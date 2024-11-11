Powered by RND
Deante’ Kyle
Deante’ Kyle raw and unfiltered. Talking pop culture, current events, conspiracies and anything else he can think of.
  • Episode 38 - The book of James
    WE BACK! Last week we had to figure it out for longer pods; we figured it out!
    --------  
    1:45:04
  • Episode 36 - O.nly T.he F.eds
    Lil Durk is cooked. Small town, small gene pool. Top 5 Horror Movie Villain's. Deantekyle.com WE BACK!
    --------  
    1:14:39
  • Episode 35 - Ok, Moses
    Kai Cenat a zionist? Alchemist a top 5 producer all time? Kamala Harris has a plan for black men? All this and more on this episode of Dragon Ball Z
    --------  
    1:39:11
  • Episode 34 - The Peaceful Unicorn
    Website will live 10/16 for merch and updates. Subscribe to the linktree or the website Deantekyle.com to receive a discount code. This episode we tackle the BOGUS claims by Joe Budden that his mixtape run was anywhere NEAR Lil Wayne's. J Cole's "Port Antonio" and much much more.... CHUNE IN
    --------  
    1:28:36
  • Episode 33 - Somebody Gotta Praise The Lord
    547-234-3447 (EGGS) Sorry for the late upload and sorry in advance for the mouth noises. In this episode, we poppin our STUFF!
    --------  
    1:02:04

