Putin’s Nuclear Threat; Germany Issues Warning For Jews, Gays; Congress Bathroom Fight; The New ‘News Influencers’
A daily non-partisan, conversational breakdown of today’s top news and breaking news stories
Headlines:
– Welcome to Mo News (00:00)
– Ukraine Fired U.S.-Made Missiles Into Russia for First Time; Russia Changes Nuclear Doctrine (04:00)
– Donald Trump Attends SpaceX Test Launch (09:30)
– Trump Picks Dr. Oz To Run Medicare, Medicaid Office As CMS Administrator (11:30)
– Trump Picks Wall Street investor Howard Lutnick as Commerce Secretary (13:15)
– Hacker Is Said to Have Gained Access to File With Damaging Testimony About Gaetz (16:10)
– Prosecutors Oppose Tossing Trump’s Hush Money Conviction But Open To Sentencing Delay (18:30)
– America’s News Influencers (28:40)
– Berlin Police Chief Issues Warning for Jews, LGBT people in City's Arab Neighborhoods (28:00)
– House Republicans Target Trans Congresswoman With Capitol Bathroom Bill (32:00)
– Motivational Speaker, NBA Legend Bob Love Dies At 81 (35:50)
– On This Day In History (39:40)
Mosheh Oinounou (@mosheh) is an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist. He has 20 years of experience at networks including Fox News, Bloomberg Television and CBS News, where he was the executive producer of the CBS Evening News and launched the network's 24 hour news channel. He founded the @mosheh Instagram news account in 2020 and the Mo News podcast and newsletter in 2022.
Jill Wagner (@jillrwagner) is an Emmy and Murrow award- winning journalist. She's currently the Managing Editor of the Mo News newsletter and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News, Cheddar News, and News 12. She also co-founded the Need2Know newsletter, and has made it a goal to drop a Seinfeld reference into every Mo News podcast.
Deportation National Emergency Plans; Trump Media Lessons; Carrot E Coli Outbreak; Surgery To Change Eye Color; Best Restaurants of 2024
A daily non-partisan, conversational breakdown of today’s top news and breaking news stories
Headlines:
– Welcome to Mo News (00:00)
– Will Congress Release Ethics Report About AG Pick Matt Gaetz? (04:00)
– Trump Picks ‘The Real World’ Star Sean Duffy to Be His Transport Secretary (08:50)
– Trump Focused On Starting Mass Deportation Plan On Day 1 With Executive Order (10:30)
– Joe & Mika Visit Mar-A-Lago (15:00)
– An E Coli Outbreak Connected To Carrots {FULL LIST FROM FDA} (27:00)
– Many Liberals Fleeing Elon Musk’s X for Bluesky (29:00)
– Surgery To Change Eye Color Growing In Popularity, But Is It Safe? (34:10)
– Study: AI Chatbots Outperform Doctors In Diagnosing Illnesses (36:15)
– Infatuation’s Best Restaurants of 2024; Dining Trends For 2025 (37:25)
– On This Day In History (41:30)
Mosheh Oinounou (@mosheh) is an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist. He has 20 years of experience at networks including Fox News, Bloomberg Television and CBS News, where he was the executive producer of the CBS Evening News and launched the network's 24 hour news channel. He founded the @mosheh Instagram news account in 2020 and the Mo News podcast and newsletter in 2022.
Jill Wagner (@jillrwagner) is an Emmy and Murrow award- winning journalist. She's currently the Managing Editor of the Mo News newsletter and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News, Cheddar News, and News 12. She also co-founded the Need2Know newsletter, and has made it a goal to drop a Seinfeld reference into every Mo News podcast.
Controversial Cabinet Picks Face Scrutiny; Elon Musk’s Iran Meeting; Laken Riley Murder Trial Starts; Mike Tyson Netflix Fight
A daily non-partisan, conversational breakdown of today’s top news and breaking news stories
Headlines:
– Welcome to Mo News (00:00)
– Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pick, Pete Hegseth, Paid Accuser But Denies Sexual Assault in 2017 (03:30)
– Matt Gaetz May Not Have The Votes Needed To Become Attorney General (08:15)
– Trump Announces Oil Executive Chris Wright For Energy Secretary (17:00)
– Treasury Secretary Debate Goes Public
– Laken Riley Murder Trial Begins (20:40)
– Trump Considers New Iran Policy (28:10)
– Biden Allows Ukraine to Strike Russia With Long-Range U.S. Missiles (31:00)
– New Zealand’s Maori Lawmakers Protest Bill With a Traditional Dance (33:25)
– Netflix Streaming Issues for Jake Paul-Mike Tyson Fight (36:00)
– Grandparents Are Following Their Kids Down South (37:30)
– On This Day In History (41:00)
Mosheh Oinounou (@mosheh) is an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist. He has 20 years of experience at networks including Fox News, Bloomberg Television and CBS News, where he was the executive producer of the CBS Evening News and launched the network's 24 hour news channel. He founded the @mosheh Instagram news account in 2020 and the Mo News podcast and newsletter in 2022.
