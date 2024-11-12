1304 - Fun Getting Out of Rooms | Bored Game Unboxing
Candles and cubbies don't mix, unless they're in a room that's actually a box that Scooter will open but in a way that means you can still get out of it later if you want. Start a 7 day FREE trial of Sleep With Me Plus- The ultimate way to listen to show, based on how YOU listen! Get your Sleep With Me SleepPhones. Use "sleepwithme" for $5 off!!Learn more about producer Russell aka Rusty Biscuit at russellsperberg.com and @BabyTeethLA on IG.Show Artwork by Emily TatSupport our AAPI communityBlack Lives Matter. Here is a list of anti-racism resources.Support the people in Ukraine.Going through a hard time? You can find support at the Crisis Textline and see more global helplines here.HELIX SLEEP - Take the 2-minute sleep quiz and they'll match you to a customized mattress that'll give you the best sleep of your life. Visit helixsleep.com/sleep for up to $200 off and 2 free pillows!ZOCDOC - With Zocdoc, you can search for local doctors who take your insurance, read verified patient reviews and book an appointment, in-person or video chat. Download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for FREE at zocdoc.com/sleep PROGRESSIVE - With the Name Your Price tool, you tell Progressive how much you want to pay for car insurance, and they'll show you coverage options that fit your budget. Get your quote today at progressive.comLUMEN - Lumen is the world's first handheld metabolic coach. Get tailored guidance to improve your nutrition, workouts, sleep, and even stress management. Go to lumen.me/SLEEP for 15% off your purchase.UNCOMMON GOODS - Uncommon Goods scours the globe for original, remarkable, handmade things. Surprise your friends and family with unique - and even personalized! - gifts this holiday season. Head to uncommongoods.com/sleep for 15% off!
1:09:08
1303 - Content Multiplex Recap
A memory of a moment whisks you off to Dreamland as Scooter goes behind the scenes of Multiplex.
1:05:44
1302 - Signed, Sealed, Delivered | Alba Salix S2E6
Alba puts the D in Fenestration and Holly becomes Airliah, Queen of the Wind, as a flying castle floats you off to Dreamland.Listen to the original episode here.
1:02:40
1301 - Vermont Today | Dreaming of Newhart S2E20
There is no sleepy business like sleepy show business in the snoozy state of dreamy Vermont.Robert's dream resembles the plot of Newhart S2E20: "Vermont Today". And his escapades from this past week sure sound an awful lot like the plot to S2E20 of The Bob Newhart Show: "Mind Your Own Business".
1:07:56
1300 - Dreamboat Birdsong | On Location | Science of Happiness Crossover
Scooter takes a ride in the dreamboat to see some herons and process out on old birdsong lane.You can listen to the Science of Happiness episode here.This is an on-location episode and is a little looser. Some noises (nature, animals, cars) might not be sleepy for all listeners.Grab those bird sounds here and add some words to the SWM word randomizer!
Insomnia? Mind racing at night? Worries keeping you up? Tune in for a bedtime story that lets you forget your problems and progressively gets more boring until you fall to sleep. So get in bed, press play, close your eyes, and drift off into dreamland.