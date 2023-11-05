Unlimited Hangout with Whitney Webb

The New Ukraine with Stavroula Pabst

In this episode, Whitney talks to Stavroula Pabst about the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and how much of Ukraine's government and infrastructure has been outsourced or sold off to Western corporations that are using the country as a testbed for 4IR technologies. Show notes Follow Stavroula: @stavroulapabst and Substack Originally published 05/11/23. Get early access to podcasts by becoming an Unlimited Hangout member. Find previous episodes on all podcast platforms Order Whitney’s book One Nation Under Blackmail. Sign up for the weekly newsletter to receive updates on the book, new articles, podcasts, and interviews.