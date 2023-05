REWIND: Finding YOURSELF in Singleness, Becoming THAT Girl, Celebrating YOU because YOU ARE the Occasion, and Romanticizing the Little Things in Daily Life

Sometimes we can get wrapped up in our romantic relationships. We forget who we are as an individual. Our lives become intertwined. But, singleness is the time for self exploration and Tyra shares how she came to this realization. Becoming THAT GIRL has also been trending and Tyra shares ways she has been becoming the girl of her dreams by implementing healthy routines in her everyday life, finding joy in the little things, and dating herself unapologetically. This week's Affirmation is " I acknowledge my own self worth." The Biggest Takeaways from Today's Episode on becoming That Girl and Finding Yourself in Singleness: Indulge in THAT experience, whatever it is Become the person of your dreams by making sure your cup is full first. You should only give from your overflow. You are the occasion, every day is worth celebrating, you don't have to wait on anyone to be excited for life. Pure joy should be the end goal. Recommended resources ⁠Living a Life of Luxury with Bria Black⁠ Soft Girl Lifestyle with Bria Black The Adventure Challenge (I have the solo date edition & the dinner date edition) ⁠https://www.theadventurechallenge.com/⁠ Tom ford perfume Soliel Blanc ⁠https://go.magik.ly/ml/1evkp/⁠ Perfume Notes: Fragrance Family FRESH Scent Type FRESH CITRUS AND FRUITS Key Notes COCO DE MER, YLANG YLANG FROM COMORES ISLAND, BERGAMOT FLOWER I think it smells like coconut. A scent you may wear on vacation or at an upscale beach club. :)