Is This the Smoking Gun That Will End Biden's Presidency? | Guests: Kelsey Cooke & Chris Guerra | 5/4/23
Glenn calls out both parties for doing nothing to fix the issues America is facing. A new whistleblower accused President Biden of taking bribes from a foreign national when he was vice president. Will this be the end of Biden’s presidency? Glenn outlines the battle between good and evil currently under way in society. Glenn discusses the possibility of Wall Street short-selling the banks that haven’t recently gone under and who would benefit from these banks crashing. Glenn also calls upon Biden to make short-selling bank stock illegal. Why is the IRS spending millions on guns? Glenn discusses a shocking update regarding 9/11 that nobody is talking about. Kelsey Cooke and Chris Guerra join to discuss the premiere of their movie on BlazeTV, "Re-Opening." Glenn and Stu discuss various headlines, including the Navy using a drag queen for recruitment, Ford’s electric vehicle losing money with every purchase, and the Nashville shooter's manifesto being blocked.
5/4/2023
2:07:47
Best of the Program | Guests: Kelsey Cooke & Chris Guerra | 5/4/23
5/4/2023
44:30
Mr. President, Shame on You | Guests: Sen. Mike Lee & Ryan Webb | 5/3/23
Glenn and Stu discuss the latest banking failures and all the steps taken to help benefit big banks and negatively affect American taxpayers. Glenn blasts President Biden’s role in our worsening border crisis. Delaware County, Indiana, Councilman Ryan Webb, who recently came out as a gay woman of color, joins to discuss why he began living his truth. Sen. Mike Lee joins to discuss the breaking news of the possible assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin, America's impending debt crisis, and who was behind the Dobbs decision leak. Former investment banker Carol Roth joins to discuss the recent banking failures and how the government continues to make matters worse. Dr. Shawn Rowland, Jase Medical founder and CEO, a sponsor of "The Glenn Beck Program," joins to discuss how to prepare for a medication shortage. Glenn and Stu discuss the "unique" health risks of transgender people.
5/3/2023
2:08:37
Best of the Program | Guests: Sen. Mike Lee & Ryan Webb | 5/3/23
5/3/2023
45:53
You WILL Pay for All These Bank Failures | Guest: Heather Mac Donald | 5/2/23
Glenn reviews the latest banking failures around the country and how all the burden will inevitably return to the taxpayers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thought he was talking with Ukraine President Zelenskyy, but it was just an AI simulation. A Philadelphia children’s hospital, which practices in child exploitation and mutilation, is now teaching teachers to groom kids for “gender-affirming care.” As Bud Light continues to face the fallout of its sponsorship with activist Dylan Mulvaney, an ESG group allegedly proposed to Coca-Cola's shareholders that the company should not ship to states that are pro-life. Stu goes through the five categories of woke companies. Manhattan Institute fellow Heather Mac Donald joins to discuss the loss of meritocracy in favor of diversity. Glenn and Stu discuss the ongoing child custody controversy surrounding Hunter Biden.
