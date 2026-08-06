Glenn heads to the phones to gauge what his audience is feeling on various issues, such as the difference between Muslims and Islamists, election security, and how to get involved in things like preserving American history and teaching the younger generations. What is the Smith Act? Glenn talks to a listener who grew up in a communist country who shares his horror stories of what he experienced. Glenn shares the story of Kirill Basin, a Democrat House candidate from Hawaii, who was arrested after threatening an elderly couple on the beach and fighting with a bystander who defended the couple. What is happening with Perez Hilton? Glenn discusses the horrifying and tragic story of Perez Hilton’s latest emotional breakdown that ended with him in the hospital after going live on TikTok allegedly showing himself engaging in self-harm. Glenn encourages his audience to pray for Perez Hilton and his family as they work through this tragedy. Center for Renewing America Executive Director Wade Miller joins to discuss the dangers of the red-green alliance and the ways we can begin to dismantle it. Co-host of “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” Clay Travis joins to discuss his plan to create a 100% transgender WNBA team called the “Nashville Balls.”

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