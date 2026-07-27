This is the one-hundred and twenty-ninth episode of The Empty Bowl, in which Cap'n Crunch has got to be kidding us, Dan tries the world's first cereal made from...yeugh...and Pop-Tarts finally does what people have been asking them to do for, like, 50 years.

Catch up on our cereal rankings at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠tinyurl.com/tebrank⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠!

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