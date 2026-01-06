Biography Flash: Dan Bongino Exits FBI After Explosive Year as Deputy Director Returns to Podcasting Empire
1/06/2026 | 3 mins.
Dan Bongino Biography Flash a weekly Biography.Dan Bongino, the firebrand conservative podcaster turned FBI deputy director, has made headlines with his abrupt exit from the bureau after a whirlwind less than one year on the job. Local 12 reports that Bongino first announced his January resignation on X last Wednesday, thanking President Trump, AG Pam Bondi, and Director Kash Patel for the chance to serve, while hinting at a return to his roots. Just hours earlier, Trump told reporters Bongino did a great job but likely wants back on his show, per the same outlet.By Saturday, January 3, Bongino posted his final message from his official FBI X account, calling it a busy last day amid a massive US strike on Venezuela that nabbed President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, according to Realtor.com. He praised Trumps decisiveness and Patels leadership, signing off with See you on the other side as he heads back to civilian life in Florida. The National News Desk confirmed this return to private citizen status, noting his brief tenure ended amid clashes with the Justice Department over Jeffrey Epstein files and struggles to mesh his fiery podcast persona with bureau realities.Patel publicly backed Bongino on X, crediting him with a record year disrupting 1800 gangs, rescuing child victims, and seizing over 2000 kilos of fentanyl, as detailed by American Bazaar Online. Yet whispers of turmoil persist: agents griped about rudderless leadership and social media obsessions in a scathing report, with Bongino dismissed as a clown by some, Local 12 adds. Bongino shot back at rumors, telling MS Now to print whatever since no one believes them anyway.Personally, the DC grind took its toll. In Fox News chats, he lamented long hours separating him from wife Paula and their daughters, feeling like a divorce despite their bond. Hell even sold his 3.65 million Florida mansion earlier this year, though its unclear if theyve snapped up new digs.
1/03/2026
12/30/2025
12/27/2025
12/23/2025
