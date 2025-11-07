Take a seat on Crissle’s Couch. Each week Crissle brings the sharp truth, lived experience, and insight to listener, solo reflections, and candid conversations—equal parts culture critique and care. This trailer introduces the show’s mix of honest advice, tough love, and gentle accountability, so you’ll know what it feels like to be heard, challenged, and a little bit healed. Tune in and get comfortable—this isn’t therapy, but it just might be the next-best thing.
