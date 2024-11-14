Powered by RND
Hayden Alabama Podcast
Southern Storytelling ✅More Content on YouTube✅
Society & Culture

  • Opening for a Legend | Southern Storytelling | Episode 91
    Dennis "Dink" Martin is a powerful storyteller who opened for legendary southern storyteller, Jerry Clower. We consider ourselves blessed to have spent time with him and tell a few stories. We hope that you enjoy Dink's stories as much as we did! New Merch is in!: https://countrycursive-haydenalpodcast.itemorder.com/shop/home/ Dink's Books: - Colton's Adventures - https://amzn.to/3O5iiOY - Grandpa's Porch Swing Stories - https://amzn.to/4hKBfUr *I am an Amazon Affiliate and may receive commission on qualifying purchases at no cost to the buyer We love our show sponsors and think you will too: - Eiland Law - https://www.eiland-law.com/ - Precision Graphics (Printing, Screen-Printing, and Embroidery) - https://www.precisiongraphicsinc.net #smalltown #rural #story #stories #storytelling #laugh #funny #humor #country #southern #storyteller #storytime #truestories #ruralstories #countrystories #countryliving #ruralliving #countrylife #Southernstories #southernstorytellers #alabama #podcast #podcasts #podcast #podcastshow #jerryclower Introduction - 00:00-01:52 Storytelling - 01:53-51:47 Scripture Time - 51:48-54:52 Word Game - 54:53-56:17 Closing Time - 56:17-58:05
    58:06
  Bring Your Sack Lunch | Southern Storytelling | Episode 90
    Our experiences in life form and shape each one of us. We are proud to tell some stories with Gregg Armstrong and learn the events that made him who he is. The stories include schooldays, church, courthouse, and the football field. The show brims with stories that we enjoyed telling and hearing. We hope you enjoy them too. We love our show sponsors and think you will too: - Eiland Law - https://www.eiland-law.com/ - Precision Graphics (Printing, Screen-Printing, and Embroidery) - https://www.precisiongraphicsinc.net #smalltown #rural #story #stories #storytelling #laugh #funny #humor #country #southern #storyteller #storytime #truestories #ruralstories #countrystories #countryliving #ruralliving #countrylife #Southernstories #southernstorytellers #birmingham #1950's #alabama Introduction - 00:00-03:15 Storytelling - 03:16-43:01 Scripture Time - 43:02-44:53 Word Game - 44:54-46:10 Closing Time - 46:11-46:31
    46:32
  Growing up in Birmingham in the 1950s | Southern Storytelling | Episode 89
    Times are changing. Knowing how much they have changed proves hard without an unmovable point of reference. Today, we will measure against the 1950's in Birmingham, Alabama. Phillip's dad, Larry, grew up during that time and tells us from stories from his childhood. Our other guest is Ford, who has been our friend and running-buddy for a long time. The show is slam-full of stories that we hope you enjoy. Dirt Pile Creative (Hats) - https://www.instagram.com/dirtpilecreative/ Latham Scarlett Farms (Mandles/Candles) - - https://www.facebook.com/lathamscarlettfarms - https://www.latham-scarlett-farms.com We love our show sponsors and think you will too: - Eiland Law - https://www.eiland-law.com/ - Precision Graphics (Printing, Screen-Printing, and Embroidery) - https://www.precisiongraphicsinc.net #smalltown #rural #story #stories #storytelling #laugh #funny #humor #country #southern #storyteller #storytime #truestories #ruralstories #countrystories #countryliving #ruralliving #countrylife #Southernstories #southernstorytellers #birmingham #1950's #alabama Introduction - 00:00-01:28 Storytelling - 01:28-59:00 Scripture Time - 59:01-01:01:51 Check out the gifts we got - 01:01:52-01:03:42 Word Game - 01:03:43-01:05:56 Closing Time - 01:05:57-01:06:44
    1:06:46
  Bull Rider with Cerebral Palsy | Episode 88
    Focusing on why we shouldn't be able to accomplish a goal in life can be a detriment to ever accomplishing the desires of our hearts. Brylan Miller's story is a great encouragement for anyone who is currently being held back by their own thoughts and perceived weaknesses. Brylan lives with a condition called cerebral palsy, but he did not let it stand in the way to fulfilling what he was called to do--Bull Riding. Prepare to be encouraged and motivated by his story. We hope you enjoy it! We love our show sponsors and think you will too: - Eiland Law - https://www.eiland-law.com/ - Precision Graphics (Printing, Screen-Printing, and Embroidery) - https://www.precisiongraphicsinc.net #smalltown #rural #story #stories #storytelling #laugh #funny #humor #country #southern #storyteller #storytime #truestories #ruralstories #countrystories #countryliving #ruralliving #countrylife #Southernstories #southernstorytellers #journey #rodeo #bullriding #bullriders #bullrider Introduction - 00:00-01:30 Storytelling - 01:31-39:05 Word Game - 39:06-41:15 An Apology - 41:16-43:30 Scripture Time - 43:31-46:02 Closing Time - 46:03-46:41
    46:42
  Encountering Haints and Other Various Creatures | Episode 87
    Good stories can be told from anywhere, but some of the best I have heard have been reborn in a hunting cabin. Step inside a rustic cabin off the main by-ways and next to a quaint pond. We traveled to Philadelphia, Mississippi for a storytelling this week and are sure proud that we did. From haints (haunts) to fishing and even some hunting, this episode will keep you entertained and tickled. We hope you enjoy every story. David Humphries Books: 1. Mississippi State Trooper: A law enforcement journey - https://amzn.to/3Yn6j5d 2. When The Big Coon Walks - https://amzn.to/4074FWt 3. T BONE ROAD: An old hunter’s memories and advice - https://amzn.to/40oUKMr Keep the storytelling wagon rolling--Grab some podcast gear: https://countrycursive-haydenalpodcast.itemorder.com/shop/home/ We love our show sponsors and think you will too: - Eiland Law - https://www.eiland-law.com/ - Precision Graphics (Printing, Screen-Printing, and Embroidery) - https://www.precisiongraphicsinc.net #smalltown #rural #story #stories #storytelling #laugh #funny #humor #country #southern #storyteller #storytime #truestories #ruralstories #countrystories #countryliving #ruralliving #countrylife #Southernstories #southernstorytellers #redemption #journey * I am an Amazon affiliate and may receive a commission on qualified purchases at no expense to the buyer Introduction - 00:00-01:37 Storytelling - 01:37-56:52 Until next time - 56:53-57:26
    57:27

