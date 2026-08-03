Sue's Healthy Minutes with Sue Becker | The Bread Beckers

In this 2-part series, Jennifer Winstead shares her incredible story with Sue Becker about how switching to freshly-milled flour helped completely transform her health. After years of struggling with severe IBS, autoimmune challenges, and dental issues following Accutane use, Jennifer discovered the healing power of nourishing her body with Real Bread. Hear how her journey of restoration gave her hope—and ultimately gave her life.

Make sure to listen to Part 1 of this series, where Jennifer shares her amazing health story.

Topics on this episode: Accutane, dermatology, Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), Fibromyalgia, Lupus, Psoriasis, dental, detox

LISTEN NOW and SUBSCRIBE to this podcast here or from any podcasting platform such as, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, Spotify, Alexa, Siri, or anywhere podcasts are played.

Follow Jennifer Winstead and hear more of her story 👉 https://www.instagram.com/jenmamahen/

For more information on the Scientific and Biblical benefits of REAL bread - made from freshly-milled grain, visit our website, breadbeckers.com. Also, watch our video, Only Real Bread - Staff of Life, https://youtu.be/43s0MWGrlT8.

Watch 👀 What if Gluten Isn't the Enemy, with Alex Clark - Culture Apothecary https://youtu.be/YCT7R1sf_6Q?si=GkQ8KQvmEhTqRWXI

Learn more about the why and how to bake with freshly-milled flour, with the very informative 2nd Edition Essential Home-Ground Flour Book, by Sue Becker, (NOW including BOTH weight and volume) https://bit.ly/essentialhomegroundflourbook.

If you have an It's the Bread Story that you'd like to share, email us at podcast@breadbeckers.com. We'd love to hear from you!

Visit our website at https://www.breadbeckers.com/

Follow us on Facebook @thebreadbeckers and Instagram @breadbeckers.

*DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast or on our website should be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider for your individual nutritional and medical needs. The information presented is based on our research and is strictly that of the author and not necessarily those of any professional group or other individuals.