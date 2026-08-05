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592 episodes
- In this wide-ranging AMA, Max tackles persistent nutrition myths, red meat, creatine gummies, walking, cardio, indulgence, safer strength training, and how he’s feeling 18 months after artificial disc replacement.
This episode is proudly sponsored by:
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Just Thrive Probiotic uses four spore-based strains designed to survive digestion and reach the gut alive. Start a 90-day subscription at https://JustThriveHealth.com/Genius and get a free 90-day supply of Digestive Bitters, backed by their 100% money-back guarantee.
Butcher Box delivers the best meat ever straight to your doorstep! I eat it and get it for my family; beef, chicken, fish, you name it. 10/10 delicious. http://butcherbox.com/max to get $20 off your first box, plus your choice of free ground beef for life, or free chicken thighs or top sirloins in every box for a year—with free shipping always.
588: How to Stop Overthinking, Face Discomfort, and Take Back Control of Your Life | Amy Morin07/29/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Psychotherapist and bestselling author Amy Morin shares practical strategies from The Mental Strength Playbook for overcoming rumination, using anxiety productively, navigating grief, and building a stronger mind without simply white-knuckling your way through life.
This episode is proudly sponsored by:
ZBiotics Pre-Alcohol Probiotic Drink is the world’s first genetically engineered probiotic, designed to help you feel better the day after drinking. Head to https://zbiotics.com/max for 15% off your first order.
Just Thrive Probiotic uses four spore-based strains designed to survive digestion and reach the gut alive. Start a 90-day subscription at https://JustThriveHealth.com/Genius and get a free 90-day supply of Digestive Bitters, backed by their 100% money-back guarantee.
- Florence Comite, MD, a Yale-trained endocrinologist, precision-medicine pioneer, and author of Invincible, explains the five biomarkers that reveal how well you’re aging and explores testosterone, metabolic health, cardiovascular risk, biological-age testing, sleep, fertility, and the early warning signs of future disease.
This episode is proudly sponsored by:
Jaspr is a powerful and beautiful at home air-scrubber that passively makes your home environment healthier by removing allergens, VOCs, dust, pollen, and more, from the air. Get $200 off each one you purchase at https://jaspr.co/genius using code GENIUS.
I sleep on an Avocado mattress because real organic materials, no synthetic shortcuts, and better breathability make a noticeable difference. Go to http://avocadogreenmattress.com/MAX to check out their mattress and bedding sale.
586: The Dermatologist’s Guide to Skin Cancer, Hair Loss, Itch, and Aging | Teo Soleymani, MD07/15/2026 | 1h 28 mins.Teo Soleymani, MD, board-certified dermatologist, fellowship-trained skin cancer surgeon, and author of Skin Protocols, returns to The Genius Life for a wide-ranging conversation on skin cancer, sun exposure, anti-aging, itch, hair loss, and the daily habits that actually support healthier skin
This episode is proudly sponsored by:
Puori PW1 protein is here to satisfy all of your protein needs! Plus a ton of other high quality, rigorously tested supplements (fish oil, creatine, and more). Visit Puori.com/MAX and use promo code MAX to get 32% off and a welcome kit when you start a subscription.
Get 160+ labs per year for only a dollar a day to OWN your health with Function Health! http://functionhealth.com/max and use gift code MAX25 for $25 off.
Butcher Box delivers the best meat ever straight to your doorstep! I eat it and get it for my family; beef, chicken, fish, you name it. 10/10 delicious. http://butcherbox.com/max to get $20 off your first box, plus your choice of free ground beef for life, or free chicken thighs or top sirloins in every box for a year—with free shipping always.
585: The Real Reason Modern Life Feels So Overwhelming, and What to Do About It | Dave Rabin, MD PhD07/08/2026 | 1h 17 mins.Dr. Dave Rabin, MD, PhD, a board-certified psychiatrist, neuroscientist, and author of A Simple Guide to Being Alive, joins Max to explain why modern life feels so overwhelming, how anxiety can be understood as a signal from the body, and what simple tools can help restore a sense of safety, calm, and connection.
This episode is proudly sponsored by:
AG1 is my favorite multivitamin now in delicious new flavors! Enjoy a free 1 year supply of vitamin D and 5 free AG1 travel packs with your first purchase. All you have to do is visit drinkag1.com/GENIUS.
Timeline Nutrition makes MitoPure—a purified form of urolithin A, which studies suggest may provide powerful mitochondrial support for energy and longevity. Go to http://timelinenutrition.com/max for up to 39% off of mitopure gummies
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About The Genius Life
Equal parts rigorous, rebellious, and ridiculously useful. Hosted by Max Lugavere, health and science journalist, New York Times bestselling author, and one of the most trusted voices in wellness. Disclaimer: This podcast is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional advice.Podcast website
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