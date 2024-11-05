Sarah and David respond to off-the-wall comments and the controversy surrounding Matt Gaetz’s appointment, insights from the Federalist Society convention, and the dynamics of Supreme Court nominations.
The Agenda:
—Can we all chill?
—Likely Trump picks for SCOTUS vacancies
—Reverse engineering use of force
—There are only two genders?
—Sorry, no 10 Commandments in schools
—CEQ lacks statutory authority (this is a big deal)
—Austin school district gets sued
The Trump Picks ... So Far | Roundtable
In a special emergency Advisory Opinions/Dispatch Podcast crossover, Sarah, David, and Steve react to Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks so far, break down the constitutionality of recess appointments, and Sarah offers a ... controversial take on the Matt Gaetz pick.
The Agenda:
—Tale of two Januaries
—The Gaetz report
—Recess appointments
—Justice Scalia on recess appointments
—Sarah’s defense of Gaetz
Live From The Dispatch Summit: Judge James Ho
Sarah sat down with Judge James C. Ho at The Dispatch Summit on November 12 for an in-depth conversation about key legal issues, including the legitimacy of the courts, judicial ethics, and the principles of birthright citizenship.
The Agenda:
—Cancel culture
—Originalism
—Elephants in Mouseholes
—Court legitimacy
—Judicial filibusters
—Ethics of gifts
—Birthright citizenship
—First Amendment
—Good judicial qualities
Show Notes:
—Judge Ho’s letter on cancel culture
—Essay No. 1 (1787)
—Professor Fitzpatrick's reflection on reversals
—Justice Alito’s flags
—Defining "American"
Give Me Back That Ring, Cupcake
Sarah and David kick off the podcast with a discussion on the Vacancies Reform Act and its role in the next administration before turning to gender politics and a case related to a broken engagement.
The Agenda:
—Tennessee transgender rights case set for December
—Rules of engagement
—Defaming Project Veritas
—First Amendment case on gender pronouns
The Law Under Trump
Following this week’s election, Sarah and David explain what will happen next with the criminal cases against Donald Trump and review potential Supreme Court shortlisters.
The Agenda:
—Criminal cases against Trump
—Civil cases against Trump
—Supreme Court nominations
—Who will retire?
—“Now let him enforce it”
—How will the left respond?
