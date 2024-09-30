Lemon LIVE at 5 | New Year, NEW US! 2025, Here We Come!
As 2024 comes to a close, join us for a New Year's Eve Lemon Live at 5 where Don will be joined by some of our very own Lemon Heads and Lemon Legends to break down predictions for 2025!
1:02:21
LEMON DROP | Drama & Toxic Culture on the Set of The Real Housewives
What is happening with the Real Housewives? Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger was recently found guilty of DUI, but she is far from the first Real Housewives star to face this type of charge. Tune in for Don's take!
10:02
2024 YEAR IN REVIEW: Looking back at Elon Musk, Donald Trump, & the Presidential Election
As 2024 comes to a close, let’s take a look back at everything that defined this unforgettable year. From campus protests to a massively consequential presidential election, Don breaks it all down as we move into 2025!
15:21
Marianne Williamson on the Democratic Party & the 2024 Election | The Don Lemon Show
Don sits down with author, activist, and two-time presidential candidate, Marianne Williamson. Williamson is currently running to be the next Democratic National Committee Chair, and she shares her vision for the Democratic Party. Where did dems go wrong in the presidential election? How can they turn the party around? Tune in for a conversation you won't want to miss!
1:01:57
HOT TOPICS | Trump Sides With Elon, AGAINST MAGA! - December 30th, 2024
After last week's rift in MAGA with Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy siding against much of the party, Donald Trump has finally chosen a side. How will MAGA react to Trump's decision to back Musk? Don is joined by author and Sirius XM radio host Reecie Colbert to break it all down!
With three decades of award-winning journalism and storytelling behind him, Don Lemon takes his signature style and outspoken truth-telling to a new platform with The Don Lemon Show. Don welcomes a variety of guests and newsmakers to his show, with topics spanning everything from social issues and race to pop-culture and current events. Each episode will also feature Don’s personal take on the stories and topics that are shaping our lives and conversations. Expect his insightful commentary to go beyond the news of the day, getting to the heart of what really matters and helping his audience have a better understanding of the world around them. The Don Lemon Show is available on YouTube, as well as all audio and video platforms.