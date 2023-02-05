Is This the Smoking Gun That Will End Biden's Presidency? | Guests: Kelsey Cooke & Chris Guerra | 5/4/23

Glenn calls out both parties for doing nothing to fix the issues America is facing. A new whistleblower accused President Biden of taking bribes from a foreign national when he was vice president. Will this be the end of Biden's presidency? Glenn outlines the battle between good and evil currently under way in society. Glenn discusses the possibility of Wall Street short-selling the banks that haven't recently gone under and who would benefit from these banks crashing. Glenn also calls upon Biden to make short-selling bank stock illegal. Why is the IRS spending millions on guns? Glenn discusses a shocking update regarding 9/11 that nobody is talking about. Kelsey Cooke and Chris Guerra join to discuss the premiere of their movie on BlazeTV, "Re-Opening." Glenn and Stu discuss various headlines, including the Navy using a drag queen for recruitment, Ford's electric vehicle losing money with every purchase, and the Nashville shooter's manifesto being blocked.