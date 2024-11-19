Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsNewsNBC Meet the Press
Listen to NBC Meet the Press in the App
Listen to NBC Meet the Press in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

NBC Meet the Press

Podcast NBC Meet the Press
NBC News
NBC News’ Meet the Press is the longest-running television show in history. If it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker. Meet the Press NOW airs we...
More
NewsNews CommentaryNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 600
  • Meet the Press NOW — November 19
    President-elect Trump is working the phones, urging Senate Republicans to support his pick of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to be attorney general. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) discusses how Democrats move forward after losing the White House and both chambers of Congress. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) sparks a debate on Capitol Hill after introducing a resolution that would ban transgender women from using female bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol just weeks before the first trans member of Congress is set to be sworn in.
    --------  
    44:19
  • Meet the Press NOW — November 18
    President-elect Donald Trump's picks for Attorney General and Secretary of Defense face misconduct allegations. Trump suggests he'll use the military to carry out his mass deportation plans. The U.S. gives Ukraine permission to use long-range missiles to strike inside Russia. 
    --------  
    50:42
  • Nov. 17 — Sen. Markwayne Mullin and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
    Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) reacts to Democrats’ losses in the 2024 election. Amna Nawaz, Eugene Daniels, Jen Psaki and Lanhee Chen join the Meet the Press roundtable.
    --------  
    47:31
  • Meet the Press NOW — November 14
    President-elect Donald Trump taps Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Former White House Attorney Ty Cobb and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss Matt Gaetz's nomination for attorney general. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) discusses Democratic strategy and her concerns on Trump's mass deportation plans.
    --------  
    55:51
  • Meet the Press NOW — November 13
    President-elect Trump nominates Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as attorney general. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton reacts to Trump’s picks to fill his administration’s key national security roles. Republicans win control of the House of Representatives, ensuring a unified GOP government.
    --------  
    51:41

More News podcasts

Trending News podcasts

About NBC Meet the Press

NBC News’ Meet the Press is the longest-running television show in history. If it’s Sunday, it’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker. Meet the Press NOW airs weekdays at 4PM ET on NBC News NOW.
Podcast website

Listen to NBC Meet the Press, The Megyn Kelly Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

NBC Meet the Press: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:43:15 PM