‘It feels good to do good’: Kurt DeGroot talks Project Fire Buddies

It all started with a single question after transporting a kid battling leukemia: How can we do more? Kurt DeGroot noticed that the boy always perked up when firefighters responded to his home, so he asked the boy’s mom if the crew could stop by again sometime – make a big splash about it with the lights and sirens blaring, this time for fun. “These kids are always known as the sick kid, and now they get this badge of honor because they're buddies with the firefighters, right?” The idea took off, and DeGroot continued connecting firefighters with critically ill children, helping give them “more good days” – a phrase that ultimately became the slogan for Project Fire Buddies. DeGroot details how PFB got off the ground and the impact firefighters are having on kids around the country. Plus, we dig into all this: The moment “Mr. Misery” got choked up Giving back as a coping mechanism for firefighters How fire departments can help kids in their community Watch this short video to learn more about Project Fire Buddies, and read an interview with DeGroot here. This episode of the Better Every Shift Podcast is sponsored by MagneGrip. Eliminate diesel exhaust fumes from inside the fire station with a MagneGrip exhaust removal system. Learn more at MagneGrip.com. Enjoying the show? Send an email to [email protected] to share your feedback or suggest a guest for an upcoming show.