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340 episodes
The evolutionary science behind why you can’t lose weight and how to avoid 5 modern food mistakes | Prof Daniel Lieberman08/06/2026 | 52 mins.Why can’t you lose weight, and why do modern diets fail?
Today, Harvard professor Daniel Lieberman explains how evolution shapes hunger, body fat, food cravings, and modern food mistakes. You will learn why eating well can feel so hard in today’s food world.
Using themes from Daniel’s new book, Fed Up: What Evolution Reveals about Food, Diet and Eating Well, we explore how our modern food environment explains weight gain, failed diets, and confusion about what to eat. We discuss calorie counting, ultra-processed food, hunger, and why there may be no single “best” diet for everyone.
By the end of the episode, you’ll have some simple ways to make better food choices and will know how to make healthy choices easier.
If your body evolved for a world where food was scarce, what does that mean for how you eat today?
🌱 Try our science-backed and tasty wholefood supplement Daily30
🌿Let your gut microbes snack on the ZOE Gut Health Bar
Build healthy habits. Download the ZOE app today and start your trial for just £2.30 for your first week. 👉 Join ZOE
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Timecodes
00:00 Intro
03:34 The 3 reasons evolution changes what you eat
07:28 Why supermarkets make healthy eating harder
10:51 Why sugar and fat are so hard to resist
12:12 Are humans really fatter than hippos?
13:20 Why your brain burns so much energy
14:25 Why humans evolved to hold onto fat
16:06 The 3 hidden costs behind body fat
18:23 How cooking changed the human body
19:15 Why raw food may not be natural for humans
22:08 Did farming make humans less healthy?
24:49 How processed food transformed what we eat
28:22 Why modern food triggers ancient cravings
29:48 What the paleo diet gets wrong
31:08 Why there is no real paleo diet
31:55 Why calorie counting can mislead you
33:05 Why hunger beats willpower
34:20 Why weight loss often comes back
35:56 What you need to know before buying food
36:53 Why no diet is truly optimal
38:24 What the healthiest diets have in common
40:08 Are your genes really making you gain weight?
41:40 The simple shopping trick Daniel uses
43:46 Why the 8-hour sleep rule is wrong
45:25 Why stress makes you crave comfort food
51:30 Why simple diet rules fail
📚Books by our ZOE Scientists
The Food For Life Cookbook
Every Body Should Know This by Dr Federica Amati
The Appetite Reset by Dr Federica Amati
Food For Life by Prof. Tim Spector
Ferment by Prof. Tim Spector
Good Mood Food (preorder) by Prof. Tim Spector
Free resources from ZOE
The Smart Snacking Guide: How to feed your gut, fuel your day, and snack without guilt
The Hormone Harmony Guide: Tuning Your Body’s Internal Orchestra
Eating for Better Brain Health: Your brain-gut blueprint
How to eat in 2026 - Discover ZOE’s 8 nutrition principles for long-term health
Live Healthier: Top 10 Tips From ZOE Science & Nutrition
Gut Guide - For a Healthier Microbiome in Weeks
Better Breakfast Guide
Mentioned in today's episode
Fed Up: What Evolution Reveals about Food, Diet and Eating Well by Daniel Lieberman
Comparing dietary variation between tropical hunter-gatherer groups to the Paleo Diet, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2023)
The carbohydrate-insulin model: a physiological perspective on the obesity pandemic, The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2021)
Have feedback or a topic you'd like us to cover? Let us know here.
Episode transcripts are available here.
- Today we’re talking about vitamins.
Walk into any pharmacy or supermarket and you’ll find a shelf stacked with brightly coloured jars promising better immunity, stronger bones and sharper minds. Of course, I’m talking about vitamin supplements.
But despite looking like medical products, supplements aren’t held to the same rigorous testing standards as medicines. So how much of what they promise is actually backed by science?
I’m joined by Dr. David Seres to help cut through the confusion and uncover what the science really says about vitamin C, vitamin D, and even the mysterious multivitamins.
🌱 Try our science-backed and tasty wholefood supplement Daily30
Get our brand-new app and Gut Health Test designed by world-leading gut health and nutrition scientists to build healthy eating habits 👉 Join ZOE
Follow ZOE on Instagram.
📚Books by our ZOE Scientists
The Food For Life Cookbook
Every Body Should Know This by Dr Federica Amati
Food For Life by Prof. Tim Spector
Ferment by Prof. Tim Spector
Good Mood Food (preorder) by Prof. Tim Spector
Free resources from ZOE
The Hormone Harmony Guide: Tuning Your Body’s Internal Orchestra
Eating for Better Brain Health: Your brain-gut blueprint
How to eat in 2026 - Discover ZOE’s 8 nutrition principles for long-term health
Live Healthier: Top 10 Tips From ZOE Science & Nutrition
Gut Guide - For a Healthier Microbiome in Weeks
Better Breakfast Guide
Have feedback or a topic you'd like us to cover? Let us know here.
