#57 - Shot Six Times: A Law Enforcement Officer's Survival Story w/TJ Webb
What happens when a routine warrant service turns into a life-altering gunfight? TJ shares his harrowing journey of survival after being shot six times at point-blank range while serving on a U.S. Marshals Task Force.From the moment bullets tore through his body—striking his face, shoulder, hands, arm, and shattering his femur—TJ takes us through every vivid detail of his fight to stay alive. The split-second decision-making, the voice in his head screaming "you failed," and the determination to crawl under a vehicle as gunfire continued around him showcase the raw reality of officer-involved shootings.But this story extends far beyond the shooting itself. TJ's recovery journey reveals shocking gaps in how departments support wounded officers. Despite catastrophic injuries, he received virtually no mental health resources—a disturbing reality many first responders face. While doctors told him running again would take two years, TJ set an ambitious goal to complete a half marathon within 12 months. Against all medical expectations, he succeeded.Perhaps most powerful is TJ's approach to trauma recovery. Rather than avoiding the shooting location, he deliberately visited it repeatedly until it held no power over him. "I didn't want that parking lot of blacktop and concrete to own me," he explains. "I wanted to own that parking lot."Through candid discussions about police culture, administrative failures, and life after the badge, TJ offers rare insights into law enforcement realities while demonstrating extraordinary resilience. His journey reminds us that while trauma can permanently change us, our response to it ultimately defines us.Have you considered how you would rebuild your life if everything you identified with was suddenly stripped away? Listen now for a masterclass in finding purpose beyond adversity.Follow TJ on Instagram: @thetjwebb
--------
2:45:08
#56 - Life With The Wife: The Woman Behind The Chaos w/Brit Marshall
The veil is finally lifted! After countless requests from our devoted listeners, the mysterious co-creator of Wild Chaos Podcast makes her debut appearance, transforming what might have been just another interview into a landmark episode filled with nervous laughter, genuine revelations, and unexpected insights.She's been called many things throughout our journey—my wife, my best friend, the mother of my children—but today, she steps into a new role: featured guest on the very podcast she helped build from the ground up. This vulnerable beginning sets the stage for an authentic conversation that our audience has been demanding for good reason.What makes someone the perfect partner for Wild Chaos? As we reveal during our conversation, it takes "a special person to deal with my shit"—a sentiment that resonates with those who truly know us. From our military days and the challenging transition to civilian life, to our unconventional approaches to parenting through homeschooling, to our recent completion of a 10-day water-only fast, this Southern California native brings a perspective that completes the Wild Chaos story. With her platinum-pink-black hair days and the infamous thin eyebrows of the early 2000s behind her, she now helps steer our family adventures with the same boldness that attracted us to each other in the first place.Ready to discover the other half of Wild Chaos? Listen now, share your thoughts, and let us know which parts of our journey you'd like us to explore in future episodes. This is just the beginning of bringing you behind the curtain of our life together.Follow @super_agent_brit on Instagram
--------
3:23:51
#55 - Wild Adventures and Conservation Conversations w/Lucas Paugh
What happens when a successful executive trades the corporate grind for a life of global hunting and raw adventure? Lucas shares his journey from Montana farm kid to world-traveling hunter, revealing why he walked away from a 22-year career at 42 to chase purpose, not paychecks. From surviving a brown bear charge in Alaska to feeding entire villages in Africa, his story blends thrill, ethics, and a deeper connection to nature. Whether you're into conservation, travel, or redefining success—this episode will make you rethink what it means to truly live.To follow Lucas on IG: @lucas.paugh.805
--------
3:06:34
#54 - Security in the Spotlight: Life on Tour with Rock Stars w/Ryan Atkinson
For over two decades, Ryan has safeguarded rock stars, pop icons, and music legends across 55 countries - from Pearl Jam and KISS to Hilary Duff and Drake. What began as an unexpected post-football career opportunity has evolved into a masterclass in managing the chaos that surrounds celebrity life.The conversation takes us backstage into the complex reality of concert security, where the job extends far beyond muscling away overzealous fans. Ryan reveals the intricate logistics of venue security, the psychological cat-and-mouse games with stalkers, and the international nightmares that arise when touring developing countries. His stories range from navigating pedophiles at teen concerts to managing bomb threats, creating impromptu jail cells at festivals, and surviving plane emergencies.Most fascinating are the intimate glimpses into how different artists behave behind closed doors. We hear about Eddie Vedder's laid-back approach, Kid Rock's intense personality, and the challenges of transitioning from Hilary Duff's eight-year tenure to other high-profile clients. Ryan dispels many myths about celebrity life while confirming others, offering remarkable perspective on fame's true nature.Whether you're a music fan, security professional, or simply fascinated by the hidden machinery that powers the entertainment industry, this conversation reveals the extraordinary measures taken to keep the show running while protecting those in the spotlight. Join us for this rare glimpse into a world few ever see, but without which the concert experience as we know it couldn't exist. To follow Ryan on social click here: @FLDWRX
--------
3:19:19
#53 - Steroids, Stage Time, & Social Media Lies...w/Zach Pulkinen
Ever wondered what really happens behind the scenes in the fitness industry? In this raw, unfiltered conversation with trainer Zach Pulkinen, we peel back the curtain on bodybuilding competitions, steroid use, and the dramatic evolution of gym culture over the past decades!Zach takes us through his journey from military base gyms where he grew up as a child, and everyone was focused on hard work, to today's social media-dominated fitness landscape. His perspective on competing is refreshingly honest, describing the brutal reality of prep that involves months of discipline for just minutes on stage, substantial financial investments, and potential health consequences that many influencers never discuss!We tackle the taboo topic of performance-enhancing drugs with surprising candor. Rather than the typical denial or glorification, Zach offers balanced insights on responsible approaches to testosterone supplementation, the dangers of young athletes taking extreme protocols, and why blood work is non-negotiable. "These kids are running cycles that I've never even touched!" he reveals, highlighting how social media has driven increasingly dangerous trends!For listeners navigating the healthy road of fitness, this episode delivers practical wisdom on creating sustainable approaches that allow for life balance. We discuss how supplement quality varies dramatically across the industry, why women often train more effectively than men, and how finding your fitness path doesn't require competition or extreme measures. Join us as we prove that sustainable, healthy fitness is possible at any age when you cut through the industry noise and focus on what actually works.To follow Zach on his journey, here is his instagram: @zach_pulkinenFor a cleaner-healthier supplement brand visit: @unmatchedsupps
Father. Husband. Marine. Host. Everyone has a story and I want to hear it. The first thing people say to me is, "I'm not cool enough", "I haven't done anything cool in life", etc. I have heard it all but I know there is more. More of you with incredible stories.From drug addict to author, professional athlete to military hero, immigrant to special forces... I dive into the stories that shape lives. I am here to share the extraordinary stories of remarkable people, because I believe that in the midst of your chaos, these stories can inspire, empower, and resonate with us all. Thanks for listening. -Bam