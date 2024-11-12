1300 - Dreamboat Birdsong | On Location | Science of Happiness Crossover

Scooter takes a ride in the dreamboat to see some herons and process out on old birdsong lane.You can listen to the Science of Happiness episode here.This is an on-location episode and is a little looser. Some noises (nature, animals, cars) might not be sleepy for all listeners.