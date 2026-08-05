Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil

In Part 3 of The Boy Who Never Came Home: The Case of Dylan Redwine, Dr. Phil examines how a missing-child investigation became a murder prosecution and why investigators ultimately focused on Dylan’s father, Mark Redwine. After Dylan vanished during a court-ordered visit, investigators found blood evidence inside Mark’s home, including on furniture, flooring, and beneath a rug. Cadaver dogs later alerted in the home, washing machine, on clothing associated with Mark, and in his truck. Dr. Phil breaks down what this type of circumstantial evidence can—and cannot—prove, and why investigators look at the totality of evidence rather than any single clue. Dr. Phil also analyzes the behavioral pattern prosecutors argued was most revealing: Mark appeared to have an explanation for every suspicious detail, while maintaining the same core story as the evidence mounted. Was he helping investigators understand what happened to Dylan or explaining away the evidence? As the case heads to trial, Dr. Phil explores the prosecution’s theory, the defense’s challenges to the forensic evidence, and the jury’s difficult task in a case with no confession, no eyewitness, and no murder weapon. In the end, Mark Redwine was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, bringing Dylan’s family long-delayed accountability.

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