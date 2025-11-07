About Crissle’s Couch

Come in and take a seat on Crissle’s Couch. Each week Crissle brings sharp truth along with her own lived experience and insight to listener letters, solo reflections, and candid conversations — equal parts culture, critique, and care. This trailer introduces the show’s mix of honest advice, tough love, and gentle accountability, so you’ll know what it feels like to be heard, challenged, and maybe a little bit healed. Tune in and get comfortable! This isn’t therapy, but it just might be the next best thing.