Chief Derek Alkonis: ‘Everything you do is focused on life safety’
“There's so much we don't know about fires. We're still killing firefighters. We're still killing people in fires. There's still so much to know and to do differently.” Chief Derek Alkonis, who serves as a research program manager for UL’s Fire Safety Research Institute, shares his passion for learning about fire dynamics and how best to translate fire behavior research into actionable lessons – and updated tactics – for firefighters. Plus, we dig into all of this:
The Mike Singletary analogy for “aggressive” firefighting
Why the Lahaina fire moved so fast and Alkonis’ current work on the fire investigation team [Read the Maui Wildfire Analysis]
How the heavy burden of command drove him to learn more about fire behavior early in his career
Alkonis’ work with Los Angeles County Fire to put fire behavior research into practice – and the process of getting buy-in from the firefighters
Greatest Hits: Chief Leeb returns to mark 100 episodes – and brings friends
To help Better Every Shift commemorate 100episodes, Chief Frank Leeb returns (again), this time with several surprise guests, live from the recent pro-wrestling-themed Brothers Helping Brothers event – a perfect example of the collaboration among the “Misfit Nation,” all working together to row in the same direction for the betterment of the fire service. There’s a lot happening, so buckle up for an action-packed show that may or may not go totally off the rails in the best possible way. Tune in for some great nuggets of wisdom, peppered with plenty of shenanigans:
How to pin firefighter health
The WWE star who video-bombs the show
The “highlight reel” that shows Zam as a totally ****ing professional
Plus, new hot seat questions!
‘We changed the entire dynamic’: Chief Mike Cunningham talks recruitment
Recruitment challenges continue to plague many fire departments, but there are simple ways to address the root issues head on – the key is knowing where to find the start button. Dr. Michael Cunningham, division chief for Cobb County (Georgia) Fire, helps members take those initial steps toward change. The chief also details how his department retooled their own hiring process. Plus, we dig into all of this:
How a more transient workforce changes recruitment and retention efforts
Inadvertent barriers that could discourage or prevent people from joining the fire service
A disturbing story about AARs … in the shower
Why a fear of DEI leads some to ignore the topic entirely
How to set your own path and break down self-imposed barriers
‘It feels good to do good’: Kurt DeGroot talks Project Fire Buddies
It all started with a single question after transporting a kid battling leukemia: How can we do more? Kurt DeGroot noticed that the boy always perked up when firefighters responded to his home, so he asked the boy’s mom if the crew could stop by again sometime – make a big splash about it with the lights and sirens blaring, this time for fun. “These kids are always known as the sick kid, and now they get this badge of honor because they're buddies with the firefighters, right?” The idea took off, and DeGroot continued connecting firefighters with critically ill children, helping give them “more good days” – a phrase that ultimately became the slogan for Project Fire Buddies. DeGroot details how PFB got off the ground and the impact firefighters are having on kids around the country. Plus, we dig into all this:
The moment “Mr. Misery” got choked up
Giving back as a coping mechanism for firefighters
How fire departments can help kids in their community
Watch this short video to learn more about Project Fire Buddies, and read an interview with DeGroot here.
Hurricane deployment: Trevor Frodge details his USAR team experience
“We’re trying to make a difference wherever we can,” says West Chester (Ohio) Training Chief Trevor Frodge about the devastation he witnessed during a three-week deployment to North Carolina and Florida with Ohio Task Force 1, one of FEMA’s USAR teams responding to hurricanes Helene and Milton. Frodge describes his team’s assignments and shares an inside look at how USAR teams operate once on the scene. Plus, we dig into all this:
Reaction to FEMA misinformation
How to join a USAR task force
The power of timed skills training
Why pre-arrival assignments work
FireRescue1’s Better Every Shift Podcast spotlights the passion and perseverance of firefighters. Hosted by Madison, Wisconsin, Firefighter Aaron Zamzow, the show brings kitchen table conversations to the airwaves, always focused on solutions, positivity and the realities of station life. Zamzow and guests tackle myriad hot topics, whether fire service, news or even pop culture-focused, bringing some levity to the often very serious nature of the profession. Dig into what drives firefighters to improve themselves, their crew, even the fire service as a whole. Listen in to get better every day, every call, every shift.