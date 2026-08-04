After a stunning reversal, in May, 2026, Alex Murdaugh was granted a new trial for the murders of his wife and son, after the South Carolina appeals court ruled that the actions of a former County Clerk had unfairly impacted his trial. In this encore episode, Retired FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong revisits her conversation with Wall Street Journal national affairs reporter and New York Times bestselling author Valerie Bauerlein in which they discuss the whirlwind case of Alex Murdaugh. In 2023, Alex – a respected attorney and patriarch of the ultra-powerful Murdaugh family dynasty – was convicted of murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul. Candice and Valerie discuss what it was like to be in the courtroom, what Valerie learned about Alex and the Murdaugh family’s influence in South Carolina’s lowcountry, and how her reporting and exclusive access came together in her book, The Devil at his Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty. Valerie also, correctly, predicted in this episode that Murdaugh would likely get a new trial.



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