BONUS: Bottom Left Drawer: The Beauty and Wisdom of ”Getting Your Ducks in a Row”
BONUS!! This week Curt and Pepper are joined by our very own Amy Cella, producer of BKP and creator of Bottom Left Drawer (BLD). Together, we discuss the beauty and wisdom of being prepared for various seasons of our life.
Bottom Left Drawer is all about getting your ducks in a row, so you’re good to go. But what does that mean? Amy shares about BLD and the process of getting your affairs in order, whether that be crafting a will, securing vital documents or getting intentional about the relationships in your life. In this episode we discuss the nine segments of BLD, share some fun stories and get real about the beauty and wisdom being prepared.
Amy also has a Bottom Left Drawer Podcast where she shares tips and tricks for preparedness, as well as a FREE Bottom Left Drawer Starter Kit.
Follow Amy on IG @amycella
4/12/2023
35:51
S6E10: End of Season Q&A
We've come to the end of our season on the Beauty of Wisdom. In this end of season episode we review our conversations, answer your questions, and pull it all together.
Thank you to our season sponsor - Hope Heals
Hope Heals - Hope Heals Camp is a truly unique offering in the world. No other space in existence today invites families experiencing disabilities – of any age, with any diagnosis, from any place – to enjoy multi-day respite, a rich network of relationships, and access to world class Christ-centered resources, all free of charge.
Episode Links and References
Connections Conference hosted by The Center for Being Known
4/5/2023
36:58
S6E9: Eternity in Their Hearts
Welcome to season 6 episode 9 of Being Known Podcast. This season we are looking at The Beauty of Wisdom.
Shame doesn’t just appear out of nowhere. Shame begins in the earliest communities in which we dwell. It is to those communities we now turn to see how shame emerges there—but also what we can do to retell the stories of those communities: our families, our churches and schools. Listen in as we get to the bottom of the places where our stories begin, and begin to reimagine how God can transform them on the way to doing the same for the larger communities in which we live.
Episode Links and References
The St. John's Bible
Ecclesiastes 3:9-14
3/29/2023
45:58
S6E8: The Wisdom of Many Advisers
Welcome to season 6 episode 8 of Being Known Podcast. This season we are looking at The Beauty of Wisdom.
We live in a world that has trained us to believe that we each live in our own personal silo. But this flies in the face of what neuroscience tells us about the interconnectivity of our minds. So much of our anxiety—and our lack of wisdom—stems from our trying to live against the current of how God has created our minds to function. We think we need to be able to live life on our own, and we seek knowledge so that we can do just that. But wisdom tells us that we were not made for silos, we were made for each other.
Curt and Pepper have learned just how true this is, and invite you to join us as we explore the wisdom of having many advisers by whom we are deeply known.
Episode Links and References
Duke Ellington: Take the A Train
Proverbs 15:22
3/22/2023
46:33
S6E7: Where Are You... And Where Are You Going?
Welcome to season 6 episode 7 of Being Known Podcast. This season we are looking at The Beauty of Wisdom.
It’s hard to know where we are going if we first do not know where we are. The integration of the domain of our state of mind is critical if wisdom is what we seek. For if we are not aware of the state that our mind occupies—knowing where we are—how will we be able to move in the path of wisdom?
Join us as Pepper and Curt discover how being known enables us to more consistently be aware of our states of mind, and so have greater access to the wisdom that is being offered to us there.
Episode Links and References
The Bible Project - Proverbs video
Proverbs 1-9
