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Amas Talks Podcast

Amas Tenumah
EducationSelf-Improvement
Amas Talks Podcast
Latest episode

36 episodes

  • Amas Talks Podcast

    Evolution of CX w Bruce Temkin

    02/09/2026 | 29 mins.
    In this conversation, Amas Tenumah and Bruce Temkin delve into the current state of customer experience (CX), its evolution, and the challenges faced by organizations in effectively managing it. They discuss the importance of understanding the mechanics behind CX, the role of CX leaders, and the impact of metrics like Net Promoter Score (NPS). The conversation also touches on the emergence of experience management (XM), the significance of human-centric organizations, and the implications of AI in the business landscape. Temkin emphasizes the need for leaders to understand behavioral science and the context behind customer interactions to drive meaningful change.

    Takeaways

    Customer experience is in a troubling state.
    CX leaders often miss the mechanics behind customer experience.
    The 2008 financial crisis propelled the focus on CX.
    NPS helped bring attention to customer experience.
    CX should be about understanding and serving customers, not just metrics.
    Experience management emerged as a way to differentiate in the market.
    Humanity at scale focuses on creating human-centric organizations.
    AI should be viewed as a tool, not a strategy.
    Leaders need to understand behavioral science to improve decision-making.
    Fundamental attribution error affects how leaders perceive customer interactions.

    Sound bites

    "NPS was great for customer experience."
    "Humanity at scale is my movement."
    "AI is just a tool, not a strategy."

    Chapters

    00:00 The State of Customer Experience
    02:55 The Evolution of Customer Experience
    06:10 The Role of CX Leaders
    09:00 The Impact of NPS on CX
    11:46 Understanding Experience Management
    14:54 Humanity at Scale
    17:59 AI and Its Implications
    21:06 Fundamental Attribution Error
  • Amas Talks Podcast

    Why Contact Centers Still Don’t Know Why You’re Calling — with Dan Mannion, CEO of Spark CX

    10/19/2025 | 34 mins.
    In this brutally honest episode, Amas Tenumah sits down with Dan Mannion, CEO of Spark CX, to unpack one of the industry’s most embarrassing truths: most contact centers still have no idea why customers are contacting them.
    They dive into:
    Why decades of dashboards and speech analytics failed to deliver real insight.

    How Spark CX is using generative AI to turn unstructured call data into actual understanding.

    Why “automating empathy” is nonsense — and what AI can do right.

    The hilarious (and horrifying) true stories of AI hallucinations in customer service, including one that ended with a 911 call.

    What it really takes to build a startup from scratch in an industry addicted to inertia.

    If you care about customer experience, leadership, or the future of AI in service — this one will both shock and inspire you.
    🎙️ Hosted by Amas Tenumah — calling bullshit on corporate fairy tales and fighting for the humans on both sides of the headset.
  • Amas Talks Podcast

    Evolution of cx -Insights from Imran Noormohamed

    07/13/2025 | 29 mins.
    Summary

    In this conversation, Amas Tenumah and Imran Noormohamed explore the evolving landscape of consulting, customer experience, and the impact of AI on the industry. Imran shares his journey into consulting, emphasizing the importance of customer experience as the core of business success. They discuss the prevalent focus on AI in client conversations, the future role of consultants, and the need for introspection among clients regarding their strategies. The discussion also touches on the balance between human interaction and AI in customer service, highlighting both optimism and concerns about the direction of the industry.

