How can you enjoy sugar without gaining weight, fuelling cravings or crashing later in the day? The answer, surprisingly, is not to cut it out.



In today’s episode, Professor Tim Spector and Professor Sarah Berry discuss which forms of sugar affect your blood sugar levels most, and what small changes you can make today to reduce the impact. They also explore how sharp blood sugar spikes and dips may affect hunger, energy, inflammation and long-term health.



By the end of the episode, you’ll know how to spot hidden sugars, how to avoid the afternoon slump and energy crashes, and, most importantly, how to enjoy cake with less impact on your blood sugar.



Sugar is not the enemy. But could a few small changes help you enjoy sweet foods without the cycle of cravings, hunger and energy crashes?



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Timecodes



00:00 Intro



03:28 If fruit is full of sugar, why is it good for us?



08:30 What really happens after you drink a sugary drink?



12:46 Why sugar leaves you hungry a few hours later



16:15 The blood sugar dip that makes you eat 320 extra calories



19:19 The surprising link between sugar and inflammation



22:00 Can blood sugar affect your brain health?



25:25 What the science really says about sugar and cancer



29:25 We've been blaming sugar for the wrong things



31:45 The 2 types of sugar most people confuse



32:35 The hidden sugars lurking in everyday foods



35:32 Why energy drinks may be worse than you think



38:51 Why orange juice may not be as healthy as you think



40:10 Why fruit and fruit juice are not the same thing



43:53 Why some smoothies behave like sugary drinks



45:03 Should you quit sugar completely?



46:46 Are sweeteners helping or keeping you hooked?



49:55 Is honey actually healthier than sugar?



51:40 3 everyday foods with surprisingly high sugar



52:27 How to enjoy cake without the blood sugar crash



55:01 The 10-minute habit that lowers your glucose response



57:15 Why energy drinks may be making your slump worse



58:32 The biggest sugar traps to watch out for



📚Books by our ZOE Scientists



The Food For Life Cookbook



Every Body Should Know This by Dr Federica Amati



The Appetite Reset by Dr Federica Amati



Food For Life by Prof. Tim Spector



Ferment by Prof. Tim Spector



Good Mood Food (preorder) by Prof. Tim Spector



Free resources from ZOE



The Smart Snacking Guide: How to feed your gut, fuel your day, and snack without guilt



The Hormone Harmony Guide: Tuning Your Body’s Internal Orchestra



Eating for Better Brain Health: Your brain-gut blueprint



How to eat in 2026 - Discover ZOE’s 8 nutrition principles for long-term health



Live Healthier: Top 10 Tips From ZOE Science & Nutrition



Gut Guide - For a Healthier Microbiome in Weeks



Better Breakfast Guide



Mentioned in today's episode



Dietary Sugar Intake Associated with a Higher Risk of Dementia, Journal of Alzheimer's Disease (2024)



Sugar-Sweetened and Artificially Sweetened Beverages and Risk of Mortality, AHA (2019)



A Twin Study of Acne in Women, Journal of Investigative Dermatology (2002)



Bananas and weight loss: What does the science say?



Food Order and Impact on Glucose and Insulin Levels, Diabetes Care (2015)



Here are 4 ways to help manage your blood sugar



Whole Fruits Versus 100% Fruit Juice, BNF (2025)



Have feedback or a topic you'd like us to cover? Let us know here.



Episode transcripts are available here.