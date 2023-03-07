Sue's Healthy Minutes with Sue Becker | The Bread Beckers

Sue Becker re-introduces the benefits of Maca, Lacuma, and Raw Cacao as she shares her Summer Super Energy Shake recipe. She talks about the benefits of each ingredient, which includes: Maca, Lacuma, and Raw Cacao. This shake contains a lot of the nutrients that our bodies need and crave, and Sue is confident that you will love it too! For more information on any of the ingredients mentioned in this episode and to get your own Summer Super Energy Maca Shake Recipe, visit https://www.breadbeckers.com/blog/sues-summer-super-energy-maca- shake/ Follow us on: Facebook @thebreadbeckers Instagram @breadbeckers For more information on the benefits of REAL bread - made from freshly-milled grain, visit our website, breadbeckers.com. Also, watch our video, Only Real Bread - Staff of Life, https://youtu.be/43s0MWGrlT8. *DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast or on our website should be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider for your individual nutritional and medical needs. The information presented is based on our research and is strictly that of the author and not necessarily those of any professional group or other individuals.

Summer often gives us a break from our normal routines and is usually filled with more outside activities. While these hot, fun-in-the-sun activities make summer more enjoyable – these activities also make it more important to stay fully hydrated. Without hydration, human beings simply could not survive, and of all forms of nourishment, water is the most vital. Water is essential for our hydration and for many bodily processes. It is also a vital source of minerals. Link to Electrolyte Drink Mixes: https://www.breadbeckers.com/store/pc/showsearchresults.asp?pageStyle=H&resultCnt=30&keyword=electrolyte

When Sue Becker heard Edna Summers' story, she knew she had to share it with all of us! Edna's story is another unique account of how eating REAL bread - made from freshly-milled grain - has changed her life, health, and the health of her husband. The stories that we hear continue to amaze and inspire us all!

This week, we celebrate America's Independence and Freedom. For Sue Becker, this is also a reminder of the amazing health-freedom she and her family, along with countless others, have experienced since introducing REAL bread to their daily routine. Our prayer is that you can celebrate this same freedom, with your family's health-journey as well. We also hope that you all have a wonderful and safe Independence Day. Follow this link for Episode 3 - Digestion and Elimination: https://breadbeckers.libsyn.com/03-digestion-and-elimination

Over the past few weeks, Sue Becker has found herself answering the following question, "What bread do you take with you when you travel?" In this episode of Sue's Healthy Minutes, Sue specifically answers this question and encourages us that it's not hard to travel with REAL bread.

About Sue's Healthy Minutes with Sue Becker | The Bread Beckers

At The Bread Beckers, Inc, we believe that what passes for food today bears little resemblance to the living organisms God created. Fatigue, sinus problems, constipation, high cholesterol and even warts are just some of the conditions that many suffer with, from eating foods that our bodies were never meant to process. Sue's Healthy Minutes Podcast is an extension of The Bread Beckers, Inc. Sue Becker, Founder, is a Food Scientist with over thirty years of experience in the food industry. Here, she discusses the nutritional science behind the foods that we eat today and reveals how simply eating real food can be beneficial to your overall health and wellbeing. *DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this podcast or on our website should be construed as medical advice. Consult your health care provider for your individual nutritional and medical needs. The information presented is based on our research and is strictly that of the author and not necessarily those of any professional group or other individual. Visit our website: https://www.breadbeckers.com/. Like us on on Facebook: @thebreadbeckers Follow us on Instagram: @breadbeckers