    Takeaways

    Customer experience is the heart and soul of businesses.
    AI is a prevalent topic in consulting conversations.
    Consultants need to adapt to the changing landscape of technology.
    Clients should ask what they are missing in their strategies.
    The role of consulting may shift towards needing different skill sets.
    Efficiency in consulting may lead to fewer consultants needed.
    Human interaction remains crucial in customer service despite AI advancements.
    Companies are beginning to recognize the potential of contact centers as revenue sources.
    Cheaper solutions do not always equate to better service.
    The future of consulting will require a balance between AI and human expertise.
    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to Consulting Journey
    02:15 Understanding Customer Experience
    04:25 AI in Consulting: Current Trends
    07:59 The Future of Consulting in 2025
    11:31 Personal Insights and Impactful Purchases
    13:34 Client Expectations and AI Integration
    19:18 Optimism and Pessimism in Customer Experience
    28:53 Amas outro.mp4
  • Amas Talks Podcast

    State of customer experience w Luke Jamieson

    06/12/2025 | 39 mins.
    In this conversation, Amas Tenumah and Luke Jamieson explore the intricacies of Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX). They discuss the evolution of CX, the importance of understanding customer needs, and the often-overlooked role of employee engagement in delivering exceptional service. The dialogue also touches on the perceptions of CFOs regarding CX, the rising expectations of customers, and the challenges faced by employees in contact centers. Ultimately, the conversation emphasizes the need for organizations to value both customers and employees to create a harmonious and effective service environment.
    Luke Jamieson and Amas Tenumah explore the complexities of human capital in a capitalist society, the evolving nature of work with AI, the commercialization of conferences, and the balance between pessimism and optimism in the industry. They discuss the need for a more human-centric approach to work, the challenges faced in networking environments, and the importance of trust and authenticity in professional interactions.TakeawaysCX has evolved from creating ideal experiences to genuine care.Meeting customer needs is inherently challenging.Employee experience is crucial for effective customer service.CFOs often misunderstand the value of CX.Customer aggression is on the rise due to unmet expectations.Organizations must prioritize employee engagement.The CX industry is still in its infancy.Celebrating successes in CX fosters a positive environment.Customers want respect and connection in service interactions.Financial pressures are driving employee dissatisfaction. Humans should not be treated as assets in a capitalist society.AI can help redefine roles to focus on meaningful work.Conferences have become overly commercialized and less valuable.There is a need for an 'anti-conference' that prioritizes genuine learning.
    Trust in the industry is becoming a commodity rather than a value.
    Navigating social media can be challenging but rewarding.
    Taking control of one's emotional responses can lead to optimism.The importance of authenticity in professional interactions is paramount.Networking should focus on genuine connections rather than sales pitches.The future of work is about finding balance and purpose.

    Luke on linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-jamieson/
  • Amas Talks Podcast

    The CX Illusion: Scores Are Up, Satisfaction Is Down w/ Ed Murphy

    05/14/2025 | 36 mins.
    In this conversation, Amas Tenumah and Edward Murphy delve into the current state of customer experience (CX), exploring how customer expectations have evolved, the role of metrics, and the impact of AI on customer interactions. They discuss the importance of employee experience in delivering quality CX and the need for leadership to prioritize customer-centric strategies. The conversation emphasizes the significance of understanding the 'why' behind customer experiences and the necessity of integrating qualitative insights with quantitative data. Murphy shares his perspective on the future of CX, advocating for a balanced approach that values both technology and human interaction.Customer satisfaction metrics can be misleading averages.Benchmarking should focus on self-improvement rather than industry averages.Expectations of customers have lowered over time.AI can handle simple transactions but struggles with complex issues.The disconnect between marketing promises and actual customer experience is growing.Customer experience should be defined simply as how customers feel after an interaction.NPS and similar metrics can oversimplify the customer experience.Leadership must prioritize customer experience to drive change.Employee experience directly impacts customer experience.Technology should support, not replace, human interaction in customer service."Benchmark against yourselves, right?""It's always been about the human.""It's performative, right?""Your CFO has to be your best friend.""You can't just say smile.""CX is about mindsets and behaviors.""Technology is an enabler.
    Ed: https://www.linkedin.com/in/edmurphy1/
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About Amas Talks Podcast
Amas is a modern day prophet and Polymath. He brings a mix of Philosophy, storytelling, technology and humor to make sense of complex topics. You will love his sense of humor and irreverence in every episode.
Podcast website
EducationSelf-Improvement

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