Jill Wagner (@jillrwagner) is an Emmy and Murrow award- winning journalist. She's currently the Managing Editor of the Mo News newsletter and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News, Cheddar News, and News 12. She also co-founded the Need2Know newsletter, and has made it a goal to drop a Seinfeld reference into every Mo News podcast.
Trump Picks RFK Jr For HHS Secretary; More Fallout On Gaetz AG Pick; Bear Attack Insurance Scam
A daily non-partisan, conversational breakdown of today’s top news and breaking news stories
Headlines:
– Welcome to Mo News (00:00)
– Trump Picks RFK Jr. To Head Dept Of Health And Human Services (03:00)
– More Fallout From Trump’s Pick Of Matt Gaetz As Attorney General (09:50)
– What Exactly Is A Recess Appointment? (16:20)
– FBI Arrests Houston Man Who Allegedly Wanted To Commit A ‘9/11’ Style Attack In US (23:25)
– Brief Altercation Between Fans Mars France-Israel Soccer Match (25:10)
– Eva Longoria calls US 'dystopian' under Trump, has moved with husband and son (26:35)
– Lindsey Vonn Plans a World Cup Return as She Rejoins the U.S. Ski Team (29:00)
– Bear Attacks On Cars Turn Out To Be An Insurance Scams (30:20)
– What We’re Watching, Reading, Eating (20:50)
– Tenderly Rooted Walnuts (Discount code: mosh20)
Mosheh Oinounou (@mosheh) is an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist. He has 20 years of experience at networks including Fox News, Bloomberg Television and CBS News, where he was the executive producer of the CBS Evening News and launched the network's 24 hour news channel. He founded the @mosheh Instagram news account in 2020 and the Mo News podcast and newsletter in 2022.
Jill Wagner (@jillrwagner) is an Emmy and Murrow award- winning journalist. She's currently the Managing Editor of the Mo News newsletter and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News, Cheddar News, and News 12. She also co-founded the Need2Know newsletter, and has made it a goal to drop a Seinfeld reference into every Mo News podcast.
Backlash to Matt Gaetz Attorney General Nom; Biden Hosts Trump At White House; Standing Desks Could Be Bad For Your Health; PEOPLE’S Sexiest Man Alive
A daily non-partisan, conversational breakdown of today’s top news and breaking news stories
Headlines:
– Welcome to Mo News (00:00)
– Trump Taps Matt Gaetz To Lead Justice Dept & Facing Major Backlash Within GOP; Marco Rubio As Secretary of State (02:40)
– He’s Back! Trump Visits Biden in White House (16:20)
– Republicans Will Officially Retain Majority In House Of Representatives (23:50)
– Republicans Reject Trump Allies' Pick, Elect John Thune As Next Senate Majority Leader (25:15)
– C.I.A. Official Charged in Leak of Classified Documents About Israeli Military Plans (32:00)
– Discord Leaker Jack Teixeira Sentenced To 15 Years For Sharing US Secrets (34:10)
– U.S. Inflation Rose 2.6% In October, A Month After The Federal Reserve Began Cutting Rates (35:55)
– Standing Desks May Be Bad For Your Health (38:15)
– John Krasinski Is PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive (41:10)
– On This Day In History (42:20)
Mosheh Oinounou (@mosheh) is an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist. He has 20 years of experience at networks including Fox News, Bloomberg Television and CBS News, where he was the executive producer of the CBS Evening News and launched the network's 24 hour news channel. He founded the @mosheh Instagram news account in 2020 and the Mo News podcast and newsletter in 2022.
Jill Wagner (@jillrwagner) is an Emmy and Murrow award- winning journalist. She's currently the Managing Editor of the Mo News newsletter and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News, Cheddar News, and News 12. She also co-founded the Need2Know newsletter, and has made it a goal to drop a Seinfeld reference into every Mo News podcast.
