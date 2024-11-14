Verdicts in both the Delphi murders trial and the case of a murdered Minnesota mom. Plus 20 years on, Keith Morrison talks about Scott Peterson.
A double murder trial in a small town in Indiana ends a seven-year saga. A four-count murder trial in Minnesota concludes a push for justice for a 26-year-old mother of two. Plus, Bryan Kohberger is back in court with his life on the line and Keith Morrison remembers a story he's covered from the start.
Details emerge in a grisly Kentucky murder. Young Thug is free. And how to detect deception.
Details emerge in the grisly Kentucky murder of restaurant hostess Amber Spradlin. Rapper Young Thug is released from custody after taking a plea in Georgia's longest-running criminal trial. And, a former secret service agent on how to detect deception.
A police interrogation in Delphi. A missing Texas mom. And what's next for the Menendez brothers.
In Delphi, Indiana, a jury watches video of police interrogating the man accused of killing two school girls in 2017. An Olmos Park, Texas, mother of four is missing — but was she murdered? Plus, the DA's decision in the Menendez brothers case, and a verdict in the so-called suitcase murder trial. And former Secret Service agent Evy Pompouras stops by with tips on what to do if you suspect you're being followed.
Graphic evidence in Indiana. Explosive testimony in San Francisco. And how to stay safe trick or treating.
Details of the investigation into the Delphi Murders trickle out in court. And what the jurors are shown is disturbing. In the trial of the man accused of killing a tech executive, the defendant's sister undercuts his theory -- and the prosecution's. Khazar Momeni has been on the stand all week. Plus Sarah Boone, charged with killing her boyfriend by zipping him into a suitcase, is testifying. And NBC News's Vicky Nguyen is back with advice for your kids as they roam the streets in costume.
A double homicide in Indiana. A high-profile trial in San Francisco. And Sean “Diddy” Combs faces news accusers.
Two long-awaited trials begin. A local Indiana man is accused of stabbing two middle schoolers to death and leaving their bodies next to a creek. He says he's innocent. And in Silicon Valley, another stabbing death. After a tech executive was stabbed through the heart in 2023, his killer admitted he did it. The question at trial is why? Plus, six new lawsuits are filed against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Keith Morrison drops by to talk about his new podcast, "The Man in the Black Mask."
A weekly news podcast for the true crime junkie, from the true crime experts you’ve come to trust. Every Thursday Dateline correspondent Andrea Canning and her guests dive into the biggest crime stories of the week, bringing you the latest on trials and investigations around the country. Whether she’s talking to reporters fresh from the courthouse, NBC News legal analysts or a Dateline team in the field, she’s got fresh insights and behind-the-scenes scoops. Stay up to date and in the know with Andrea and her guests as they listen in on court proceedings, swap story tips and dissect cases. And you never know when Josh Mankiewicz or Keith Morrison might drop in.