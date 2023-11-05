Unlimited Hangout with Whitney Webb

Podcast hosted by investigative writer and researcher Whitney Webb More
The New Ukraine with Stavroula Pabst
In this episode, Whitney talks to Stavroula Pabst about the reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and how much of Ukraine's government and infrastructure has been outsourced or sold off to Western corporations that are using the country as a testbed for 4IR technologies.
Show notes
Follow Stavroula: @stavroulapabst and Substack
Originally published 05/11/23.
Get early access to podcasts by becoming an Unlimited Hangout member.
Find previous episodes on all podcast platforms
Order Whitney’s book One Nation Under Blackmail.
Sign up for the weekly newsletter to receive updates on the book, new articles, podcasts, and interviews.
5/16/2023
Consolidating Control with Catherine Austin Fitts
Whitney is joined by Catherine Austin Fitts to discuss the current financial situation and what to expect in the short term, why the US government is using the crisis to push for greater bank consolidation, the FedNow service and the role commercial banks are set to play after the rollout of CBDCs.
Show notes
Follow Catherine: Solari Report
Originally published 04/18/23.
4/21/2023
Robert Califf’s FDA with Maddie Bannon
In this episode, Whitney is joined by Maddie Bannon to discuss FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and his role in removing regulatory obstacles for the "healthcare" related wearable, implantable devices and other emerging technologies seen as crucial to the advance of the 4th Industrial Revolution.
Show notes
Follow Maddie: TLAVagabond Substack, Manufacturing Reality, @llspacejellyll
Originally published 04/03/23.
4/6/2023
Crypto & the SVB Banking Crisis with Marty Bent & Michael Krieger
In this episode, Whitney is joined by Marty Bent and Mike Krieger to unpack the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the financial instability that has ensued and interrogate the flimsy narratives used to justify, among other things, the SVB bail-out and the shutdown of Signature Bank.
Show notes
Follow Marty on Twitter @Martybent, TFTC.com, TFTC - YouTube, Rabbit Hole Recap
Follow Mike on Twitter @libertyblitz and LibertyBlitzkrieg.com
Originally published 03/17/23.
3/21/2023
Social Media & the National Security State with Alan MacLeod
In this episode, Whitney speaks to Alan MacLeod of Mintpress News about his recent investigations that explore the increasing fusion of social media companies, and more broadly Big Tech, with the National Security State.
Show notes
Follow Alan:
Twitter
Instagram
Alan Macleod - MintPress News
Originally published 2/09/23.
