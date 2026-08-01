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198 episodes
505 | A Love Letter to Black Women | Why Every Black Woman Should Experience Essence Festival Atleast Once in Her Life07/13/2026 | 39 mins.In this week's episode, Tyra is recapping her weekend at Essence Festival and reflecting on why this event feels like so much more than a festival.
From being back home in Louisiana to finally meeting internet friends in real life, Essence Fest reminded her just how powerful, creative, and extraordinary Black women are. It's a conversation about community, identity, and the kind of spaces that make you feel seen.
This episode is a love letter to Black women—and a reminder to celebrate who you are.
This week’s Affirmation is: “I love the skin I'm in.”
Recommendation of the Day: Shark Chill Pill Fan
Community Connection Links
Sign up for the Community Newsletter!: www.tyrathecreative.com/podcast
Join the AFBG Book Club: https://tyrathecreative.myflodesk.com/xkz6bzvn29
Shop the AFBG Merch!: http://tyrathecreative.com/merch
Letters From Listeners Form: https://forms.gle/yqwdsBuRBjXQm9Xw7
Subscriber Survey: https://forms.gle/m4AD2YaYbGhd8gEv6
Resources
Shop Tyra’s Favorites: https://www.amazon.com/shop/tyrathecreative
Here’s a free trial of ClassPass (with 20 bonus credits!): https://shop.tyrathecreative.com/classpass
Listen to Lofi Beats for Deep Focus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfBhamgkCww&t=2222s
Wanna give therapy a try? Use BetterHelp: https://rebrand.ly/6ulm6zk
Try the Calm App: https://rebrand.ly/21n4tre
Alexis’ ‘Feeling My Shelf’ Newsletter: https://www.feelingmyshelfnewsletter.com/
50 side quests to do this year - https://we.tl/t-gmLxjREKx4
Send an Email: affirmationsforblackgirls@gmail.com
Our P.O. Box:
TYRA MORRISON
P.O. BOX 674
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA 91603
Please Rate, Review, and Subscribe to the podcast to always hear the latest affirmations from your favorite Black Girl!
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- Have you ever watched a movie and realized it wasn’t just entertaining you… it was reflecting parts of your own life back to you? In today’s episode, Tyra shares the love lessons she took away from You Me and Tuscany, from realizing that love should feel safe and peaceful, to understanding that the right love doesn’t require you to become someone else to receive it. This conversation is a reminder that love isn’t just about being chosen… it’s also about choosing what truly aligns with you.
This week’s Affirmation is: “I deserve a love that feels safe.”
3 Biggest Takeaways
Love that’s meant for you won’t constantly leave you confused or emotionally exhausted
The right love allows you to be fully yourself, not a performance version of who you think you need to be
Attraction alone isn’t enough. Discernment and alignment matter too
Community Connection Links
Sign up for the Community Newsletter!: www.tyrathecreative.com/podcast
Join the AFBG Book Club: https://tyrathecreative.myflodesk.com/xkz6bzvn29
Shop the AFBG Merch!: http://tyrathecreative.com/merch
Letters From Listeners Form: https://forms.gle/yqwdsBuRBjXQm9Xw7
Subscriber Survey: https://forms.gle/m4AD2YaYbGhd8gEv6
Resources
Shop Tyra’s Favorites: https://www.amazon.com/shop/tyrathecreative
Here’s a free trial of ClassPass (with 20 bonus credits!): https://shop.tyrathecreative.com/classpass
Listen to Lofi Beats for Deep Focus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfBhamgkCww&t=2222s
Wanna give therapy a try? Use BetterHelp: https://rebrand.ly/6ulm6zk
Try the Calm App: https://rebrand.ly/21n4tre
Alexis’ ‘Feeling My Shelf’ Newsletter: https://www.feelingmyshelfnewsletter.com/
50 side quests to do this year - https://we.tl/t-gmLxjREKx4
Send an Email: affirmationsforblackgirls@gmail.com
Our P.O. Box:
TYRA MORRISON
P.O. BOX 674
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA 91603
Please Rate, Review, and Subscribe to the podcast to always hear the latest affirmations from your favorite Black Girl!
