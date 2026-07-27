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132 episodes
- This is the one hundred and thirty-second episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Count Chocula soft-launches his return, Magic Spoon parasitizes Pop-Tarts, and we (extra) boldly go where no Empty Bowl episode has gone before.
Catch up on our cereal rankings at tinyurl.com/tebrank!
Support us on Patreon at patreon.com/theemptybowl!
Follow us on Instagram at instagram.com/emptybowlshow!
- This is the one-hundred and thirty-first episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Justin questions HUNTR/X's business sense, Dan recounts a cereal miracle, and we both try our best to assign an objective value to Cap'n Crunch's shovelware era.
Catch up on our cereal rankings at tinyurl.com/tebrank!
Support us on Patreon at patreon.com/theemptybowl!
- This is the one-hundred and thirtieth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Tony skips the butter, Cinnamon Toast Crunch puts strong roots in newly broken ground, and Dan shares the best cereal he picked up on vacation.
Catch up on our cereal rankings at tinyurl.com/tebrank!
Support us on Patreon at patreon.com/theemptybowl!
- This is the one-hundred and twenty-ninth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Cap'n Crunch has got to be kidding us, Dan tries the world's first cereal made from...yeugh...and Pop-Tarts finally does what people have been asking them to do for, like, 50 years.
Catch up on our cereal rankings at tinyurl.com/tebrank!
Support us on Patreon at patreon.com/theemptybowl!
- This is the one-hundred and twenty-eighth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Gabe Fonseca returns to sub in for Justin, inform Dan about a Dollar Tree-exclusive cereal, and count down Cap'n Crunch's greatest/weirdest hits!
Catch up on our cereal rankings at tinyurl.com/tebrank!
Support us on Patreon at patreon.com/theemptybowl!
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About The Empty Bowl
A meditative podcast about cereal from cereal eater Justin McElroy and Cerealously creator Dan Goubert.Podcast website
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The Empty Bowl
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The Empty Bowl: Podcasts in Family