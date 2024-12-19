Working Together: Rethinking Arterials in the St. Louis Region
More information on AMPO can be found here: AMPO | Association of Metropolitan Planning OrganizationsA PDF version of the Blueprint can be found here: https://www.ewgateway.org/transportation-planning/blueprint-for-arterials/
Unleashing the Past: The Role of Cadaver Dogs in Archaeology and Transportation Projects
Cadaver dogs play a crucial role in identifying buried remains and culturally sensitive artifacts during transportation projects. Their exceptional sense of smell helps locate historic and prehistoric resources, ensuring that significant cultural sites are preserved. Today, Jen Anderson from the Texas Department of Transportation will discuss the impact of these trained canines on managing archaeological resources in transportation initiatives.
Quiet Roads Ahead: Innovations in Noise Reduction and Pavement Solutions
Join us for an insightful conversation by Kevin Robertson, Surface Treatment Engineer at the Arizona Department of Transportation. Kevin discusses the benefits of quiet pavements and other cutting-edge methods for noise reduction, showcasing practical examples from Arizona’s transportation projects. Discover how these innovative strategies are making a difference in minimizing noise impacts.
Quiet Roads Ahead: Understanding and Managing Transportation Noise
To learn more about traffic noise, visit the following links:The Center for Environmental Excellence by AASHTOAASHTO's Noise Summit - August 26, 2024
Balancing Infrastructure and Environment: Challenges and Solutions
This is the second episode of a two-part series covering NEPA in the transportation sector. Joining us to talk about challenges and creative solutions to completing the NEPA process is Douglas Kolwaite, Environmental Program Manager with the Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities.