284: Vulvas, Vaginas, and Clitorises, Oh My! How to Give and Receive Better Orgasms | Jolene Brighten, ND
Dr. Jolene Brighten is a board certified naturopathic endocrinologist, clinical sexologist, and prominent leader in women’s medicine. Dr. Brighten is also part of the MindBodyGreen Collective and a faculty member for the American Academy of Anti Aging Medicine. Her work has been featured in the New York Post, Forbes, Cosmopolitan, Huffington Post, Bustle, The Guardian, and ABC News. Her latest book is Is This Normal? Judgment-Free Straight Talk about Your Body. Become a Genius Life Premium Member and get ad-free episodes of the show, a monthly Ask Me Anything, and more! Learn more: http://thegeniuslife.com