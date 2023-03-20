The Affirmations for Black Girls Podcast creates a safe space for women who may be suppressing their feelings. It’s a space where they can be open with themselv... More
Available Episodes
Burn Out | Learning Ways To Overcome & Work Through Burn Out As A Black Woman with Kelley Bonner of The Black Girl Burnout Podcast
Tyra sits down and chats with Burnout Specialist Kelley Bonner to discuss what burn out is, how it looks for Black women, and how we can stop the cycle. This episode is also available on the Affirmations for Black Girls Youtube Channel.
This week’s affirmation is: “There is more, and more, and still more.”
4/23/2023
47:08
Journaling to Increase Your Self-Awareness & Learning How to Release Self-Criticism & Start Choosing Self-Love. Looking Within For Answers To Your Problems.
Let’s chat! Tyra answers some deep reflection questions in real time on today’s episode. Self-Reflection is a daily practice that deepens your relationship with yourself and Tyra is showing you first hand how she’s been able to get to know herself a little better! Grab your notebooks and a pen for this episode!
This week’s affirmation is: “I release self-criticism and choose self-love”
Journal Prompts From today’s episode:
What feels impossible today that would shock me to accomplish in a year? (Write it down and date it.)
What can I be kinder towards myself for today?
Which one of my mistakes taught me the most this past year? What did it teach me?
What have I been sensitive to lately?
4/16/2023
33:20
6 Life Lessons I Learned From All of My Past Romantic Relationships. Leaning Into Reflection and Self Awareness After a Break Up. Rediscovering YOU through Experience.
Tyra didn’t grow up with healthy Foundational Relationships, let alone, a sense of what a romantic relationship should look like in her own eyes. Today, she has a real chat with listeners to share some of the lessons she’s learned the hard way in romantic relationships.
This week’s affirmation is: “What is for me will NOT miss me.”
The Biggest Takeaways from Today’s Episode:
Fill your cup first
You are responsible for your own closure
It’s okay to lean into your femininity and let your guard down
Always reflect. On your actions, their actions, check in’s are necessary
Your relationship is your business. You’re not obligated to share with anyone. Especially when you’re in a fight.
You cannot change things by loving them harder
4/10/2023
48:04
REWIND: Finding YOURSELF in Singleness, Becoming THAT Girl, Celebrating YOU because YOU ARE the Occasion, and Romanticizing the Little Things in Daily Life
Sometimes we can get wrapped up in our romantic relationships. We forget who we are as an individual. Our lives become intertwined. But, singleness is the time for self exploration and Tyra shares how she came to this realization. Becoming THAT GIRL has also been trending and Tyra shares ways she has been becoming the girl of her dreams by implementing healthy routines in her everyday life, finding joy in the little things, and dating herself unapologetically.
This week’s Affirmation is “ I acknowledge my own self worth.”
The Biggest Takeaways from Today’s Episode on becoming That Girl and Finding Yourself in Singleness:
Indulge in THAT experience, whatever it is
Become the person of your dreams by making sure your cup is full first. You should only give from your overflow.
You are the occasion, every day is worth celebrating, you don't have to wait on anyone to be excited for life.
Pure joy should be the end goal.
3/26/2023
20:32
Why Disappointments are a Gift from God. How Unmet Expectations Provide Clarity & Strength. Weathering the Storm of Disappointment & Learning How to Heal After Major Disappointments in Life.
Today, Tyra talks about Disappointment. There is a silver-lining to disappointment and its important to reframe our perspecitve around unmet expectations. Tyra shares her journey and how she is overcoming disappointment.
This week’s affirmation is: “I focus on what I can control & make peace with what I cannot.”
The Biggest Takeaways from Today’s Episode:
Disappointments provide clarity
Do NOT build community with broken hearted people
Serve the moment you are in WELL.
The Affirmations for Black Girls Podcast creates a safe space for women who may be suppressing their feelings. It’s a space where they can be open with themselves. Providing emotional support and encouragement to Black girls that have encountered things they don’t yet feel comfortable sharing with friends, family, or the world.
AFBG discusses all things relationships, faith, careers, self love and personal development, whilst helping others to reflect on their own life’s journey and think about how they’re feeling in order to move forward in a healthy manner.