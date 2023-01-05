When a shocking crime occurs, people ask “Why?” Was it about power, ego, or revenge? On Killer Psyche, retired FBI agent Candice DeLong draws on her decades of ... More
The Slender Man Stabbings
Retired FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong unravels the internet-driven cult known as "Slender Man." Two twelve year old girls lured their friend into the forest and stabbed her nineteen times in order to appease the fictional Slender Man character. How could an obscure online tale have led to attempted murder?Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/2/2023
44:20
Wondery Presents - Flipping The Bird: Elon vs Twitter
When Elon Musk posted a video of himself arriving at Twitter HQ carrying a white sink along with the message “let that sink in!” It marked the end of a dramatic takeover. Musk had gone from Twitter critic to “Chief Twit” in the space of just a few months but his arrival didn’t put an end to questions about his motives. Musk had earned a reputation as a business maverick. From PayPal to Tesla to SpaceX, his name was synonymous with big, earth-shattering ideas. So, what did he want with a social media platform? And was this all really in the name of free speech...or was this all in the name of Elon Musk? From Wondery, the makers of WeCrashed and In God We Lust, comes the wild story of how the richest man alive took charge of the world’s “digital public square.”Listen to Flipping The Bird: Wondery.fm/FTB_KPSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
5/1/2023
5:01
Killer Psyche Daily: BREAKING: Iowa Teens Plead Guilty to Killing Their Spanish Teacher
In 2021, 16-year-old Willard Miller struggled to keep his grade up in his high school Spanish class. But instead of creating a study plan or asking for extra credit, he decided to do the unthinkable. He called upon the help of his friend, and the pair beat 66-year-old Nohema Graber to death. Candice and her producer Julie Berke discuss the facts of the case, and what could have possibly driven the teens to murder a well-loved teacher in the community.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/27/2023
10:50
The Woman Who Shot her Own Children: Diane Downs, Part II
Retired FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong continues down the rabbit hole of Diane Downs, a troubled woman who murdered her daughter and shot her other two children. Candice explores what could have pushed a mother to commit such a horrible crime?Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
4/25/2023
41:36
The Woman Who Shot her Own Children: Diane Downs, Part I
Retired FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong dives into the case of Diane Downs, a troubled woman who longed for motherhood, yet murdered her daughter and shot her other two children.Please support us by supporting our sponsors.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
When a shocking crime occurs, people ask “Why?” Was it about power, ego, or revenge? On Killer Psyche, retired FBI agent Candice DeLong draws on her decades of experience to reveal why these murderers and criminals committed these acts. She will reveal fascinating new details about what drove these people, including cases she was close to. Candice will share specific psychological methods and profiling techniques that experts use to understand the deepest part of the most complex, fascinating, and twisted minds, from the Unabomber to Dr. Death to El Chapo.
