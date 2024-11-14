Encountering Haints and Other Various Creatures | Episode 87

Good stories can be told from anywhere, but some of the best I have heard have been reborn in a hunting cabin. Step inside a rustic cabin off the main by-ways and next to a quaint pond. We traveled to Philadelphia, Mississippi for a storytelling this week and are sure proud that we did. From haints (haunts) to fishing and even some hunting, this episode will keep you entertained and tickled. We hope you enjoy every story. David Humphries Books: 1. Mississippi State Trooper: A law enforcement journey - https://amzn.to/3Yn6j5d 2. When The Big Coon Walks - https://amzn.to/4074FWt 3. T BONE ROAD: An old hunter's memories and advice - https://amzn.to/40oUKMr Keep the storytelling wagon rolling--Grab some podcast gear: https://countrycursive-haydenalpodcast.itemorder.com/shop/home/ We love our show sponsors and think you will too: - Eiland Law - https://www.eiland-law.com/ - Precision Graphics (Printing, Screen-Printing, and Embroidery) - https://www.precisiongraphicsinc.net * I am an Amazon affiliate and may receive a commission on qualified purchases at no expense to the buyer Introduction - 00:00-01:37 Storytelling - 01:37-56:52 Until next time - 56:53-57:26