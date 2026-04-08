In this conversation, Amas Tenumah and Luke Jamieson explore the intricacies of Customer Experience (CX) and Employee Experience (EX). They discuss the evolution of CX, the importance of understanding customer needs, and the often-overlooked role of employee engagement in delivering exceptional service. The dialogue also touches on the perceptions of CFOs regarding CX, the rising expectations of customers, and the challenges faced by employees in contact centers. Ultimately, the conversation emphasizes the need for organizations to value both customers and employees to create a harmonious and effective service environment.

Luke Jamieson and Amas Tenumah explore the complexities of human capital in a capitalist society, the evolving nature of work with AI, the commercialization of conferences, and the balance between pessimism and optimism in the industry. They discuss the need for a more human-centric approach to work, the challenges faced in networking environments, and the importance of trust and authenticity in professional interactions.TakeawaysCX has evolved from creating ideal experiences to genuine care.Meeting customer needs is inherently challenging.Employee experience is crucial for effective customer service.CFOs often misunderstand the value of CX.Customer aggression is on the rise due to unmet expectations.Organizations must prioritize employee engagement.The CX industry is still in its infancy.Celebrating successes in CX fosters a positive environment.Customers want respect and connection in service interactions.Financial pressures are driving employee dissatisfaction. Humans should not be treated as assets in a capitalist society.AI can help redefine roles to focus on meaningful work.Conferences have become overly commercialized and less valuable.There is a need for an 'anti-conference' that prioritizes genuine learning.

Trust in the industry is becoming a commodity rather than a value.

Navigating social media can be challenging but rewarding.

Taking control of one's emotional responses can lead to optimism.The importance of authenticity in professional interactions is paramount.Networking should focus on genuine connections rather than sales pitches.The future of work is about finding balance and purpose.



Luke on linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-jamieson/