Sagittarius in Your Chart; Stop Running Away From This

...where it may serve you to "see the bigger picture"Horoscopes for the 12 Zodiac Signs in Sagittarius Season! Join Host & Astrologer Stephanie Powers as she describes what Sagittarius Means for each of the 12 Rising Signs. Whether you have Sagittarius placements or not, this episode will teach you how everyone has Sagittarius in their chart, and how to use it in your everyday life.In this episode:How each of the 12 Zodiac Sign can use Sagittarius energyWhat Sagittarius energy entailsHow to Find Sagittarius in Your ChartThe Shadow side of SagittariusThe Empowered side of SagittariusWhat each sign can: Stop running from, See the bigger picture in, and Break Free from...To book a reading with Stephanie: www.lightworkers-lounge.com Show song: Feeling - MILANO *All Songs Featured in Lightworkers Lounge can be found on our Spotify Playlist! Follow us on Social Media!Instagram: @stephanie__powers , @lightworkerslounge, @_cosmiccoconut"Text me what you thought"CHECK OUT STEPHANIE’S *NEW* SUBSTACK: https://stephaniepowers.substack.com/