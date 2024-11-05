In Dicta We Trust

Sarah and David respond to off-the-wall comments and the controversy surrounding Matt Gaetz’s appointment, insights from the Federalist Society convention, and the dynamics of Supreme Court nominations. ﻿The Agenda: —Can we all chill? —Likely Trump picks for SCOTUS vacancies —Reverse engineering use of force —There are only two genders? —Sorry, no 10 Commandments in schools —CEQ lacks statutory authority (this is a big deal) —Austin school district gets sued Learn more about Burford Capital here: burfordcapital.com/AO Advisory Opinions is a production of The Dispatch, a digital media company covering politics, policy, and culture from a non-partisan, conservative perspective. To access all of The Dispatch’s offerings—including Sarah’s Collision newsletter, weekly livestreams, and other members-only content—click here. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices