7 Good Minutes: Extra - What you seek is seeking you, but...

In today's 7 Good Minutes: Extra segment, we explore how what we seek is often already present in our lives, waiting for us to train our perception to recognize it. Learn how shifting your vision can help you discover the abundance that's been there all along.