The AI Policy Podcast
The AI Policy Podcast

The AI Policy Podcast
Center for Strategic and International Studies
CSIS’ Gregory C. Allen, Director of the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies, is joined by cohost H. Andrew Schwartz on a deep dive into the world o...
  • Predicting AI Policy in the Second Trump Administration
    In this episode, we discuss what AI policy might look like under the second Trump administration. We dive into the first Trump administration's achievements (0:50), how the Trump campaign handled AI policy (3:37), and where the new administration might fall on key issue areas like national security (5:59), safety (7:37), export controls (11:27), open-source (14:04), and more.
    --------  
    27:34
  • The National Security Memorandum on AI
    In this special episode, we discuss the National Security Memorandum on AI the Biden administration released on October 24th, its primary audience and main objectives, and what the upcoming U.S. election could mean for its implementation.
    --------  
    30:04
  • AI and Advanced Technologies in the Fight: Combatant Command and Service Collaboration
    On this special episode, Wadhwani AI Center director Gregory C. Allen is joined by Schuyler Moore, the first-ever Chief Technology Officer of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Justin Fanelli, the Chief Technology Officer of the Department of the Navy, and Dr. Alex Miller, the Chief Technology Officer for the Chief of Staff of the Army for a discussion on the warfighter's adoption of emerging technologies. They discuss how U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), in conjunction with the Army and Navy, has been driving the use of AI and other advanced technologies through a series of exercises such as Desert Sentry, Digital Falcon Oasis, Desert Guardian, and Project Convergence.
    --------  
    1:23:36
  • The European Perspective on AI Governance with Dragoș Tudorache
    In this episode, we are joined by former MEP Dragoș Tudorache, co-rapporteur of the EU AI Act and Chair of the Special Committee on AI in the Digital Age. We discuss where we are in the EU AI Act roadmap (2:37), how to balance innovation and regulation (11:20), the future of the EU AI Office (25:00), and the increasing energy infrastructure demands of AI (42:30). The European Approach to Regulating Artificial Intelligence
    --------  
    54:38
  • Nvidia's Earnings Report, Gallium and Germanium Export Controls, and OpenAI's National Security Demo
    In this episode, we discuss Nvidia's earnings report and its implications for the AI industry (0:53), the impact of China's Gallium and Germanium export controls on the global semiconductor competition (9:50), and why OpenAI is demonstrating its capabilities for the national security community (18:00).
    --------  
    25:09

About The AI Policy Podcast

CSIS’ Gregory C. Allen, Director of the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies, is joined by cohost H. Andrew Schwartz on a deep dive into the world of AI policy. Every two weeks, tune in for insightful discussions regarding AI policy regulation, innovation, national security, and geopolitics. The AI Policy Podcast is by the Wadhwani Center for AI and Advanced Technologies at CSIS, a bipartisan think-tank in Washington, D.C.
