SHS: Using Leverage & Real Estate to Create Wealth with Noel Bernal | Ep. 78

In my first installment of my new "Side Hustle Sunday" series, I discuss the power of leveraging real estate to create wealth with Noel Bernal. Noel started his real estate investment journey in his early 20's before he became a public sector executive. He, along with his wife, have increased their real estate holdings over time and expanded into larger real estate transactions through syndication deals. We both preach the importance of city and county managers adding additional income streams to their portfolio so that they can weather separations and also maintain some control over their own destiny when it comes to working in toxic environments. Passive and secondary income streams give you options and prevent you from being trapped in soul crushing situations where you might feel forced to put up with abusive and unprofessional treatment by elected officials because you are fearful of not being able to put food on your family's table. My initial plan is to release an episode on the first Sunday of every month featuring interviews with government employees who are working on a side hustle or highlight someone outside of local government who is engaged in a side hustle that I think might inspire you to start your own journey towards securing financial independence. If you or someone you know has an interesting side hustle that they want to share with my audience, please reach out and contact me. SHOW NOTES: Noel Bernal's LinkedIn profile (https://www.linkedin.com/in/noelbernal/) Noel is the Founder & CEO of Main St. Public Financial (https://mainstpublic.com/)