Graphic evidence in Indiana. Explosive testimony in San Francisco. And how to stay safe trick or treating.

Details of the investigation into the Delphi Murders trickle out in court. And what the jurors are shown is disturbing. In the trial of the man accused of killing a tech executive, the defendant's sister undercuts his theory -- and the prosecution's. Khazar Momeni has been on the stand all week. Plus Sarah Boone, charged with killing her boyfriend by zipping him into a suitcase, is testifying. And NBC News's Vicky Nguyen is back with advice for your kids as they roam the streets in costume. Find out more about the cases covered each week here: www.datelinetruecrimeweekly.com