Follow Us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/affirmationsforblackgirls
Follow Us on Youtube: www.youtube.com/@affirmationsforblackgirls
Follow Us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@afbg_podcast
Follow Us on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@affirmationsforblackgirls
The links above may be commission links
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Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
Celebrating Our Lost Loved Ones Through The Power of 'Good Grief': Navigating Grief with Grace, Embracing Healing and Positivity, & Honoring Legacy and Cherished Memories | REWIND04/27/2026 | 41 mins.In today's Rewind Episode, we revist when Tyra experienced a great loss, the matriarch of her family, Grandma Willie Mae. She talks about the powerful journey of navigating grief and embracing healing in this heartfelt episode.
This week’s affirmation is: “My Life is Beautiful and worth being lived to its fullness.”
Biggest Takeaways:
Honoring Life's Fullness: Tyra emphasizes that grief isn't solely tied to the loss of a loved one. It's a complex emotion that can arise from various life experiences, including the passing of cherished dreams and societal challenges.
Affirmations as Tools of Resilience: In times of grief, Tyra introduces the affirmation "My Life is Beautiful and worth being lived to its fullness." She explores how affirmations act as tools for resilience, helping us reframe our perspectives and navigate the healing process. Through this lens, we can find beauty in the midst of pain, and by acknowledging the challenges, we pave the way for transformation.
Embracing the Journey of Healing: Tyra emphasizes that grief is both a challenging and beautiful journey. It's a process that requires time, self-compassion, and a willingness to lean into the emotions that come with loss. By understanding that healing is not linear and that "good grief" is possible, we can emerge from grief with a deeper sense of self and a renewed appreciation for life's most meaningful moments.
Recommendations of the Day:
Goodles Protein Macaroni: https://go.magik.ly/ml/1vt8h/
Hibiscus Lychee Lemonade Recipe: https://www.instagram.com/p/DAWjl9tsGh7/
Resources
Listen to the For Life’s Rainy Day Playlist
Wanna give therapy a try?
Use BetterHelp: https://rebrand.ly/6ulm6zk
Try The Calm App
https://rebrand.ly/21n4tre
COMMUNITY CONNECTION FORM: https://forms.gle/m4AD2YaYbGhd8gEv6
Sign Up for our Newsletter!
Shop the AFBG Merch!
Ask a Question
Send me a message:
affirmationsforblackgirls@gmail.com
Our P.O Box:
TYRA MORRISON
P.O. BOX 674
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA 91603
Please Rate, Review, and Subscribe to the podcast to always hear the latest affirmations from your favorite Black Girl!
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- Girl to girl… I hope the love you pray for finds you soon.
Not the surface-level kind. Not the kind that looks good but leaves you confused. I’m talking about the kind of love that lets you exhale. The kind that feels steady, safe, and certain. The kind that doesn’t make you question how you show up.
In this episode, Tyra is having a real, honest conversation about being in the in-between — that space where you’re no longer going back to what hurt you, but you haven’t yet stepped into the love you desire.
This week’s Affirmation is: “I will not sabatoge what I prayed for.”
Tyra opens up about:
Letting go of “almost” and “potential”
Why going backwards is not an option when God already pulled you out
The difference between love and emotional attachment
How inconsistency creates confusion (and why that’s not love)
Trusting that your heart isn’t “too much”—it’s intentional
Community Connection Links
Sign up for the Community Newsletter!: www.tyrathecreative.com/podcast
Join the AFBG Book Club: https://tyrathecreative.myflodesk.com/xkz6bzvn29
Shop the AFBG Merch!: http://tyrathecreative.com/merch
Letters From Listeners Form: https://forms.gle/yqwdsBuRBjXQm9Xw7
Subscriber Survey: https://forms.gle/m4AD2YaYbGhd8gEv6
Resources
Shop Tyra’s Favorites: https://www.amazon.com/shop/tyrathecreative
Here’s a free trial of ClassPass (with 20 bonus credits!): https://shop.tyrathecreative.com/classpass
Listen to Lofi Beats for Deep Focus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfBhamgkCww&t=2222s
Defeating Doubt Playlist https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/defeating-doubt/pl.u-PDb408VtJyb1Po
Wanna give therapy a try? Use BetterHelp: https://rebrand.ly/6ulm6zk
Try the Calm App: https://rebrand.ly/21n4tre
Alexis’ ‘Feeling My Shelf’ Newsletter: https://www.feelingmyshelfnewsletter.com/
50 side quests to do this year - https://we.tl/t-gmLxjREKx4
Send an Email: affirmationsforblackgirls@gmail.com
Our P.O. Box:
TYRA MORRISON
P.O. BOX 674
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA 91603
Please Rate, Review, and Subscribe to the podcast to always hear the latest affirmations from your favorite Black Girl!
