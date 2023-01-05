Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Max Lugavere
You don't have to be born a Genius to become one. Follow health and science journalist, New York Times bestselling author, TV personality and nutrition expert M... More
Health & FitnessEducation
  • 287: Step Out of Survival Mode, Free Yourself From Stress and Worry, and Build the Life You Love | Scott Lyons, PhD
    Dr. Scott Lyons is a licensed holistic psychologist, educator and author. As a renowned body-based trauma expert, Doctor of Osteopathy (Spain) and Mind-Body Medicine specialist, Scott helps people to break free from cycles of pain, limited beliefs, and trauma. His book, Addicted to Drama: Healing Dependency on Crisis and Chaos in Yourself and Others, is out now. Become a Genius Life Premium Member and get ad-free episodes of the show, a monthly Ask Me Anything (AMA), and more! Learn more: http://thegeniuslife.com
    5/1/2023
    1:38:59
  • 286: How to Overcome Self-Doubt, Unlock Your Potential, and Attract Success | David Nurse
    David Nurse is a renowned former basketball player turned coach, motivational speaker, and author known for his expertise in mindset and personal development. He is the host of the podcast, The David Nurse Show. His latest book is Do It: The Life-Changing Power of Taking Action.  Become a Genius Life Premium Member and get ad-free episodes of the show, a monthly Ask Me Anything, and more! Learn more: http://thegeniuslife.com
    4/26/2023
    1:22:21
  • 285: How to Optimize Adrenal and Thyroid Hormones for Health and Vitality | Izabella Wentz, PharmD
    Izabella Wentz, PharmD is an internationally acclaimed thyroid specialist and licensed pharmacist, who has dedicated her career to addressing the root cause of thyroid dysfunction after being diagnosed with Hashimoto's thyroiditis in 2009. Her new book, Adrenal Transformation Protocol: A 4-Week Plan to Release Stress Symptoms and Go from Surviving to Thriving, is out now. Become a Genius Life Premium Member and get ad-free episodes of the show, a monthly Ask Me Anything, and more! Learn more: http://thegeniuslife.com
    4/19/2023
    1:22:40
  • 284: Vulvas, Vaginas, and Clitorises, Oh My! How to Give and Receive Better Orgasms | Jolene Brighten, ND
    Dr. Jolene Brighten is a board certified naturopathic endocrinologist, clinical sexologist, and prominent leader in women’s medicine. Dr. Brighten is also part of the MindBodyGreen Collective and a faculty member for the  American Academy of Anti Aging Medicine. Her work has been featured in the New York Post, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Huffington Post, Bustle, The Guardian, and ABC News. Her latest book is Is This Normal? Judgment-Free Straight Talk about Your Body. Become a Genius Life Premium Member and get ad-free episodes of the show, a monthly Ask Me Anything, and more! Learn more: http://thegeniuslife.com
    4/12/2023
    1:36:43
  • 283: Leveraging Your Circadian Rhythm to Lose Fat, Optimize Cognition, and Prevent Disease | Satchin Panda, PhD
    Satchin Panda, PhD is a prominent circadian biologist and professor at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. He has made significant contributions to the field, including developing a time-restricted feeding regimen to improve metabolic health in humans. His latest book is The Circadian Diabetes Code: Discover the Right Time to Eat, Sleep, and Exercise to Prevent and Reverse Prediabetes and Diabetes. Become a Genius Life Premium Member and get ad-free episodes of the show and more! Learn more: http://thegeniuslife.com  
    4/5/2023
    2:46:30

About The Genius Life

You don't have to be born a Genius to become one. Follow health and science journalist, New York Times bestselling author, TV personality and nutrition expert Max Lugavere as he speaks to the most insightful minds of our time about what it means to live like a Genius.
