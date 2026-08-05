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Being Known Podcast

Being Known Podcast
Health & WellnessMental Health
Being Known Podcast
Latest episode

127 episodes

  • Being Known Podcast

    What is Your Story? (S1E4 Encore)

    08/05/2026 | 42 mins.
    We are inherently storytellers, constantly organizing our experiences into narratives that shape identity, perception, and meaning. In fact, we are such storytellers that those stories in which we believe we are living profoundly influence how we interpret joy, suffering, relationships, and even ourselves. If we want to heal, then, it’s time we look at those stories and learn how to see our lives through a larger story of grace, redemption, and belonging rather than failure or rejection. 

     

    Join us as we begin, again, the journey of becoming more fully known, loved, and alive.

     

    This season 1 encore episode is sponsored by Tabor College Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma.

     

    Joins us in October for the Center for Being Known annual Connections Conference. As a BKP listener, you can receive $50 off any ticket when you enter promo code CBK.BKPL.26

     

    . . . . .

    Stay connected:

    Instagram, Facebook

    YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)

    Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts. 

    Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
  • Being Known Podcast

    What Are You Hiding? (S1E3 Encore)

    07/29/2026 | 52 mins.
    Vulnerability isn't a weakness; it's part of what it means to be human. If we want to open the door to deeper connection, healing, and transformation with God and others, we must embrace our vulnerability.

    Learn how courage, safe relationships, and the example of Jesus invite us to step out of hiding and into a life of being fully known.

     

    Join us as we begin, again, the journey of becoming more fully known, loved, and alive.

     

    This season 1 encore episode is sponsored by Tabor College Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma.

     

    Joins us in October for the Center for Being Known annual Connections Conference. As a BKP listener, you can receive $50 off any ticket when you enter promo code CBK.BKPL.26

     

    . . . . .

    Stay connected:

    Instagram, Facebook

    YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)

    Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts. 

    Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
  • Being Known Podcast

    What Do You Desire? (S1E2 Encore)

    07/22/2026 | 45 mins.
    What if your deepest longings are pointing you toward God rather than away from Him?

    In this episode, Curt and Pepper explore how beauty awakens our souls, stirs hope, and reminds us of the goodness we were created to experience. They remind us that our desire is not something to suppress, but a gift that draws us into deeper relationship with God, others, and the world around us.  

     

    Join us as we begin, again, the journey of becoming more fully known, loved, and alive.

     

    This season 1 encore episode is sponsored by Tabor College Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma.

     

    Joins us in October for the Center for Being Known annual Connections Conference. As a BKP listener, you can receive $50 off any ticket when you enter promo code CBK.BKPL.26

     

    . . . . .

    Stay connected:

    Instagram, Facebook

    YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)

    Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts. 

    Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
  • Being Known Podcast

    Being Known (S1E1 Encore)

    07/15/2026 | 40 mins.
    What does it truly mean to be known?

     

    In this opening episode of the Being Known Podcast, Curt introduces the foundational idea that we are created for deep connection with God and one another, and that genuine healing happens in safe, loving relationships. Blending neuroscience with Christian faith, he explores how shame keeps us hidden while vulnerability opens the door to transformation.

     

    Join us as we begin, again, the journey of becoming more fully known, loved, and alive.

     

    This season 1 encore episode is sponsored by Tabor College Master of Education in Neuroscience and Trauma.

     

    Joins us in October for the Center for Being Known annual Connections Conference. As a BKP listener, you can receive $50 off any ticket when you enter promo code CBK.BKPL.26

     

    . . . . .

    Stay connected:

    Instagram, Facebook

    YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)

    Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts. 

    Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
  • Being Known Podcast

    S11E18: When Things Fall Apart: Finding Our Way Back Through Repair

    05/21/2025 | 32 mins.
    In this Q&A style season finale of The Being Known Podcast, Curt, Amy, and Pepper reflect on the central theme of rupture and repair in our relationships with God, others, and ourselves. They explore the importance of grieving unrepaired wounds, modeling healthy repair for children, and approaching political differences with empathy and courage. This heartfelt conversation draws together the emotional and spiritual growth the season has cultivated, reminding us that conflict can be a catalyst for deeper connection.

     

    Episode Links and References

    Connections Conference 2025 (Belonging to Become) - Save $50 with code KNOWN50 when you register by June 30, 2025

     

     . . . . .

    Stay connected:

    Instagram, Facebook

    YouTube (Unedited videos of each episode AND the Post Show Conversation.)

    Please subscribe to the podcast so you never miss an episode and we always welcome your reviews on Apple Podcasts. 

    Sign up to access the Being Known Podcast applications, the weekly exercises that connect what you are learning to your life in a practical way.
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About Being Known Podcast
Discovering and exploring what it means to be truly known.
Podcast website
Health & WellnessMental Health

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