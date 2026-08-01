In today's Rewind Episode, we revist when Tyra experienced a great loss, the matriarch of her family, Grandma Willie Mae. She talks about the powerful journey of navigating grief and embracing healing in this heartfelt episode.



This week’s affirmation is: “My Life is Beautiful and worth being lived to its fullness.”



Biggest Takeaways:

Honoring Life's Fullness: Tyra emphasizes that grief isn't solely tied to the loss of a loved one. It's a complex emotion that can arise from various life experiences, including the passing of cherished dreams and societal challenges.

Affirmations as Tools of Resilience: In times of grief, Tyra introduces the affirmation "My Life is Beautiful and worth being lived to its fullness." She explores how affirmations act as tools for resilience, helping us reframe our perspectives and navigate the healing process. Through this lens, we can find beauty in the midst of pain, and by acknowledging the challenges, we pave the way for transformation.

Embracing the Journey of Healing: Tyra emphasizes that grief is both a challenging and beautiful journey. It's a process that requires time, self-compassion, and a willingness to lean into the emotions that come with loss. By understanding that healing is not linear and that "good grief" is possible, we can emerge from grief with a deeper sense of self and a renewed appreciation for life's most meaningful moments.



Recommendations of the Day:

Goodles Protein Macaroni: https://go.magik.ly/ml/1vt8h/

Hibiscus Lychee Lemonade Recipe: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAWjl9tsGh7/



Resources

Listen to the For Life’s Rainy Day Playlist



Wanna give therapy a try?

Use BetterHelp: https://rebrand.ly/6ulm6zk



Try The Calm App

https://rebrand.ly/21n4tre



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