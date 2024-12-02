Sagittarius in Your Chart; Stop Running Away From This
...where it may serve you to "see the bigger picture"Horoscopes for the 12 Zodiac Signs in Sagittarius Season! Join Host & Astrologer Stephanie Powers as she describes what Sagittarius Means for each of the 12 Rising Signs. Whether you have Sagittarius placements or not, this episode will teach you how everyone has Sagittarius in their chart, and how to use it in your everyday life.In this episode:How each of the 12 Zodiac Sign can use Sagittarius energyWhat Sagittarius energy entailsHow to Find Sagittarius in Your ChartThe Shadow side of SagittariusThe Empowered side of SagittariusWhat each sign can: Stop running from, See the bigger picture in, and Break Free from...To book a reading with Stephanie: www.lightworkers-lounge.com Show song: Feeling - MILANO *All Songs Featured in Lightworkers Lounge can be found on our Spotify Playlist! Follow us on Social Media!Instagram: @stephanie__powers , @lightworkerslounge, @_cosmiccoconut"Text me what you thought"CHECK OUT STEPHANIE’S *NEW* SUBSTACK: https://stephaniepowers.substack.com/
--------
1:20:49
New Moon in Sagittarius; Are You Ready to Break Free?
Freedom is yours, if you're willing to choose it.Join Host & Astrologer Stephanie Powers as she shares what the 2024 New Moon in Sagittarius means, what you can expect, and how to work with this energy. It's time for another visit to the Zodiac Garden Beds!In this episode:What a New Moon meansWhat Sagittarius meansWho is most affected by this moonHow to work with this energy in your everyday lifeKey Dates in 2025 connected to this moonTo book a reading with Stephanie: www.lightworkers-lounge.com Show song: Feeling - MILANO*All Songs Featured in Lightworkers Lounge can be found on our Spotify Playlist!Follow us on Social Media!Instagram: @stephanie__powers , @lightworkerslounge, @_cosmiccoconut"Text me what you thought"CHECK OUT STEPHANIE’S *NEW* SUBSTACK: https://stephaniepowers.substack.com/
--------
30:01
Sagittarius Season 2024 Forecast; Walk before you Run
Join Host & Astrologer Stephanie Powers as she shares the major planetary transits that are influencing Sagittarius Season in 2024. Retrogrades, Pluto conjunctions... it may be a wild month!CHECK OUT STEPHANIE’S *NEW* SUBSTACK: https://stephaniepowers.substack.com/ To book a reading with Stephanie: www.lightworkers-lounge.com Show song: Feeling - MILANO *All Songs Featured in Lightworkers Lounge can be found on our Spotify Playlist! Follow us on Social Media!Instagram: @stephanie__powers , @lightworkerslounge, @_cosmiccoconut"Text me what you thought"CHECK OUT STEPHANIE’S *NEW* SUBSTACK: https://stephaniepowers.substack.com/
--------
28:47
Sagittarius Season; What it Means & What to Expect
Welcome Sagittarius Season! As the Sun moves into Sagittarius, tune in to Lightworkers Lounge to hear Astrologer & Host Stephanie Powers discuss what this Fire Sign is all about, and how to use it it in your everyday life.In this episode:What Sagittarius MeansThe Empowered Side of SagittariusThe Disempowered Side of SagittariusHow you can use Sagittarius Energy to adopt a more optimistic mindset, have confidence in your beliefs, and take risks towards your dreams in your everyday life.To book a reading with Stephanie: www.lightworkers-lounge.com Show song: Feeling - MILANO *All Songs Featured in Lightworkers Lounge can be found on our Spotify Playlist! Follow us on Social Media!Instagram: @stephanie__powers , @lightworkerslounge, @_cosmiccoconut"Text me what you thought"CHECK OUT STEPHANIE’S *NEW* SUBSTACK: https://stephaniepowers.substack.com/
--------
40:10
PLUTO IN AQUARIUS: What it Means, What to Expect
The time has finally arrived. A new era is upon us, a new generation will start to be born. Welcome Pluto in Aquarius. Join Host & Astrologer Stephanie Powers as she walks through what Pluto means, what Aquarius means, and reflects on previous Pluto in Aquarius eras to forecast what may evolve between now and 2043.In this episode:A reflection on Pluto in Capricorn and how it reshaped the world.What previous Pluto in Aquarius transits were like in historical times.What Pluto meansWhat Aquarius representsExercises to help you see what this transit is aboutThe disempowered/empowered side of this 18 year transitWho may be affected the most"Text me what you thought"CHECK OUT STEPHANIE’S *NEW* SUBSTACK: https://stephaniepowers.substack.com/
Lightworkers Lounge is an Astrology based podcast hosted by Stephanie Powers with the intention of teaching listeners how to apply Astrology to everyday life. Join us for conversations about life, love, and personal development using The Stars."Tales of having a Human Experience...in a Spiritual World. "