S6E7: Where Are You... And Where Are You Going?

Welcome to season 6 episode 7 of Being Known Podcast. This season we are looking at The Beauty of Wisdom. It's hard to know where we are going if we first do not know where we are. The integration of the domain of our state of mind is critical if wisdom is what we seek. For if we are not aware of the state that our mind occupies—knowing where we are—how will we be able to move in the path of wisdom? Join us as Pepper and Curt discover how being known enables us to more consistently be aware of our states of mind, and so have greater access to the wisdom that is being offered to us there. . . . . Episode Links and References The Bible Project - Proverbs video Proverbs 1-9