President-elect Trump is working the phones, urging Senate Republicans to support his pick of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) to be attorney general. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) discusses how Democrats move forward after losing the White House and both chambers of Congress. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) sparks a debate on Capitol Hill after introducing a resolution that would ban transgender women from using female bathrooms in the U.S. Capitol just weeks before the first trans member of Congress is set to be sworn in.
44:19
Meet the Press NOW — November 18
President-elect Donald Trump's picks for Attorney General and Secretary of Defense face misconduct allegations. Trump suggests he'll use the military to carry out his mass deportation plans. The U.S. gives Ukraine permission to use long-range missiles to strike inside Russia.
50:42
Nov. 17 — Sen. Markwayne Mullin and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries
Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, Matt Gaetz. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) reacts to Democrats’ losses in the 2024 election. Amna Nawaz, Eugene Daniels, Jen Psaki and Lanhee Chen join the Meet the Press roundtable.
47:31
Meet the Press NOW — November 14
President-elect Donald Trump taps Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Former White House Attorney Ty Cobb and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss Matt Gaetz's nomination for attorney general. Rep. Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) discusses Democratic strategy and her concerns on Trump's mass deportation plans.
55:51
Meet the Press NOW — November 13
President-elect Trump nominates Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) as attorney general. Former National Security Advisor John Bolton reacts to Trump’s picks to fill his administration’s key national security roles. Republicans win control of the House of Representatives, ensuring a unified GOP government.