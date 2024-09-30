#145 Angela Ford - Meet the Army Psychic Who Tracked Spies, Hostages and Fugitives
Angela Ford worked as a remote viewer in the CIA’s Project Stargate, a Cold War-era program focused on extrasensory perception (ESP) to gather intelligence on distant locations or individuals. She was among the select few trained in "remote viewing," a form of controlled clairvoyance, and applied this skill to support government intelligence efforts during her time with Stargate. Ford now shares her experiences and teaches remote-viewing techniques at the Monroe Institute, an organization known for exploring consciousness and advanced mind training methods.
#144 Erik Bethel - World Bank Director
Erik Bethel is a financier and diplomat with extensive experience in international finance, investment, and economic policy. As a former Director of the World Bank, he promoted sustainable development, transparency, and private-sector engagement in emerging economies. He emphasized data-driven solutions and strategic partnerships in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.
With over two decades in private equity and investment banking, Bethel has specialized in cross-border transactions and infrastructure in Latin America and Asia. He has advised corporations and governments on investment strategy and economic policy, and continues to engage with issues at the intersection of finance, technology, and policy.
#143 Pete Hegseth - Operator Syndrome, Military Industrial Complex and the War on Warriors
Pete Hegseth is a television host, bestselling author, and U.S. Army veteran known for his role on Fox & Friends Weekend. After graduating Princeton and Harvard, he served in the Army National Guard with tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning two Bronze Stars. His military experience informs his advocacy for veterans, national security, and patriotic values.
Hegseth is also a New York Times bestselling author of "In the Arena," "American Crusade," and his latest book, "The War on Warriors," where he critiques American politics, media and education. Known for his direct style, he remains an active voice in media and has led veterans' advocacy groups like Concerned Veterans for America.
#142 Dale Stark - A-10 Warthog: One of the Most Feared Aircraft in History
Dale Stark, a retired Lieutenant Colonel and accomplished A-10 Warthog pilot, served nearly 24 years in the Air Force, initially enlisting as an aircraft mechanic before commissioning as an officer. Known for his skill in close air support (CAS), Stark deployed to Afghanistan in 2006, 2010, and 2014, becoming a trusted squadron commander in 2018. His leadership style emphasized teamwork and discipline, values that guided his ascent through the ranks and earned him the respect of his airmen during critical missions in the Global War on Terror.
Returning to, Oregon, Stark and his wife Amanda established a small-scale cattle ranch, inspired by his love for agriculture. They aim to produce and provide healthy, local beef for their community, combining sustainable practices with a commitment to wellness and quality food. Stark also hosts his own podcast "The Dale Stark Show," a show dedicated to telling the stories of those who served.
#141 Father Dan Reehil - Inside the Demonic World with an Exorcist
Father Dan Reehil is a Catholic priest who transitioned from a successful Wall Street career to the priesthood after a life-changing pilgrimage to Medjugorje in 1998. This spiritual conversion led him to leave New York after 9/11 and begin priestly formation in Boston. He was ordained in 2014 and now serves as the exorcist for the Diocese of Nashville and pastor of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Columbia, Tennessee.
In addition to his pastoral duties, Father Reehil is the National Director of Radio Maria USA, where he hosts the program "Battle Ready," focusing on spiritual topics. He is also a sought-after speaker on issues of faith, exorcism, and spiritual warfare, drawing from his unique experiences.
The "Shawn Ryan Show" is hosted by Shawn Ryan, former U.S. Navy SEAL, CIA Contractor, and Founder of Vigilance Elite. We tell REAL stories about REAL people from all walks of life. We discuss the ups and downs, wins and losses, successes and struggles, the good and bad in a respectful but candid way with our guest. We're better than entertainment, we're the REAL thing. Please enjoy the show.