Follow Us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/affirmationsforblackgirls
Follow Us on Youtube: www.youtube.com/@affirmationsforblackgirls
Follow Us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@afbg_podcast
Follow Us on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@affirmationsforblackgirls
The links above may be commission links
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
- Have you ever tried to make something work so badly… only for it to fall apart anyway?
In this episode, Tyra talks about the uncomfortable but necessary truth: sometimes the reason it didn’t work out is because God wouldn’t let you settle.
Whether it’s relationships that almost made it, opportunities that looked good on paper, friendships that slowly faded, or spaces that felt “good enough” but not aligned — this conversation is about divine disruption. The closed doors. The redirection. The feeling of “why is this so hard?” When you’re just trying to make something stick.
This week’s Affirmation is: “God, raise my standards to match Your promises.”
Tyra unpacks:
The difference between contentment and settling
Trusting redirection, even when it bruises your ego
Letting go of “almost” in order to receive alignment
If you’ve been frustrated because nothing mediocre seems to last in your life… maybe that’s the point.
This episode is your reminder that not everything that leaves is a loss. Sometimes it’s protection. Sometimes it’s preparation. And sometimes… it’s proof that you’re called to more.
Community Connection Links
Sign up for the Community Newsletter!: www.tyrathecreative.com/podcast
Join the AFBG Book Club: https://tyrathecreative.myflodesk.com/xkz6bzvn29
Shop the AFBG Merch!: http://tyrathecreative.com/merch
Letters From Listeners Form: https://forms.gle/yqwdsBuRBjXQm9Xw7
Subscriber Survey: https://forms.gle/m4AD2YaYbGhd8gEv6
Resources
Shop Tyra’s Favorites: https://www.amazon.com/shop/tyrathecreative
Here’s a free trial of ClassPass (with 20 bonus credits!): https://shop.tyrathecreative.com/classpass
Listen to Lofi Beats for Deep Focus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pfBhamgkCww&t=2222s
Wanna give therapy a try? Use BetterHelp: https://rebrand.ly/6ulm6zk
Try the Calm App: https://rebrand.ly/21n4tre
Alexis’ ‘Feeling My Shelf’ Newsletter: https://www.feelingmyshelfnewsletter.com/
50 side quests to do this year - https://we.tl/t-gmLxjREKx4
Send an Email: affirmationsforblackgirls@gmail.com
Our P.O. Box:
TYRA MORRISON
P.O. BOX 674
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA 91603
Please Rate, Review, and Subscribe to the podcast to always hear the latest affirmations from your favorite Black Girl!
Follow Us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/affirmationsforblackgirls
Follow Us on Youtube: www.youtube.com/@affirmationsforblackgirls
Follow Us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@afbg_podcast
Follow Us on Threads: https://www.threads.com/@affirmationsforblackgirls
The links above may be commission links
Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands
Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
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About Affirmations for Black Girls
The Affirmations for Black Girls Podcast is a nurturing haven for women navigating the intricate tapestry of their emotions. Here, authenticity reigns supreme, offering a refuge for those grappling with experiences they may not be ready to voice elsewhere. Through heartfelt discussions on relationships, faith, careers, self-love, and personal development, AFBG guides listeners on a reflective journey, encouraging them to delve into their emotions and forge a path forward with resilience and well-being at the forefront.Podcast website
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