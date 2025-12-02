Stranger Empathy & Sticker Jealousy

Matt Bragg and Josh Gondelman trade office gossip, trolley rage, and sticker envy in a night of good-natured grievances. What You'll Hear Office Life, Lightly: Matt sets up his new workspace and confesses that "research" mostly involves Oasis documentaries and doodling. Halloween Mix-Ups: Josh and his wife go as the Gallagher brothers—only to be mistaken for Run-DMC—and redeem the night with a tracksuit-themed karaoke marathon. Cart Crimes: Matt vents about people who leave shopping carts loose in parking lots, and together the hosts uncover a "study" proving they're society's unsung heroes. Sticker Shock: Josh laments missing out on limited-edition early voting "I Voted" stickers. CHAPTERS 00:00 Welcome & office confessions 02:30 Halloween costumes & karaoke 05:20 Petty grievance: the abandoned shopping cart 08:40 Psychology of trolley justice 11:00 Doing small good deeds (and never cashing them in) 13:40 Josh's grievance: voting sticker envy 17:00 Civic pride, convenience, and sticker economics 19:00 Bedtime reflections & empathy for strangers