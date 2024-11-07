Powered by RND
Center for Strategic and International Studies
What is the past, present, and future of U.S. policy towards sub-Saharan Africa? Judd Devermont, Director of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and ...
  • São Tomé and Príncipe with Ambassador Cynthia Akuetteh
    Ambassador Cynthia Akuetteh joins Judd and Nicole to explore what a reimagined U.S. policy toward São Tomé and Príncipe might look like. Ambassador Akuetteh argues that the Central African island state should be at the center of Biden’s climate strategy toward the region, as well as the recipient of additional Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compacts. She also calls on Washington to operate an embassy in the country. Plus, what makes São Tomé’s chocolate so uniquely delectable.
    --------  
    14:29
  • Kenya with Ken Opalo
    Ken Opalo (Georgetown University) joins Judd and Nicole to discuss what the Biden administration strategy should be toward Kenya, recommending “trade, trade, and more trade.” He suggests that the Biden administration think beyond the bilateral U.S.-Kenya Free Trade Agreement (FTA) floated under the Trump administration and consider a regional trade agreement with the East African Community (EAC) that fits within the continent-wide African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Agreement. Plus, we hear about the future of Kenyan athletic excellence beyond running: Kenyan rugby!
    --------  
    13:41
  • Gabon with Ambassador Cynthia Akuetteh
    Judd and Nicole are joined by Ambassador Cynthia Akuetteh to discuss U.S.-Gabon relations, including why the Biden administration should support Gabon on its climate goals and anti-logging efforts, as well as engage the government and civil society groups to ensure a peaceful election in 2023. Plus, we hear a clip from President Bongo’s 1977 funk album, “Brand New Man”.
    --------  
    13:29
  • Chad with Jérôme Tubiana
    Judd and Nicole are joined by Jérôme Tubiana to discuss U.S.-Chad relations. They talk about Washington’s disregard of Chad’s democracy challenges in favor of the counter-terrorism relationship, and why it's critical that the United States support a transition to civilian rule following the April 2021 death of Idriss Déby. Plus, Jérôme describes his month-long visit to the Tibesti Mountains, a volcanic mountain range in northern Chad.
    --------  
    15:49
  • Central African Republic with Ambassador Lawrence Wohlers
    Judd and Nicole are joined by Ambassador Laurence Wohlers (Youth for Understanding) to discuss the history of U.S. policy toward Central African Republic (CAR). They explore Washington’s episodic engagement with the land-locked nation and why the international community should focus on outcomes, not just process. Plus, Ambassador Wohlers describes the history of coexistence between CAR’s ethnic groups and the country’s "imported” ethnic tension.
    --------  
    14:42

What is the past, present, and future of U.S. policy towards sub-Saharan Africa? Judd Devermont, Director of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), and Nicole Wilett, Chief of Staff at the Open Society Foundations, sit down with diplomats, journalists, civil society activists, and academics to discuss policy recommendations for the Biden Administration. In 15 minutes or less, these episodes deliver the goods on U.S. relations with African countries, as well as share the best of African music, food, dance, film, and travel.
