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121 episodes
- The Jodi Arias trial had become a national spectacle, but the case still came down to one question: was she finally telling the truth—or delivering her most convincing performance yet? In Episode 3 of Fatal Attraction: The Story of Jodi Arias, Dr. Phil examines the extraordinary decision to put Jodi on the stand for 18 days, giving prosecutors repeated opportunities to challenge her shifting stories, self-defense claim and credibility. Behind bars, Jodi recruited loyal defenders, including former cellmate Donavan Bering, who helped shape her public image. Years later, Donavan reversed course, calling Jodi a cold-blooded killer and saying she believed she had been manipulated. Dr. Phil breaks down how charm, emotional bonding and “recruiting allies” can distort judgment—before the jury rejects Jodi’s defense, convicts her of first-degree murder and sends the case into a dramatic death-penalty battle. Now serving life without parole, Jodi is again fighting to overturn her conviction.
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- Jodi Arias no longer denied killing Travis Alexander. Her defense now rested on a far more complicated claim: she acted in self-defense, then entered a trauma-induced “fog” that erased her memory of stabbing him dozens of times, slashing his throat and attempting to conceal the crime. In Episode 2 of Fatal Attraction: The Story of Jodi Arias, Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil, Dr. Phil examines whether extreme stress can genuinely fracture memory or whether Jodi’s amnesia conveniently begins and ends around the most incriminating evidence.
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Chapter: Don’t wait! If you’re on Medicare or will be soon, reach out to Chapter: Call: (352)-845-0659 or go to https://askchapter.org to learn about your Medicare options and get help finding ways to save money.
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- The murder of Travis Alexander became a true-crime phenomenon, a brutal killing, a televised trial and a defendant whose story changed every time the evidence closed in. In episode one of Fatal Attraction: The Story of Jodi Arias, Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil, Dr. Phil examines the fatal relationship between Travis Alexander, a charismatic motivational speaker devoted to his Mormon faith, and Jodi Arias, the former girlfriend convicted of murdering him inside his Mesa, Arizona, home. As Travis attempted to end their volatile relationship and move forward with another woman, prosecutors said Jodi’s fixation intensified. Dr. Phil analyzes the psychological warning signs behind the case, including obsessive attachment, identity loss, pathological jealousy, abandonment rage, narcissistic injury and coercive control. Discover how investigators transformed a grieving ex-girlfriend into the prime suspect in one of America’s most infamous murder cases.
This episode is made possible with the support of our sponsors. Thank you!
SleepCreme: The foundation of health begins with sleep. Claim your exclusive Dr. Phill offer here: https://sleepcreme.com/
Don’t wait! If you’re on Medicare or will be soon, reach out to Chapter: Call: (352)-845-0659 or go to https://askchapter.org to learn about your Medicare options and get help finding ways to save money.
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- Rex Heuermann has been sentenced to life in prison without parole after admitting to the murders of eight women in the case known as the Gilgo Beach serial killings. In the quiet dunes along Long Island’s Ocean Parkway, four missing women are discovered buried just feet from a road thousands drive every day. Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil revisits the Gilgo Beach case through the victims’ stories, the chilling clues, and the forensic trail that ultimately points toward a man no one suspected. This is a portrait of predation, power, and the devastating consequences of victims being overlooked until a hidden graveyard forces the truth into the open.
This episode is made possible with the support of our sponsors. Thank you.
Don’t wait! If you’re on Medicare or will be soon, reach out to Chapter: Call: (352)-845-0659 or go to https://askchapter.org to learn about your Medicare options and get help finding ways to save money.
RELAXIUM® Sleep is backed by a 90-day guarantee, so you’ve got nothing to lose. Enjoy restful and refreshing sleep with drug-free, non-habit forming RELAXIUM® Sleep. Get your risk-free bottle now. Go to https://TryRelaxium.com or call 800-952-7770.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In Part 3 of The Boy Who Never Came Home: The Case of Dylan Redwine, Dr. Phil examines how a missing-child investigation became a murder prosecution and why investigators ultimately focused on Dylan’s father, Mark Redwine. After Dylan vanished during a court-ordered visit, investigators found blood evidence inside Mark’s home, including on furniture, flooring, and beneath a rug. Cadaver dogs later alerted in the home, washing machine, on clothing associated with Mark, and in his truck. Dr. Phil breaks down what this type of circumstantial evidence can—and cannot—prove, and why investigators look at the totality of evidence rather than any single clue. Dr. Phil also analyzes the behavioral pattern prosecutors argued was most revealing: Mark appeared to have an explanation for every suspicious detail, while maintaining the same core story as the evidence mounted. Was he helping investigators understand what happened to Dylan or explaining away the evidence? As the case heads to trial, Dr. Phil explores the prosecution’s theory, the defense’s challenges to the forensic evidence, and the jury’s difficult task in a case with no confession, no eyewitness, and no murder weapon. In the end, Mark Redwine was convicted of second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, bringing Dylan’s family long-delayed accountability.
This episode is made possible with the support of our sponsors.
Don’t wait! If you’re on Medicare or will be soon, reach out to Chapter: Call: (352)-845-0659 or go to https://askchapter.org to learn about your Medicare options and get help finding ways to save money.
RELAXIUM® Sleep is backed by a 90-day guarantee, so you’ve got nothing to lose. Enjoy restful and refreshing sleep with drug-free, non-habit forming RELAXIUM® Sleep. Get your risk-free bottle now. Go to https://TryRelaxium.com or call 800-952-7770.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Mystery and Murder: Analysis by Dr. Phil
Dr. Phil McGraw takes an in-depth look at true crime cases, mysteries and provides his in-depth analysis.Podcast website
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