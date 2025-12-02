Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsComedyThe Nightly
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Nightly
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Nightly

Hatch Podcasts
ComedyHealth & Wellness
The Nightly
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 34
  • The Cat in The Hat & Other Jilted Lovers
    Kristen Meinzer and Josh Gondelman host a literary slumber party for the ages.What You'll HearGuest List Goals: Kristen and Josh imagine which book characters they’d invite to their dream pillow fort—complete with chaos, cat hats, and a few smoldering grudges.Reading Between the Lines: Kristen leans into the dramatic with Miss Havisham and Gatsby himself, while Josh brings along Jordan Baker and a Harlem furniture man with a secret.Bookish Bedlam: From barbershop talk to Brontë backstories, the hosts mix mindful rest with mischievous imagination.CHAPTERS00:00 Henna rinses & barbershop calm03:00 Spa days & self-care honesty05:00 The Guest List: book characters edition07:00 The Cat in the Hat crashes the fort08:00 Miss Havisham brings the drama11:00 Gatsby and Jordan join the party15:30 Harlem heists & bedtime gossip19:00 A gothic twist with Bertha Mason21:00 Pillow-fort reflections & goodnightFor the fully immersive, phone free light + sound experience, learn more at hatch.co. Follow us on TikTok @hatchpodcasts and YouTube. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    22:52
  • Stranger Empathy & Sticker Jealousy
    Matt Bragg and Josh Gondelman trade office gossip, trolley rage, and sticker envy in a night of good-natured grievances. What You’ll Hear Office Life, Lightly: Matt sets up his new workspace and confesses that “research” mostly involves Oasis documentaries and doodling. Halloween Mix-Ups: Josh and his wife go as the Gallagher brothers—only to be mistaken for Run-DMC—and redeem the night with a tracksuit-themed karaoke marathon. Cart Crimes: Matt vents about people who leave shopping carts loose in parking lots, and together the hosts uncover a “study” proving they’re society’s unsung heroes. Sticker Shock: Josh laments missing out on limited-edition early voting “I Voted” stickers. CHAPTERS 00:00 Welcome & office confessions 02:30 Halloween costumes & karaoke 05:20 Petty grievance: the abandoned shopping cart 08:40 Psychology of trolley justice 11:00 Doing small good deeds (and never cashing them in) 13:40 Josh’s grievance: voting sticker envy 17:00 Civic pride, convenience, and sticker economics 19:00 Bedtime reflections & empathy for strangersFor the fully immersive, phone free light + sound experience, learn more at hatch.co. Follow us on TikTok @hatchpodcasts and YouTube. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    20:56
  • Leighton Meester, Ziwe & Sandy Cohen
    Sophia Wilson Pelton, Jacquis Neal, and Kristen Meinzer build a pillow fort worthy of pop-culture dreams.Scroll for You: Sophia takes everyone down a cozy TikTok rabbit hole—from DIY “pillow nests” to Mariah Carey’s wrinkle-free sleep hacks. The verdict: fun, yes; scientifically sound, maybe not.Catching Z’s with the Stars: The trio revisits Ziwe’s interview with New York’s most club-hopping mayor, Eric Adams, and unpacks why confidence isn’t always a virtue.The OC Effect: Nostalgia reigns as they relive the glory (and chaos) of The O.C., Leighton Meester’s comeback, and the underrated perfection of Sandy Cohen.CHAPTERS00:00 Pillow forts & childhood sleepover confessions04:00 TikTok pillow nests & Mariah Carey’s bedtime science07:00 Weighted blanket woes and sleepy gear talk10:00 Ziwe interviews Mayor Eric Adams14:30 Leighton Meester, Gossip Girl, and The O.C. nostalgia22:30 Wind-down & goodnight wishesFor the fully immersive, phone free light + sound experience, learn more at hatch.co. Follow us on TikTok @hatchpodcasts and YouTube. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    23:50
  • Silly Fees, Rewards Points & Pepsi Jet
    Josh Gondelman and Matt Bragg swap rejection stories and reward points wisdom.What You’ll HearSetbacks & small wins: Matt reflects on missing out on a big TV job—then landing a pie sponsorship instead. Josh shares how he handles professional letdowns (and why sometimes he just blames everyone else’s taste).Broken boilers & bad flights: The hosts trade tales of household chaos, customer service headaches, and the eternal question—should you fix it now or hope it fixes itself?Points, pies & Pepsi jets: Loyalty programs take center stage as they discuss unspent rewards, supermarket schemes, and the infamous Pepsi Points private jet scandal.CHAPTERS00:00 Life updates & small victories03:00 Handling rejection (and humanity’s bad taste)06:00 Boilers, flights & the art of procrastination09:00 Admin fees: the world’s most annoying tax12:00 Reward points & reckless loyalty15:00 The Pepsi jet saga18:00 Could you just drive a private jet around?For the fully immersive, phone free light + sound experience, learn more at hatch.co. Follow us on TikTok @hatchpodcasts and YouTube. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    20:15
  • Pilot Matt & The Voynich Manuscript
    KP Parker and Matt Bragg trade sleep tips, ancient mysteries, and mid-air confidence.What You’ll HearCozy Confessions: KP’s sleep posture rebellion meets Matt’s electric-blanket enlightenment.The Voynich Vortex: A centuries-old manuscript that makes zero sense—but somehow still begs for a tattoo.Pilot Dreams: Matt’s convinced he could land a plane (with autopilot, obviously), while KP wonders what else we could all be talked through with enough confidence and a headset.CHAPTERS00:00 Cozy greetings & listener sleep tips02:00 Heated blankets & pat-tested coziness05:00 The art of sleeping on your back (or trying to)06:00 The Voynich Manuscript mystery unfolds15:30 KP’s ancient obsession meets Matt’s new theory16:00 Matt’s confident flight plan18:00 Could you be talked through surgery?20:00 Goodnights & grounded dreamsFor the fully immersive, phone free light + sound experience, learn more at hatch.co. Follow us on TikTok @hatchpodcasts and YouTube. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    --------  
    21:12

More Comedy podcasts

Trending Comedy podcasts

About The Nightly

Forget doomscrolling; this is your new nightly ritual. Step into the Hatch Pillow Fort to unwind with games, gossip, and good hangs. It’s the opposite of The Daily, in the best way possible. Questions, comments, or need advice? Reach us at [email protected]'t let insomnia keep you up! A relaxing pop culture bedtime podcast — cozy late night chats about movies, music, and memes to help you unwind and fall asleep.For the fully immersive, phone-free light + audio experience, learn more about Hatch devices at hatch.co. Follow us at @hatchpodcasts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Podcast website
ComedyHealth & Wellness

Listen to The Nightly, The Joe Rogan Experience and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Nightly: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.6 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/3/2025 - 2:09:48 PM