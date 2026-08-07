Despite Donald Trump's endless talking about the vandalism he said was done to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Poll, U.S. attorney and former Fox News host Jeanine Pirro was forced to drop the Justice Department's case against former Olympian David Hearn and admit that the problem with the pool's liner was the fault of the contactor Donald Trump selected.



The Wall Street Journal reports that after receiving a gift of a massive ring covered in diamonds and other jewels, Donald Trump made an exception from his tariffs for the diamond industry. Rep. Greg Casar discusses how Donld Trump's corruption and self-dealing, especially in contrast with the higher prices Americans are struggling with, has become a key issue for Democrats to campaign on as midterm elections approach.



Marc Elias, founder of Democracy Docket, joins to discuss Donald Trump's efforts to use voter data to undermine the upcoming midterm elections.



Donald Trump is so bitter about Minnesota Governor Tim Walz that he rejects the suggestion that his inexplicable war with Iran has led to a hacking attack on the water systems of several U.S. states and instead bizarrely insists that Minnesota somehow hacked its own water system. Rep. Seth Moulton joins to discuss Trump's apparent inability to take U.S. national security seriously.



Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa joins to talk about how Democrats are surging in Texas and the stakes of the Texas elections for national politics.



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