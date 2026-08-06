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4644 episodes
Glenn's Shocking Response to Perez Hilton's Disturbing TikTok Livestream | Guests: Clay Travis & Wade Miller | 8/6/2608/06/2026 | 2h 9 mins.Glenn heads to the phones to gauge what his audience is feeling on various issues, such as the difference between Muslims and Islamists, election security, and how to get involved in things like preserving American history and teaching the younger generations. What is the Smith Act? Glenn talks to a listener who grew up in a communist country who shares his horror stories of what he experienced. Glenn shares the story of Kirill Basin, a Democrat House candidate from Hawaii, who was arrested after threatening an elderly couple on the beach and fighting with a bystander who defended the couple. What is happening with Perez Hilton? Glenn discusses the horrifying and tragic story of Perez Hilton’s latest emotional breakdown that ended with him in the hospital after going live on TikTok allegedly showing himself engaging in self-harm. Glenn encourages his audience to pray for Perez Hilton and his family as they work through this tragedy. Center for Renewing America Executive Director Wade Miller joins to discuss the dangers of the red-green alliance and the ways we can begin to dismantle it. Co-host of “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” Clay Travis joins to discuss his plan to create a 100% transgender WNBA team called the “Nashville Balls.”
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- Glenn discusses the horrifying and tragic story of Perez Hilton’s latest emotional breakdown that ended with him in the hospital after going live on TikTok allegedly showing himself engaging in self-harm. Glenn encourages his audience to pray for Perez Hilton and his family as they work through this tragedy. Center for Renewing America Executive Director Wade Miller joins to discuss the dangers of the red-green alliance and the ways we can begin to dismantle it. Co-host of “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show” Clay Travis joins to discuss his plan to create a 100% transgender WNBA team called the “Nashville Balls.”
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Two Lessons from Abdul El-Sayed's Win in Michigan | Guests: Charlie LeDuff & Delano Squires | 8/5/2608/05/2026 | 2h 9 mins.The Michigan Senate primary was yesterday, and despite being declared too close to call by major outlets like Fox News and the New York Times, candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D) is already declaring victory. Glenn discusses how yesterday's election in Michigan shows that a sizeable number of Americans aren't buying in to the socialist mindset of these candidates. Independent journalist Nate Friedman joins to discuss the Islamic takeover of Michigan and why El-Sayed is close to becoming the state's Democrat nominee for Senate. Michigan Enjoyer columnist Charlie LeDuff joins to discuss Abdul El-Sayed's campaign funding. Was it fully funded by fake donors? Due to a series of recent cyberattacks on water utilities throughout the country, Glenn encourages listeners to learn who's in charge of the water system in your city and what questions to ask the leaders. The Heritage Foundation Center for Human Flourishing Director and BlazeTV contributor to "Fearless" Delano Squires joins to discuss the role that black voters play in the Michigan Senate primary race. Glenn warns that to fix the problems in America, people must remember who they are as Americans.
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- Michigan Enjoyer columnist Charlie LeDuff joins to discuss Abdul El-Sayed's campaign funding. Was it fully funded by fake donors? Due to a series of recent cyberattacks on water utilities throughout the country, Glenn encourages listeners to learn who's in charge of the water system in your city and what questions to ask the leaders. The Heritage Foundation Center for Human Flourishing Director and BlazeTV contributor to "Fearless" Delano Squires joins to discuss the role that black voters play in the Michigan Senate primary race.
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Warning! Michigan Is About to Vote for A Radical Socialist and Doesn't Even Know It | 8/4/2608/04/2026 | 2h 12 mins.Michigan voters are heading to the polls to vote in the Democratic Senate primary, where socialist Abdul El-Sayed (D) is giving Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens (D) a run for her money. Glenn breaks down some of the radical leftist views and weighs the odds that we get yet another radical senator. What happened with the bailout of Japan? Texas Senate Candidate James Talarico (D) is now slightly ahead of competitor Ken Paxton (R). In light of WNBA star Sophie Cunningham standing up for biological women competing in women’s sports, Glenn finally breaks his silence and weighs in on women’s sports. Glenn explains how everything you need to know about Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayad can be seen by the people he hangs around, like Hasan Piker. What rights do the 9th Amendment protect? Glenn breaks it all down and what rights it protects. Glenn talks about how old parental advice, as cringey as it was growing up, is critically missing in the younger generations. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s controversial government-owned grocery stores are already seeing pushback as city officials struggle to explain how it’ll prevent fraud and scalping.
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About The Glenn Beck Program
Storytelling, insight and compelling perspective on American culture and politics. Glenn Beck's quick wit, candid opinions and engaging personality have made this one of the most popular radio programs in America. Watch The Glenn Beck Radio Program, Monday through Friday, 9am - 12pm ET on GlennBeck.comPodcast website
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