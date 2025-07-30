Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsEducation7 Good Minutes
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
7 Good Minutes
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

7 Good Minutes

Clyde Lee Dennis
EducationHealth & Wellness
7 Good Minutes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 1135
  • Why Your Inner Peace Doesn't Depend on Perfect Circumstances
    Discover why your inner peace doesn't have to depend on perfect circumstances. Learn practical tools for choosing calm in any situation and developing the skill of remaining centered no matter what life brings your way.Don't forget to subscribe, rate, and share it with a friend or two!-=-=-=-=-=-=-🛜 7 Good Minutes is part of the Positive Vibe Network👉 For business inquiries or collaborations, contact: [email protected]© 2017 Positive Vibe Media. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this channel’s owner is strictly prohibited.-=-=-=-=-Winning your morning just got easier!Sign up for AM Inspiration today for daily affirmations delivered to your inbox.https://7goodminutes.com/win-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-inner peace, stress management, mindfulness, emotional regulation, self-control, mental health, anxiety relief, meditation
    --------  
    7:01
  • 7 Good Minutes: Extra - What you seek is seeking you, but...
    In today's 7 Good Minutes: Extra segment, we explore how what we seek is often already present in our lives, waiting for us to train our perception to recognize it. Learn how shifting your vision can help you discover the abundance that's been there all along.-=-=-=-=-=-=-🛜 7 Good Minutes is part of the CLEARPATH MEDIA NETWORK👉 For business inquiries or collaborations, contact: [email protected]© CLEARPATH MEDIA NETWORK. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this channel’s owner is strictly prohibited.-=-=-=-=-Winning your morning just got easier!Sign up for AM Inspiration today for daily affirmations delivered to your inbox.https://7goodminutes.com/win-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-positive thinking, mindfulness, gratitude, neuroplasticity, mental training, optimism, personal growth, mindset
    --------  
    2:45
  • How to Rewire Your Brain to See Possibilities Everywhere
    Discover how to retrain your brain to naturally notice opportunities, beauty, and possibilities that surround you every day. Learn practical techniques to shift from problem-focused thinking to a mindset that sees abundance and potential everywhere.Don't forget to subscribe, rate, and share it with a friend or two!-=-=-=-=-=-=-🛜 7 Good Minutes is part of the CLEARPATH MEDIA NETWORK👉 For business inquiries or collaborations, contact: [email protected]© CLEARPATH MEDIA NETWORK. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this channel’s owner is strictly prohibited.-=-=-=-=-Winning your morning just got easier!Sign up for AM Inspiration today for daily affirmations delivered to your inbox.https://7goodminutes.com/win-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-positive thinking, mindfulness, gratitude, neuroplasticity, mental training, optimism, personal growth, mindset
    --------  
    6:52
  • 7 Good Minutes: Extra - The past is a place of reference, not...
    In today's 7 Good Minutes: Extra segment, we dive deeper into understanding why the past should be a place of reference, not residence. Explore how to reclaim your creative power by fully inhabiting the present moment where real change and growth are possible.-=-=-=-=-=-=-🛜 7 Good Minutes is part of the Positive Vibe Network👉 For business inquiries or collaborations, contact: [email protected]© 2017 Positive Vibe Media. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this channel’s owner is strictly prohibited.-=-=-=-=-Winning your morning just got easier!Sign up for AM Inspiration today for daily affirmations delivered to your inbox.https://7goodminutes.com/win-=-=-=-=-=-=https://7goodminutes.com/win-=-=-letting go, forgiveness, mindfulness, personal growth, self-compassion, healing, moving forward, mental health
    --------  
    2:33
  • Why Yesterday's Weight Doesn't Belong in Today's Journey
    Learn why carrying yesterday's weight is stealing from today's possibilities. Discover practical tools for releasing regret, guilt, and past mistakes so you can step fully into the present moment and create the future you truly want.Don't forget to subscribe, rate, and share it with a friend or two!-=-=-=-=-=-=-🛜 7 Good Minutes is part of the Positive Vibe Network👉 For business inquiries or collaborations, contact: [email protected]© 2017 Positive Vibe Media. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this channel’s owner is strictly prohibited.-=-=-=-=-Winning your morning just got easier!Sign up for AM Inspiration today for daily affirmations delivered to your inbox.https://7goodminutes.com/win-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-letting go, forgiveness, mindfulness, personal growth, self-compassion, healing, moving forward, mental health
    --------  
    6:47

More Education podcasts

Trending Education podcasts

About 7 Good Minutes

Begin each day with purpose and positivity with the 7 Good Minutes Daily Self-Improvement Podcast, the essential listen for mindful achievers.Tailored for those who strive for personal growth amidst their busy lives, our podcast offers daily guidance in mindfulness, gratitude, and maintaining a positive mindset.Explore a world of transformative ideas and begin your day with the inspiration you need to cultivate a life of awareness, appreciation, and optimism.Subscribe now to ensure you never miss an episode on your journey to a more mindful and positive life.
Podcast website
EducationHealth & WellnessMental HealthSelf-Improvement

Listen to 7 Good Minutes, Digital Social Hour and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.22.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/30/2025 - 8:06:06 AM