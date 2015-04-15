Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
What is Italian for Beginners Language Theatre? Is it a course or a play? It's both! We proudly present a one-of-a kind educational program for beginners that i...
  • Italian for Beginners: Lesson 1 - Una nuova avventura
    - personal pronouns - present of ESSERE - negative form - introductions - omission of subject   Expression: Mamma mia!
    4/15/2015
    17:45
  • Italian for Beginners: Lesson 2 - La dolce vita
    - gendered adjectives and nouns - present indicative of STARE - Lei/tu - interrogative form   Expression: Non capire un'acca
    4/15/2015
    21:35
  • Italian for Beginners: Lesson 3 - Dare i numeri!
    - indefinite articles - c’è/ci sono   - numbers and idiomatic expressions
    4/15/2015
    20:25
  • Italian for Beginners: Lesson 4 - Movie Set Travel Agency
    - avere - idiomatic expressions with avere - ce l’ho and dov’è   Expression: In bocca al lupo
    4/15/2015
    21:50
  • Italian for Beginners: Lesson 5 - Comunicare, viaggiare e mangiare!
    - verbs in the first conjugation - definite articles - alphabet   Expression: Assolutamente
    4/15/2015
    22:23

About Italian for Beginners

What is Italian for Beginners Language Theatre? Is it a course or a play? It’s both! We proudly present a one-of-a kind educational program for beginners that includes vocabulary, grammar, exercises, dialogue, and much more in the form of a theatrical performance! Follow our heroes from Act 1, with conversation mostly in English, to Act 22, where they speak mostly Italian! Together with Silvia's student, you will learn the fundamentals of Italian grammar and expressions. Your vocabulary will expand rapidly and naturally, and your comprehension skills will improve dramatically.
