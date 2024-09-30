#142 Dale Stark - A-10 Warthog: One of the Most Feared Aircraft in History

Dale Stark, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and accomplished A-10 Warthog pilot, served nearly 24 years in the Air Force, initially enlisting as an aircraft mechanic before commissioning as an officer. Known for his skill in close air support (CAS), Stark deployed to Afghanistan in 2006, 2010, and 2014, becoming a trusted squadron commander in 2018. His leadership style emphasized teamwork and discipline, values that guided his ascent through the ranks and earned him the respect of his airmen during critical missions in the Global War on Terror. Returning to, Oregon, Stark and his wife Amanda established a small-scale cattle ranch, inspired by his love for agriculture. They aim to produce and provide healthy, local beef for their community, combining sustainable practices with a commitment to wellness and quality food. Stark also hosts his own podcast "The Dale Stark Show," a show dedicated to telling the stories of those who served.