Episode transcripts are available here.
How to reduce your heart disease, dementia and cancer risk with 12 everyday high-fibre foods | Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall & Prof Sarah Berry07/30/2026 | 1h 1 mins.Could 12 everyday high-fibre foods really help lower your risk of heart disease, dementia and some cancers?
The world is obsessed with protein, but fewer than 1 in 10 people eat enough fibre. But this year, fiber is making an unexpected comeback.
In this episode, legendary chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and ZOE’s Chief Scientist Professor Sarah Berry ask whether fibre is another food trend or a powerful part of our diet that we have overlooked.
Taking inspiration from Hugh’s new book High Fibre Heroes, they explore how fibre feeds your gut microbes, helps you feel full and slows the release of sugar into your blood. And, by the end of the episode, you’ll know how to eat more fibre without costly ingredients or difficult recipes, and how to turn familiar foods into simple meals packed with flavour.
Are you buying more protein while overlooking the foods your body may need most? The answer could already be in your cupboard, freezer or fridge.
🌱 Try our science-backed and tasty wholefood supplement Daily30
🌿Let your gut microbes snack on the ZOE Gut Health Bar
Build healthy habits. Download the ZOE app today and start your trial for just £2.30 for your first week. 👉 Join ZOE
Follow ZOE on Instagram.
Timecodes
00:00 Intro
00:57 Why the protein craze may be distracting us
04:51 How fibre may lower your disease risk
10:11 How much fibre do you actually need?
12:03 Why low-fibre food can leave you hungry
14:19 What 30g of fibre actually looks like
16:20 Why fibre diversity matters
18:51 Is fibre maxxing actually healthy?
21:08 The fibre mistake that can cause constipation
21:33 Has the world gone too far on protein?
23:25 Are most of us already eating enough protein?
25:42 How meat can push vegetables off your plate
28:20 Why healthy eating has to taste better
31:01 The 12 everyday foods that boost fibre
33:18 Why frozen peas are a healthy shortcut
35:00 Can frozen peas be healthier than fresh?
36:24 How to make frozen peas taste better
38:28 The mistake that ruins carrots
39:58 Why roasting makes vegetables taste better
42:24 What makes carrots so healthy?
44:31 Can cooked carrots be healthier than raw?
48:06 Kale vs cabbage — which is healthier?
52:18 How to make cabbage actually taste good
53:48 The easiest way to use more beans
54:24 How to start eating more fibre today
📚Books by our ZOE Scientists
The Food For Life Cookbook
Every Body Should Know This by Dr Federica Amati
The Appetite Reset by Dr Federica Amati
Food For Life by Prof. Tim Spector
Ferment by Prof. Tim Spector
Good Mood Food (preorder) by Prof. Tim Spector
Free resources from ZOE
The Smart Snacking Guide: How to feed your gut, fuel your day, and snack without guilt
The Hormone Harmony Guide: Tuning Your Body’s Internal Orchestra
Eating for Better Brain Health: Your brain-gut blueprint
How to eat in 2026 - Discover ZOE’s 8 nutrition principles for long-term health
Live Healthier: Top 10 Tips From ZOE Science & Nutrition
Gut Guide - For a Healthier Microbiome in Weeks
Better Breakfast Guide
Mentioned in today's episode
High Fibre Heroes: How to turn 12 everyday vegetables into 100 joyful, health-boosting recipes by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall
ZOE’s PREDICT studies: What we’ve learned
Have feedback or a topic you'd like us to cover? Let us know here.
Episode transcripts are available here.
Most replayed moment: The surprising science of weight loss | Alan Aragon & Professor Sarah Berry07/28/2026 | 15 mins.Today we’re talking about fat loss.
For decades, we’ve been chasing the perfect weight loss diet. From Atkins to carnivore, countless trends have promised remarkable results, yet fail the test of time.
So how do we cut through the noise and find a formula that actually works?
In this episode, I’m joined by nutrition researcher Alan Aragon and Professor Sarah Berry to unpack the science behind sustainable fat loss, and explain why, in some cases, the first step toward losing weight might actually involve gaining a little first.
🌱 Try our science-backed and tasty wholefood supplement Daily30
Get our brand-new app and Gut Health Test designed by world-leading gut health and nutrition scientists to build healthy eating habits 👉 Join ZOE
Follow ZOE on Instagram.
