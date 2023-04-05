Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
The world's top scientists explain the latest health, nutrition, and gut health research and translate it into practical advice to improve your health & weight.
The world’s top scientists explain the latest health, nutrition, and gut health research and translate it into practical advice to improve your health & weight.... More

Available Episodes

  • Omega-3 supplements: why you're (probably) wasting your money
    “Omega 3s,” - we’ve all seen the name Omega 3s advertised on labels from nuts to seeds and even eggs! But are these fats healthy for us, or is this just another food myth?In today’s short episode of ZOE Science & Nutrition, Jonathan and Sarah ask: Is fish oil and omega 3 intake essential or is this just another food myth?Follow ZOE on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zoe/If you want to uncover the right foods for your body, head to joinzoe.com/podcast and get 10% off your personalised nutrition program.Studies referenced in the episode:High-fat meals rich in EPA plus DHA compared with DHA only have differential effects on postprandial lipemia and plasma 8-isoprostane F2α concentrations relative to a control high–oleic acid meal: a randomized controlled trialIntake of fish and marine n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and risk of cardiovascular disease mortality: A meta-analysis of prospective cohort studiesOmega-3 fatty acids for the primary and secondary prevention of cardiovascular diseaseThe 3 most Important Types of Omega-3 Fatty AcidsREDUCE-IT EPA trial shows association between higher EPA levels, reduced CV events Dietary supplementation with n-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E after myocardial infarction: Results of the GISSI-Prevenzione trialOmega-3 Fatty Acids for the Management of Hypertriglyceridemia: A Science Advisory From the American Heart AssociationEpisode transcripts are available here.Is there a nutrition topic you’d like us to cover? Email us at [email protected] and we’ll do our best to cover it.
    5/4/2023
    19:22
  • How ultra-processed foods wreak havoc on your body
    Ultra-processed foods have become ubiquitous in modern diets. Many of us eat them regularly without understanding their potential impacts on our health. From hidden additives to addictive properties, these highly processed foods can pose risks. Navigating the complex world of ultra-processing can be challenging, and many people struggle to understand what to avoid, how to break unhealthy habits, and make positive changes to their health.In today’s episode, Jonathan is joined by a special guest, Dr. Chris van Tulleken, to explore the science behind ultra-processed food.Dr. Chris van Tulleken is an infectious diseases doctor at University College Hospital, in London, and one of the BBC’s leading science presenters. Chris shares the groundbreaking research from his own lived experiments, including the now famous study with his twin brother Xand. His book Ultra-Processed People is out now.Jonathan and Chris are joined by ZOE regular Tim Spector. Drawing from their combined expertise, our guests provide practical tips and advice, empowering listeners to make informed choices and take control of their diets.If you want to uncover the right foods for your body, head to joinZOE.com/podcast and get 10% off your personalized nutrition program.Timecodes:00:31 Introduction02:14 Quick Fire Questions05:25 Start of Chris's journey in nutrition06:47 Discordant twins - How can twin studies help us?08:51 What part do genetics play in our differences in health?12:52 What were the potential consequences of weight gain?15:20 What is ultra processed food (UPF)?16:54 What's the difference between processed and ultra processed food?18:52 Is ultra processing purely about profit?21:13 Examples of ultra processed foods (UPF)23:13 ZOE UPF survey - How much does the ZOE community eat?25:28 Are the products that say they're healthy lying to us?26:12 Are certain ingredients hidden by UPF?27:44 Is low fat yoghurt that good for us?30:39 Is UPF just junk food?32:56 Kevin Hall’s UPF study34:19 What makes UPF addictive?36:34 Chris' ultra processed food experiment39:12 Could food manufacturers make healthier UPF?41:23 How do we solve the issue of UPF as a society?45:26 Practical advice for cutting down on UPF51:37 Summary55:15 Goodbyes55:27 OutroFollow Chris on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DoctorChrisVTFollow ZOE on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zoe/Episode transcripts are available here.Is there a nutrition topic you’d like us to cover? Get in touch and we’ll do our best to cover it. 
    4/27/2023
    58:18
  • Why eating nuts makes you healthier, according to science
    In today’s short episode of ZOE Science & Nutrition, Jonathan and Sarah ask: If nuts are so full of fat, can they really be good for us?There is no shortage of variety when it comes to the mighty (yet humble) nut and the ways we consume them. Dried, chopped, made into butter or roasted (over an open fire, anyone?) these little guys provide the nutrients our brains and bodies need in surprisingly high quantities. From industrially farmed to indigenously hand-harvested, the story of these nuts is, well…nuts!In today’s short episode of ZOE Science & Nutrition, Jonathan and Sarah ask: If nuts are so full of fat, can they really be good for us?Follow ZOE on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zoe/If you want to uncover the right foods for your body, head to joinzoe.com/podcast and get 10% off your personalised nutrition program.Studies referenced in the