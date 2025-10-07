Norman Bates. Buffalo Bill. Ghostface. Jason Voorhees. The names alone are enough to send a shiver down your spine. And now… you’ll be immersed into the chilling crimes that inspired them. Hosted by Sabrina Deana-Roga and Corinne Vien of Two Girls One Ghost, Crimes Of... is a weekly true crime anthology series that explores a new theme each season: from crimes of the paranormal, unsolved murders, mysterious disappearances, and more. For their first season, Sabrina and Corinne are diving into Crimes Of... Infamy – the real-life events behind Hollywood’s most iconic horror villains, from cult classics to massive franchises. Crimes Of... is a Crime House Original, powered by PAVE Studios. Listen wherever you get your podcasts, or check us out on YouTube. New episodes out every Tuesday. To learn more about listener data and our privacy practices visit: https://www.audacyinc.com/privacy-policy Learn more about your ad choices. Visit https://podcastchoices.com/adchoices

When police stepped into Ed Gein's farmhouse, they found a nightmare made real... lampshades of human skin, masks crafted from faces, and horrors too disturbing to forget. Join Sabrina and Corinne as they uncover how this seemingly ordinary man became the muse for Hollywood's most terrifying villains, from Norman Bates to Leatherface.

Sabrina and Corinne uncover the double life of John Wayne Gacy: neighbor, community volunteer, party clown, and sadistic killer. Between 1972 and 1978, Gacy murdered at least 33 young men and boys, leaving a legacy so terrifying it bled into pop culture through Stephen King's Pennywise.

Sabrina and Corinne uncover the terrifying case of Danny Rolling, the Gainesville Ripper. From his violent past to his murderous spree in Florida, this is the true crime story that inspired "Scream" and forever blurred the line between real-life terror and Hollywood slashers.

He was a showman, a bootlegger, and, according to locals, a monster. Sabrina and Corinne tell the chilling story of Joe Ball, the "Alligator Man," whose real-life crimes blurred into folklore and inspired one of horror cinema's strangest cult classics: Eaten Alive.

About Crimes Of...

Power. Fame. Obsession. Betrayal. These are more than headlines. They are the forces behind some of the most unforgettable crimes in history. Crimes Of... is a weekly true crime anthology series, hosted by Sabrina Deana-Roga and Corinne Vien of Two Girls One Ghost, that explores a new theme each season, such as crimes of the paranormal, unsolved murders, mysterious disappearances, and more. For their first season, Sabrina and Corinne are diving into Crimes of: Infamy. The real-life true crime events behind Hollywood’s most iconic horror villains, from cult classics to massive franchises. Norman Bates. Buffalo Bill. Ghostface. Jason Voorhees. The names alone send a shiver down your spine. Now, discover the chilling crimes that brought them to life. Crimes Of... is a Crime House Original, powered by PAVE Studios. Listen wherever you get your podcasts, or check us out on YouTube @crimehousestudios. New episodes out every Tuesday.