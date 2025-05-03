#56 - Life With The Wife: The Woman Behind The Chaos w/Brit Marshall

Send us a textThe veil is finally lifted! After countless requests from our devoted listeners, the mysterious co-creator of Wild Chaos Podcast makes her debut appearance, transforming what might have been just another interview into a landmark episode filled with nervous laughter, genuine revelations, and unexpected insights.She's been called many things throughout our journey—my wife, my best friend, the mother of my children—but today, she steps into a new role: featured guest on the very podcast she helped build from the ground up. This vulnerable beginning sets the stage for an authentic conversation that our audience has been demanding for good reason.What makes someone the perfect partner for Wild Chaos? As we reveal during our conversation, it takes "a special person to deal with my shit"—a sentiment that resonates with those who truly know us. From our military days and the challenging transition to civilian life, to our unconventional approaches to parenting through homeschooling, to our recent completion of a 10-day water-only fast, this Southern California native brings a perspective that completes the Wild Chaos story. With her platinum-pink-black hair days and the infamous thin eyebrows of the early 2000s behind her, she now helps steer our family adventures with the same boldness that attracted us to each other in the first place.Ready to discover the other half of Wild Chaos? Listen now, share your thoughts, and let us know which parts of our journey you'd like us to explore in future episodes. This is just the beginning of bringing you behind the curtain of our life together.Follow @super_agent_brit on InstagramSupport the showFollow Wild Chaos on Social Media: Apple iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wild-chaos-podcast/id1732761860Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5KFGZ6uABb1sQlfkE2TIoc?si=8ff748aa4fc64331 ⁠⁠⁠Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wildchaospodcastYoutube: https://youtube.com/@wildchaospodTikTok: ⁠⁠⁠https://www.tiktok.com/@wildchaosshowX (Twitter): ⁠⁠⁠https://twitter.com/thewildchaosMeta (Facebook): ⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/wildchaospodcastLinkedIn: http://linkedin.com/wildchaos