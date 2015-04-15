Italian for Beginners
Available Episodes
5 of 22
Italian for Beginners: Lesson 1 - Una nuova avventura
- personal pronouns - present of ESSERE - negative form - introductions - omission of subject Expression: Mamma mia!
Italian for Beginners: Lesson 2 - La dolce vita
- gendered adjectives and nouns - present indicative of STARE - Lei/tu - interrogative form Expression: Non capire un'acca
Italian for Beginners: Lesson 3 - Dare i numeri!
- indefinite articles - c’è/ci sono - numbers and idiomatic expressions
Italian for Beginners: Lesson 4 - Movie Set Travel Agency
- avere - idiomatic expressions with avere - ce l’ho and dov’è Expression: In bocca al lupo
Italian for Beginners: Lesson 5 - Comunicare, viaggiare e mangiare!
- verbs in the first conjugation - definite articles - alphabet Expression: Assolutamente
About Italian for Beginners
What is Italian for Beginners Language Theatre? Is it a course or a play? It’s both! We proudly present a one-of-a kind educational program for beginners that includes vocabulary, grammar, exercises, dialogue, and much more in the form of a theatrical performance!
Follow our heroes from Act 1, with conversation mostly in English, to Act 22, where they speak mostly Italian! Together with Silvia's student, you will learn the fundamentals of Italian grammar and expressions. Your vocabulary will expand rapidly and naturally, and your comprehension skills will improve dramatically.
