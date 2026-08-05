Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
127 episodes
- We are inherently storytellers, constantly organizing our experiences into narratives that shape identity, perception, and meaning. In fact, we are such storytellers that those stories in which we believe we are living profoundly influence how we interpret joy, suffering, relationships, and even ourselves. If we want to heal, then, it’s time we look at those stories and learn how to see our lives through a larger story of grace, redemption, and belonging rather than failure or rejection.
Join us as we begin, again, the journey of becoming more fully known, loved, and alive.
This season 1 encore episode is sponsored by Tabor College Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma.
Joins us in October for the Center for Being Known annual Connections Conference. As a BKP listener, you can receive $50 off any ticket when you enter promo code CBK.BKPL.26
. . . . .
Stay connected:
Instagram, Facebook
YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)
Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts.
Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
- Vulnerability isn't a weakness; it's part of what it means to be human. If we want to open the door to deeper connection, healing, and transformation with God and others, we must embrace our vulnerability.
Learn how courage, safe relationships, and the example of Jesus invite us to step out of hiding and into a life of being fully known.
Join us as we begin, again, the journey of becoming more fully known, loved, and alive.
This season 1 encore episode is sponsored by Tabor College Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma.
Joins us in October for the Center for Being Known annual Connections Conference. As a BKP listener, you can receive $50 off any ticket when you enter promo code CBK.BKPL.26
. . . . .
Stay connected:
Instagram, Facebook
YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)
Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts.
Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
- What if your deepest longings are pointing you toward God rather than away from Him?
In this episode, Curt and Pepper explore how beauty awakens our souls, stirs hope, and reminds us of the goodness we were created to experience. They remind us that our desire is not something to suppress, but a gift that draws us into deeper relationship with God, others, and the world around us.
Join us as we begin, again, the journey of becoming more fully known, loved, and alive.
This season 1 encore episode is sponsored by Tabor College Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma.
Joins us in October for the Center for Being Known annual Connections Conference. As a BKP listener, you can receive $50 off any ticket when you enter promo code CBK.BKPL.26
. . . . .
Stay connected:
Instagram, Facebook
YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)
Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts.
Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
- What does it truly mean to be known?
In this opening episode of the Being Known Podcast, Curt introduces the foundational idea that we are created for deep connection with God and one another, and that genuine healing happens in safe, loving relationships. Blending neuroscience with Christian faith, he explores how shame keeps us hidden while vulnerability opens the door to transformation.
Join us as we begin, again, the journey of becoming more fully known, loved, and alive.
This season 1 encore episode is sponsored by Tabor College Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma.
Joins us in October for the Center for Being Known annual Connections Conference. As a BKP listener, you can receive $50 off any ticket when you enter promo code CBK.BKPL.26
. . . . .
Stay connected:
Instagram, Facebook
YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)
Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts.
Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
- In this Q&A style season finale of The Being Known Podcast, Curt, Amy, and Pepper reflect on the central theme of rupture and repair in our relationships with God, others, and ourselves. They explore the importance of grieving unrepaired wounds, modeling healthy repair for children, and approaching political differences with empathy and courage. This heartfelt conversation draws together the emotional and spiritual growth the season has cultivated, reminding us that conflict can be a catalyst for deeper connection.
Episode Links and References
Connections Conference 2025 (Belonging to Become) - Save $50 with code KNOWN50 when you register by June 30, 2025
. . . . .
Stay connected:
Instagram, Facebook
YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)
Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts.
Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
More Health & Wellness podcasts
- unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire HaverHealth & Wellness, Medicine, Society & Culture
- Passion Struck with John R. MilesAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
- We're Out of TimeHealth & Wellness, Mental Health
- Huberman LabHealth & Wellness, Life Sciences, Science
- Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Dr. John Delony ShowHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Nothing much happens: bedtime stories to help you sleepFiction, Health & Wellness
- The Ultimate Human with Gary BreckaHealth & Wellness
- The Dr. Josh Axe ShowChristianity, Education, Health & Wellness, Nutrition, Religion & Spirituality, Self-Improvement
- The Dylan Gemelli PodcastAlternative Health, Health & Wellness
Trending Health & Wellness podcasts
- Pillow TalksHealth & Wellness, Sexuality
- The Art of Being WellHealth & Wellness
- Your Diet SucksHealth & Wellness, Nutrition
- The Trauma Safe LabAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Wellness, Actually with Emily Oster & Perry Wilson, MDHealth & Wellness, Kids & Family, Mental Health, Parenting
- The EMPWR PodcastHealth & Wellness
- I Love Being SoberBusiness, Careers, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- Nurses Uncorked - A Nursing Podcast Delivering Nursing NewsHealth & Wellness, Medicine, News
- Relocalizing Health with Dave ChaseBusiness, Health & Wellness, Management, Medicine, Non-Profit, Philosophy, Society & Culture
- The Health ContinuumAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine
- Everyday Longevity CollectiveFitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Sexuality
- The Genius LifeHealth & Wellness
- Grounded Wellness by Primally PureAlternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Happy PlaceHealth & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Society & Culture
- Peptide of The WeekHealth & Wellness
- SleepyAlternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
- The Cabral ConceptAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
- The Diabetes Blueprint - Powered by Lower The Dose™Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Nutrition
- SuperLife with Darin OlienAlternative Health, Education, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
- Get Better FasterAlternative Health, Fitness, Health & Wellness, Medicine, Mental Health
About Being Known Podcast
Discovering and exploring what it means to be truly known.Podcast website
Listen to Being Known Podcast, unPAUSED with Dr. Mary Claire Haver and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Being Known Podcast
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.