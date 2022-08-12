Dr. Phil McGraw takes an in-depth look at true crime cases, mysteries and provides his in-depth analysis. More
Available Episodes
5 of 59
S12EP6: Supermom Missing: Bonus Episode
On “Murder and Mystery, Analysis by Dr. Phil,” we’ve been covering the Sherri Papini kidnapping hoax. Today we are dropping you a bonus episode of “Supermom Missing”. Dr. Phil speaks with Retired Captain Pat Kropholler of the Shasta County Sheriff’s office. He was first on the scene when Sherri Papini showed up alive on the side of the road in 2016, and he led the investigation. He is going to give us ALL of the behind-the-scenes details about the investigation from his perspective. A special thanks to Capt. Kropholler and criminal defense attorney Mark Eiglarsh for joining us, this was quite a tangled web of lies you had to unweave.
1/19/2023
22:17
S12EP5: Supermom Missing-Mystery and Murder:Analysis by Dr. Phil
After disappearing for three weeks, Sherri Papini, a mother of two from Redding, California returned home battered, beaten, and chained, claiming she had been tortured by two mysterious female kidnappers.
On the conclusion of the Supermom Missing: Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil podcast, investigators say they finally get the answers they have been looking for – and it’s Sherri who hands them the smoking gun. Plus, what investigators say they found proved Sherri was the real-life Gone Girl. And, find out where Papini is today.
New episodes drop Thursdays.
12/29/2022
1:11:11
S12EP4: Supermom Missing- Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil
Sherri Papini Caught in lies? ‘Supermom Missing: Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil’, Part 4: Sherri Papini, a mother of two from Redding, California, disappeared on November 2, 2016 while out jogging about a mile from her home. After missing for three weeks, Papini showed up battered, beaten and chained, claiming she had been tortured by two mysterious female kidnappers.
The story she tells police is horrific and very detailed, but there are certain details she didn’t notice or remember, which investigators say led them to believe she was hiding something. They brought her back in for more questioning and say they found inconsistencies that have them doubting her story.
12/22/2022
51:09
S12EP3: Supermom Missing- Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil
Redding, California mother of two, Sherri Papini, disappeared on November 2, 2016, while out jogging about a mile from her home. Showing up three weeks later, Papini claimed she’d been abducted and threatened with human trafficking. Did investigators believe her?
Part 3 of Dr. Phil's true crime podcast, Supermom Missing: Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil, drops Thursday.
Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all podcast platforms.
12/15/2022
44:30
S12EP2: Supermom Missing- Mystery and Murder: Analysis By Dr. Phil
Sherri Papini, a mother of two from Redding, California, disappeared on November 2, 2016, while out jogging about a mile from her home. Was she taken against her will?
In part two of Dr. Phil's true crime podcast, Supermom Missing: Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil, Dr. Phil explores the clues left behind that made investigators believe Sherri could be a real-life “Gone Girl”. https://www.drphilpodcasts.com/
