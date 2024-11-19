Meet the Press NOW — November 19

President-elect Trump is working the phones, urging Senate Republicans to support his pick of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to be attorney general. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) discusses how Democrats move forward after losing the White House and both chambers of Congress. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) sparks a debate on Capitol Hill after introducing a resolution that would ban transgender women from using female bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol just weeks before the first trans member of Congress is set to be sworn in.