episode:Red-rumped agouti8 Health Benefits of NutsAre nuts good for you?Avoiding nuts and seeds for better gut health? You shouldn’tNuts and their Effect on Gut Microbiota, Gut Function and Symptoms in Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomised Controlled TrialsAre fatty nuts a weighty concern? A systematic review and meta-analysis and dose–response meta-regression of prospective cohorts and randomized controlled trials Why are scientists so intrigued by the food matrix?Pecans acutely increase plasma postprandial antioxidant capacity and catechins and decrease LDL oxidation in humans The surprising nutritional benefits of nutsWalnut consumption and health outcomes with public health relevance—a systematic review of cohort studies and randomized controlled trials published from 2017 to present If Almonds Bring You Joy, Enjoy More For Fewer Calories Are nuts bad for you? Why the calorie counts for almonds don’t add upEpisode transcripts are available here.Is there a nutrition topic you’d like us to cover?
    4/20/2023
    15:49
  • Protein: are you getting enough?
    Proteins, carbs, and fats …  most people understand what the last two are. Carbs are sugars, and fat is, well, fat. It's protein that’s so important to our diets, but so often misunderstood — by the general public, that is.Since the 1950s and 1960s, scientists have been measuring how protein affects our performance, how it supports and maintains the body’s structure, and how best to incorporate it into our diets. From big steaks to protein shakes, tofu to seitan, protein is more available now than ever before. With so many options, surely we’re getting enough protein? In today’s episode, Jonathan speaks with a leading nutritional researcher to find out.Christopher Gardner is a professor at Stanford University and a member of ZOE’s scientific advisory board. He’s pioneering the movement to redefine how we understand the quality of our protein intake.If you want to uncover the right foods for your body, head to joinzoe.com/podcast and get 10% off your personalized nutrition program.03:02 - Quickfire questions04:19 - What is protein?08:07 - Can our bodies make the proteins we need?08:37 - The mechanism for our bodies creating amino acids.09:33 - What is an essential amino acid?10:45 - Crazy study Stanford scientists did to find the Estimated Average Requirement of protein.15:24 - How much protein should we consume?18:15  - How much protein do we already consume?23:02 - Can our bodies store protein?24:02 - What happens to excess protein in our bodies?24:51 - Protein Scam Alert!25:28 - Stanford Study: Does the type of protein we consume affect physical performance?28:15 - Protein requirements for kids and pregnant women.31:05 - What is Amino Acid Distribution?33:03 - Are plants missing certain amino acids?33:47 - How is AAD like the game of Scrabble?38:30 - What is the healthiest source of protein?38:41 - Dr. Gardner’s case for changing the way we define “protein quality” in the US41:33 - Jonathan’s summary43:59 - Goodbyes 44:42 - Outro  Episode transcripts are available here.Follow Chris: https://twitter.com/GardnerPhDStudies mentioned in this episode.Maximizing the intersection of human health and the health of the environment with regard to the amount and type of protein produced and consumed in the United StatesDiet for a Small Planet by Frances Moore LappéPerspective: The Public Health Case for Modernizing the Definition of Protein QualityFollow ZOE on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zoe/Is there a nutrition topic you’d like us to cover? Get in touch, and we’ll do our best to cover it. 
    4/13/2023
    46:57
  • Trans fats: How worried should you be?
    Trans fats have a bad reputation. But we now know a lot more about these fats than we did when the first horror stories about them emerged. So, based on the latest science, just how worried should we be?Listen to today’s short episode of ZOE Science & Nutrition to find out. Follow ZOE on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zoe/If you want to uncover the right foods for your body, head to joinzoe.com/podcast and get 10% off your personalised nutrition program.Studies referenced in the episode:Hydrogenation of Unsaturated Fats and Trans FatsEffects of dietary fatty acids and carbohydrates on the ratio of serum total to HDL cholesterol and on serum lipids and apolipoproteins: a meta-analysis of 60 controlled trials, published in The American Journal of Clinical NutritionAssociation of dietary, circulating, and supplement fatty acids with coronary risk: a systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Annals of Internal Medicine Potential of trans fats policies to reduce socioeconomic inequalities in mortality from coronary heart disease in England: cost effectiveness modelling study, published in British Medical JournalWHO calls for action to totally eliminate trans fat, ‘a toxic chemical that kills’Trans fatty acids - are the effects only marginal? - published in American Journal of Public HealthFats and oils in human nutritionA trans European Union difference in the decline in trans fatty acids in popular foods: a market basket investigation, published in British Medical JournalCountries with regulations against industrially produced trans fats tripled over the past yearEpisode transcripts are available here.Is there a topic you'd like us to cover on the show? Email us to let us know!
    4/6/2023
    15:22

About ZOE Science & Nutrition

The world’s top scientists explain the latest health, nutrition, and gut health research and translate it into practical advice to improve your health & weight. Join ZOE Science & Nutrition, on a journey of scientific discovery. Hosted by Jonathan Wolf.