📚Books by our ZOE Scientists
The Food For Life Cookbook
Every Body Should Know This by Dr Federica Amati
Food For Life by Prof. Tim Spector
Ferment by Prof. Tim Spector
Good Mood Food (preorder) by Prof. Tim Spector
Free resources from ZOE
The Hormone Harmony Guide: Tuning Your Body’s Internal Orchestra
Eating for Better Brain Health: Your brain-gut blueprint
How to eat in 2026 - Discover ZOE’s 8 nutrition principles for long-term health
Live Healthier: Top 10 Tips From ZOE Science & Nutrition
Gut Guide - For a Healthier Microbiome in Weeks
Better Breakfast Guide
Have feedback or a topic you'd like us to cover? Let us know here.
Episode transcripts are available here.
How to eat sugar without gaining weight (crush your cravings and end energy crashes) | Prof Tim Spector & Prof Sarah Berry07/23/2026 | 1h 1 mins.How can you enjoy sugar without gaining weight, fuelling cravings or crashing later in the day? The answer, surprisingly, is not to cut it out.
In today’s episode, Professor Tim Spector and Professor Sarah Berry discuss which forms of sugar affect your blood sugar levels most, and what small changes you can make today to reduce the impact. They also explore how sharp blood sugar spikes and dips may affect hunger, energy, inflammation and long-term health.
By the end of the episode, you’ll know how to spot hidden sugars, how to avoid the afternoon slump and energy crashes, and, most importantly, how to enjoy cake with less impact on your blood sugar.
Sugar is not the enemy. But could a few small changes help you enjoy sweet foods without the cycle of cravings, hunger and energy crashes?
🌱 Try our science-backed and tasty wholefood supplement Daily30
🌿Let your gut microbes snack on the ZOE Gut Health Bar
Build healthy habits. Download the ZOE app today and start your trial for just £2.30 for your first week. 👉 Join ZOE
Follow ZOE on Instagram.
Timecodes
00:00 Intro
03:28 If fruit is full of sugar, why is it good for us?
08:30 What really happens after you drink a sugary drink?
12:46 Why sugar leaves you hungry a few hours later
16:15 The blood sugar dip that makes you eat 320 extra calories
19:19 The surprising link between sugar and inflammation
22:00 Can blood sugar affect your brain health?
25:25 What the science really says about sugar and cancer
29:25 We've been blaming sugar for the wrong things
31:45 The 2 types of sugar most people confuse
32:35 The hidden sugars lurking in everyday foods
35:32 Why energy drinks may be worse than you think
38:51 Why orange juice may not be as healthy as you think
40:10 Why fruit and fruit juice are not the same thing
43:53 Why some smoothies behave like sugary drinks
45:03 Should you quit sugar completely?
46:46 Are sweeteners helping or keeping you hooked?
49:55 Is honey actually healthier than sugar?
51:40 3 everyday foods with surprisingly high sugar
52:27 How to enjoy cake without the blood sugar crash
55:01 The 10-minute habit that lowers your glucose response
57:15 Why energy drinks may be making your slump worse
58:32 The biggest sugar traps to watch out for
📚Books by our ZOE Scientists
The Food For Life Cookbook
Every Body Should Know This by Dr Federica Amati
The Appetite Reset by Dr Federica Amati
Food For Life by Prof. Tim Spector
Ferment by Prof. Tim Spector
Good Mood Food (preorder) by Prof. Tim Spector
Free resources from ZOE
The Smart Snacking Guide: How to feed your gut, fuel your day, and snack without guilt
The Hormone Harmony Guide: Tuning Your Body’s Internal Orchestra
Eating for Better Brain Health: Your brain-gut blueprint
How to eat in 2026 - Discover ZOE’s 8 nutrition principles for long-term health
Live Healthier: Top 10 Tips From ZOE Science & Nutrition
Gut Guide - For a Healthier Microbiome in Weeks
Better Breakfast Guide
Mentioned in today's episode
Dietary Sugar Intake Associated with a Higher Risk of Dementia, Journal of Alzheimer's Disease (2024)
Sugar-Sweetened and Artificially Sweetened Beverages and Risk of Mortality, AHA (2019)
A Twin Study of Acne in Women, Journal of Investigative Dermatology (2002)
Bananas and weight loss: What does the science say?
Food Order and Impact on Glucose and Insulin Levels, Diabetes Care (2015)
Here are 4 ways to help manage your blood sugar
Whole Fruits Versus 100% Fruit Juice, BNF (2025)
Have feedback or a topic you'd like us to cover? Let us know here.
Episode transcripts are available here.
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The world’s top scientists explain the latest health, nutrition, and gut health research and translate it into practical advice to improve your health & weight. Join ZOE Science & Nutrition, on a journey of scientific discovery. Hosted by Jonathan Wolf.Podcast website
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