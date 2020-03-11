Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
In 2016, Donald Trump conspired with a foreign government to become President of the United States. On July 25, 2019, with the 2020 election around the corner, ... More
In 2016, Donald Trump conspired with a foreign government to become President of the United States. On July 25, 2019, with the 2020 election around the corner, ... More

  • Max Bergmann and Daniella Leger on Russia's History of Failure in Ukraine
    In a cross-over event with The Tent podcast for the the CAP Action Fund, Tent host Daniella Leger interviews The Asset host, Max Bergmann."When we think about Ukraine and how much it means to Russia and the Russian State, Putin, his entire 22 years in office, has been about trying to make Russia stronger," says Bergmann. "And the one area where he totally failed is Ukraine."See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/11/2022
    24:13
  • A Shadow Falls on our Democracy
    In Season 1 of the Unconventional Threat-- one of our other podcasts produced in partnership with the non-partisan organization Keep Our Republic--we issued warnings last year that were unfortunately made into a reality on January 6, 2021, when Trump loyalists stormed the Capitol and attempted to overthrow the certified Presidential election results naming Joe Biden President. We now know, it served as a trial run for a nefarious plan to overthrow our democratic republic.The Future of our Nation Hangs in the Balance.And that is why we are sharing Episode 1 of Season 2 of Unconventional Threat as a bonus episode to The Asset listeners. In this episode, we document the efforts of those who seek to gain control of our government through illegal and unconstitutional methods. By working to install confederates in state, county and local offices in the midterm elections of 2022, a shadow network has created--and is currently executing--a plan to secure victory for their candidate in the 2024 Presidential election...by any means necessary.Please click  here to subscribe to this important podcast. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    11/30/2021
    1:05:00
  • What Happened?
    Max Bergmann sits down with Paul "Woody" Woodhull, the co-creator of The Asset podcast and president of the progressive podcast network, District Productive, to analyze the election outcomes and the future of Donald J. Trump.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    11/27/2020
    57:09
  • Election Day Special: Too Big to Rig
    President Trump on mail-in ballots: “A whole big scam.”Vice-President Joe Biden on claims of voter fraud: “He’s trying to undermine the election.”Unless we see a massive victory by either one of the candidates, both campaigns have signaled they will fight for what they believe to be the right outcome.What Americans need to know is how this battle for ballots could create an unprecedented outcome with the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, being sworn in as President of the United States on Inauguration Day.How is that even possible?Republican and Democratic scholars and advisors lead us on a Constitutional journey from November 3rd to January 20th, pointing out the legal tripwires and dates certain that may likely determine our next President.In this Election Day Special we are presenting an encore episode of the Unconventional Threat podcast.Listen to the podcast Unconventional Threatand help @defendourdemocracy2020Follow us onTwitter @UncoThreat See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    11/3/2020
    33:59
  • Epilogue: Rehashing
    In the year since season one of The Asset concluded, we have learned a lot. There are tell all books about the Mueller investigation, explosive new reporting, and the bombshell Senate Intelligence Committee Report. In this special episode of The Asset we break it all down and tell you what it all means.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    10/30/2020
    1:04:17

About The Asset

In 2016, Donald Trump conspired with a foreign government to become President of the United States. On July 25, 2019, with the 2020 election around the corner, he decided to do it again.

The first time around, it was collusion, aiding and abetting Russia’s attack on American democracy. The second time, it was extortion, demanding the Ukrainian government manufacture dirt on Trump’s political opponents in exchange for help the country needs to fend off a Russian invasion and chart a democratic future free of Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.

To make sense of these recent events that have rocked American politics and led to very real concerns that the President of the United States may be a Russian asset, we need to dig a little deeper.

In Season 1, The Asset dives into Trump’s decades-long history with Russia, from his extensive business dealings with Russian oligarchs to his presidential campaign and the investigations that have sent some of his closest associates to prison.

In Season 2, The Asset explores the backstory to Trump’s infamous phone call with the newly-elected Ukrainian President, where he demanded an investigation into a political opponent and set off a series of events leading to the impeachment inquiry.

Hosted by Max Bergmann, a senior fellow and director of the Moscow Project at the Center for American Progress Action Fund, and featuring expert guests, The Asset will put together the pieces of Trump’s relationship with Russia and Ukrainian extortion campaign.

The Asset is a partnership between the Center for American Progress Action Fund, District Productive, and Protect the Investigation. It is produced by Paul Woodhull, a 20-year veteran media executive and president of Build Better Media, and Peter Ogburn, the executive producer of the Bill Press Show.


Podcast website

