The Empty Bowl
Justin McElroy
A meditative podcast about cereal from cereal eater Justin McElroy and Cerealously creator Dan Goubert. More
Available Episodes
5 of 90
Ninety
This is the ninetieth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which a new Monster Cereal rises, Great Value shines, and we do something we've somehow never done in the first eighty-nine episodes of this show.
Eighty-Nine
This is the eighty-ninth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Malt-O-Meal braves new frontiers, ICEE Cereal tries to be cool, and Tres Leches Toast Crunch gets Dan dancin'.
Eighty-Eight
This is the eighty-eighth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which ICEE evades antitrust laws, Cap'n Crunch becomes a crude changeling, and Dan posits a theory of maximally medial munchability.
Eighty-Seven
This is the eighty-seventh episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Kellogg's attempts a miracle, Cheerios triumph (as usual), and we explore brave new refrigerated frontiers for hypothetical cereals.
Eighty-Six
This is the eighty-sixth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which we fill up on puddin' pies, sweet white sauce, and all the grins & smiles & giggles & laughs we can handle.
About The Empty Bowl
A meditative podcast about cereal from cereal eater Justin McElroy and Cerealously creator Dan Goubert.Podcast website
