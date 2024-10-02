AI and Advanced Technologies in the Fight: Combatant Command and Service Collaboration

On this special episode, Wadhwani AI Center director Gregory C. Allen is joined by Schuyler Moore, the first-ever Chief Technology Officer of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), Justin Fanelli, the Chief Technology Officer of the Department of the Navy, and Dr. Alex Miller, the Chief Technology Officer for the Chief of Staff of the Army for a discussion on the warfighter's adoption of emerging technologies. They discuss how U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), in conjunction with the Army and Navy, has been driving the use of AI and other advanced technologies through a series of exercises such as Desert Sentry, Digital Falcon Oasis, Desert Guardian, and Project Convergence.