Backlash to Matt Gaetz Attorney General Nom; Biden Hosts Trump At White House; Standing Desks Could Be Bad For Your Health; PEOPLE’S Sexiest Man Alive

A daily non-partisan, conversational breakdown of today's top news and breaking news stories Headlines: – Welcome to Mo News (00:00) – Trump Taps Matt Gaetz To Lead Justice Dept & Facing Major Backlash Within GOP; Marco Rubio As Secretary of State (02:40) – He's Back! Trump Visits Biden in White House (16:20) – Republicans Will Officially Retain Majority In House Of Representatives (23:50) – Republicans Reject Trump Allies' Pick, Elect John Thune As Next Senate Majority Leader (25:15) – C.I.A. Official Charged in Leak of Classified Documents About Israeli Military Plans (32:00) – Discord Leaker Jack Teixeira Sentenced To 15 Years For Sharing US Secrets (34:10) – U.S. Inflation Rose 2.6% In October, A Month After The Federal Reserve Began Cutting Rates (35:55) – Standing Desks May Be Bad For Your Health (38:15) – John Krasinski Is PEOPLE's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive (41:10) – On This Day In History (42:20) — Mosheh Oinounou (@mosheh) is an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist. He has 20 years of experience at networks including Fox News, Bloomberg Television and CBS News, where he was the executive producer of the CBS Evening News and launched the network's 24 hour news channel. He founded the @mosheh Instagram news account in 2020 and the Mo News podcast and newsletter in 2022. Jill Wagner (@jillrwagner) is an Emmy and Murrow award- winning journalist. She's currently the Managing Editor of the Mo News newsletter and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News, Cheddar News, and News 12. She also co-founded the Need2Know newsletter, and has made it a goal to drop a Seinfeld reference into every Mo News podcast.