Teo Soleymani, MD, board-certified dermatologist, fellowship-trained skin cancer surgeon, and author of Skin Protocols, returns to The Genius Life for a wide-ranging conversation on skin cancer, sun exposure, anti-aging, itch, hair loss, and the daily habits that actually support healthier skin

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