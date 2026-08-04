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163 episodes
- Retired FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong explores the disturbing case of Gary Ridgway, known as the Green River Killer. Beginning in the summer of 1982, young women began vanishing from a stretch of highway south of Seattle -- and for nearly two decades, the man responsible kept painting trucks, attending church, and living what looked like an unremarkable suburban life. What investigators eventually uncovered was a killer unlike any other: not a criminal mastermind, but a painfully ordinary man whose greatest weapon was the fact that no one looked twice at him. Candice examines how a deeply troubled childhood, a consuming hatred of the women he couldn't stop seeking out, and an almost inhuman capacity for compartmentalization allowed one man to commit 49 confirmed murders -- and nearly get away with all of them.
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- Retired FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong unravels the disturbing disappearance of 50-year-old mother of five, Jennifer Dulos. After dropping off her children at school one morning in 2019 and failing to pick them back up, Jennifer was reported missing. But soon enough, evidence would reveal a horrifying truth: Jennifer was murdered. And authorities would soon discover that her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were the suspects behind the sinister conspiracy. Candice explores how an inflated sense of self and narcissitic injury contributed to Fotis Dulos' escalating rage, and examines how partnership -- and possible coercive control -- entangled Michelle Troconis in an unthinkable plot.
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- Retired FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong examines the horrifying case of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of America's most infamous serial killers. Between 1978 and 1991, young men and boys began disappearing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, many from vulnerable communities whose disappearances drew little attention. When police finally uncovered the truth inside Dahmer's apartment, they found evidence of unimaginable brutality that shocked the nation. By the time he was arrested, 17 victims had been murdered. Candice explores how Dahmer's compulsive fantasies, profound emotional isolation, and escalating need for control evolved into increasingly gruesome crimes, and how missed opportunities by law enforcement allowed one of history's most notorious killers to evade capture for years.
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- After a stunning reversal, in May, 2026, Alex Murdaugh was granted a new trial for the murders of his wife and son, after the South Carolina appeals court ruled that the actions of a former County Clerk had unfairly impacted his trial. In this encore episode, Retired FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong revisits her conversation with Wall Street Journal national affairs reporter and New York Times bestselling author Valerie Bauerlein in which they discuss the whirlwind case of Alex Murdaugh. In 2023, Alex – a respected attorney and patriarch of the ultra-powerful Murdaugh family dynasty – was convicted of murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul. Candice and Valerie discuss what it was like to be in the courtroom, what Valerie learned about Alex and the Murdaugh family’s influence in South Carolina’s lowcountry, and how her reporting and exclusive access came together in her book, The Devil at his Elbow: Alex Murdaugh and the Fall of a Southern Dynasty. Valerie also, correctly, predicted in this episode that Murdaugh would likely get a new trial.
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Killer Psyche ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Retired FBI agent and criminal profiler Candice DeLong explores the infamous case of Albert DeSalvo, the man who confessed to being the Boston Strangler. In the early 1960s, a wave of fear swept through Boston as women were found murdered in their homes, many of them sexually assaulted and strangled. As the body count grew, investigators struggled to determine whether a single killer was responsible or if multiple predators were operating at once. When DeSalvo emerged as a suspect, his detailed confessions seemed to provide long-awaited answers, but questions about his true role in the murders would persist for decades. Candice examines how DeSalvo’s troubled childhood, compulsive criminal behavior, and escalating violence may have shaped one of the most notorious criminal cases in American history, and why the mystery surrounding the Boston Strangler continues to challenge investigators and criminologists to this day.
Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Killer Psyche ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Killer Psyche
When a shocking crime occurs, people ask “Why?” Was it about power, ego, or revenge? On Killer Psyche, retired FBI agent Candice DeLong draws on her decades of experience to reveal why these murderers and criminals committed these heinous acts. She will reveal fascinating new details about what drove these people, including cases she was close to. Candice will share specific psychological methods and profiling techniques that experts use to understand the deepest part of the most complex, fascinating, and twisted minds, from the Unabomber to Alex Murdaugh to Mary Bell. Winner of the 2025 Bronze Signal Award for True Crime podcasts.Audible subscribers can listen to all episodes of Killer Psyche ad-free right now. Join Audible today by downloading the Audible app.Podcast website
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