Known for her wit and candor, lifestyle personality and digital creator Tinx brings the voice that made her an overnight sensation celebrated by millions to It’... More
Available Episodes
5 of 190
Ep 126 - Should You Like Your Friends’ Boyfriends And Husbands?
Holy shit my book is out tomorrow. I can’t wait to meet so many of you on the tour this week. I recap how important it is to keep up your friendships and discuss my thoughts on friend’s boyfriends / husbands.The Shift” by Tinx is available on May 23, 2023, pre-order your copy now at theshift-book.com Schools Consent Project www.schoolsconsentproject.com or find them on Instagram @scpconsent
5/22/2023
27:12
Ep 125 - Vanderpump Finale
We have a lot to talk about with the Vanderpump finale. I think we can all hold hands and say that Sandoval is for sure a narcissist. Big round of applause for Ariana who handled the whole thing with class and elegance. I talk about cheating friendship, and more!“The Shift” by Tinx is available on May 23, 2023, pre-order your copy now at theshift-book.com
5/19/2023
22:27
It's Me, Tinx Live #61
On this week’s AMA Tinx talks to her fellow her cat Mom’s. Plus find out if it’s possible to have too much fun, when a crush is just a crush, and more! It’s Me, Tinx Live airs every Wednesday at 8am PT / 11am ET on Radio Andy, channel 102. If you’re not a SiriusXM subscriber you can sign up for a free three-month trial. Don’t forget if you can’t call in during the live show you can always send an email to [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 866-993-8267 and Tinx will answer it on a future show!“The Shift” by Tinx is available on May 23, 2023, pre-order your copy now at theshift-book.com
5/17/2023
47:13
Ep 124 - Why I Wrote A Book
I always knew I wanted to write a book. Today, I’m taking you on the journey of how I came up with “The Shift”. I’ll be sharing what it means to me, and why I feel it’s lessons are so important. Enjoy!“The Shift” by Tinx is available on May 23, 2023, pre-order your copy now at https://www.theshift-book.com/
5/15/2023
19:55
Ep 123 - I Love Miami
I went to Miami last weekend and it was the best weekend of my life! In my opinion Miami is crazier than Vegas. Do you agree or disagree? Check out the recap of my wild weekend and let’s discuss! “The Shift” by Tinx is available on May 23, 2023, pre-order your copy now at https://www.theshift-book.com/
Known for her wit and candor, lifestyle personality and digital creator Tinx brings the voice that made her an overnight sensation celebrated by millions to It’s Me, Tinx. From her satirical takes on pop culture to her sought after recommendations and expert advice, It’s Me, Tinx dives into all of the hot topics and burning questions you want to hear from the social media phenom, all while sharing an intimate glimpse into Tinx’s life. Grab yourself a Tinky Tequila and tune in, it’s going to be a wild ride! New episodes are available every Monday and Friday, with a live call in radio show every Wednesday at 8am PT / 11am ET on Radio Andy, channel 102.