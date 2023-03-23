Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast The Empty Bowl
Justin McElroy
Available Episodes

5 of 90
  • Ninety
    This is the ninetieth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which a new Monster Cereal rises, Great Value shines, and we do something we've somehow never done in the first eighty-nine episodes of this show.
    6/8/2023
    37:38
  • Eighty-Nine
    This is the eighty-ninth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Malt-O-Meal braves new frontiers, ICEE Cereal tries to be cool, and Tres Leches Toast Crunch gets Dan dancin'.
    5/25/2023
    32:43
  • Eighty-Eight
    This is the eighty-eighth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which ICEE evades antitrust laws, Cap'n Crunch becomes a crude changeling, and Dan posits a theory of maximally medial munchability.
    5/5/2023
    42:23
  • Eighty-Seven
    This is the eighty-seventh episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Kellogg's attempts a miracle, Cheerios triumph (as usual), and we explore brave new refrigerated frontiers for hypothetical cereals.
    4/6/2023
    31:06
  • Eighty-Six
    This is the eighty-sixth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which we fill up on puddin' pies, sweet white sauce, and all the grins & smiles & giggles & laughs we can handle.
    3/23/2023
    31:51

About The Empty Bowl

A meditative podcast about cereal from cereal eater Justin McElroy and Cerealously creator Dan Goubert.
