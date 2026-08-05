We are inherently storytellers, constantly organizing our experiences into narratives that shape identity, perception, and meaning. In fact, we are such storytellers that those stories in which we believe we are living profoundly influence how we interpret joy, suffering, relationships, and even ourselves. If we want to heal, then, it’s time we look at those stories and learn how to see our lives through a larger story of grace, redemption, and belonging rather than failure or rejection.







Join us as we begin, again, the journey of becoming more fully known, loved, and alive.







This season 1 encore episode is sponsored by Tabor College Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma.







Joins us in October for the Center for Being Known annual Connections Conference. As a BKP listener, you can receive $50 off any ticket when you enter promo code CBK.BKPL.26







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