Dan Bongino Biography Flash a weekly Biography.Dan Bongino's tumultuous tenure at the FBI came to an official end this week when the former Secret Service agent and conservative podcaster announced his departure from his position as deputy director. According to multiple news outlets including Axios and NPR, Bongino confirmed on Wednesday, December 17th that he will be stepping down in January, just hours after President Trump told reporters that Bongino wanted to return to his show.The announcement came after weeks of speculation. MS NOW had reported that Bongino had quietly informed confidants of his plans to leave and wouldn't be returning to FBI headquarters this month. When initially reached by the outlet earlier that day, Bongino cryptically responded, "Print whatever you'd like. No one believes you anyway. Thanks."In his official statement posted to X, Bongino expressed gratitude to Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and FBI Director Kash Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. He emphasized his appreciation for fellow Americans who honored him with the chance to serve.Bongino's nearly nine-month stint at the bureau was marked by considerable turbulence. According to NPR, his tenure included a significant clash with Justice Department leadership over the handling of Jeffrey Epstein files, which reportedly frustrated both Bongino and leadership. An internal agency report critical of both Patel and Bongino had leaked to conservative media earlier this month, fueling expectations of his departure. In August, the Trump administration took the unusual step of appointing Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey as a co-deputy director alongside Bongino, signaling the administration's lack of confidence in his solo ability to manage the role.Despite the controversies, Bongino did receive some praise for his work. According to Politico, he was lauded by Trump administration officials for helping the FBI finally arrest a suspect in the long-stalled January 6th pipe bomb case. Bongino had reportedly pressed the bureau to solve the case and received regular updates from investigators.Trump himself praised the departing deputy director's work, telling reporters that Dan did a great job and appeared to accept that Bongino wanted to return to his podcast, which had reportedly made him worth 160 million dollars before his FBI appointment.As Bongino prepares to exit government service and return to the media landscape, his departure marks the end of an unconventional chapter in FBI leadership under the Trump administration.