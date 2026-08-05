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697 episodes
- I am out for my annual summer break. While I’m gone, I’m playing you some of my favorite themed content from over the years. First up, I give you the Cheating episode. I give you my take on every aspect of cheating, and some callers who called the show about it.
I will be back with all new episodes on Wednesday 8/19.
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- Last show before my Europe trip!! I'm gonna miss you guys but so glad to leave you with a fun episode before I go. We debrief the team dinner, talk about the dangers of your algorithm, and we get a call from a girl who left the PERFECT note for her gym crush. We'll be back LIVE on August 19th. Enjoy some themed best-of content while I'm gone!!
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- I am coming to you with my final Friday pod before I head out on vacay, and today I am diving into the vital and sometimes burdensome role the oldest daughter plays in the family.
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- I am live with Southern Charm's Shep Rose joining me! We are talking about his new book, the newest season of the show, and he helps give out some advice to callers. Including where he stands on ghosting.
Buy Shep's New Book: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Nothing-in-Moderation/Shep-Rose/9798891882126
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Men Used to Go to War, and Now They Steal Seltzers From Girls at Parties: It's Me, Tinx Live07/27/2026 | 49 mins.I am coming to you live from the Hamptons, and unpacking my final weekend up here for all of you. The biggest headline? I held a baby. I debrief you all on it. Then I get into your calls. Including a truly unhinged move by a man at a party, a woman having second thoughts about her engagement, and more.
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About It's Me, Tinx
Known for her wit and candor, lifestyle personality and digital creator Tinx brings the voice that made her an overnight sensation celebrated by millions to It’s Me, Tinx. From her satirical takes on pop culture to her sought after recommendations and expert advice, It’s Me, Tinx dives into all of the hot topics and burning questions you want to hear from the social media phenom, all while sharing an intimate glimpse into Tinx’s life. Grab yourself a Tinky Tequila and tune in, it’s going to be a wild ride! New episodes are available every Monday and Friday, with a live call in radio show every Wednesday at 8am PT / 11am ET on Radio Andy, channel 102.Podcast website
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