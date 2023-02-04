208. Better Sex Through Lifestyle Changes – Diet, Sleep, Hormones, Exercise – The Galveston Lifestyle

The Third time Dr. Haver is on my podcast! The role of sleep, diet, exercise and body image on sex is real. Dr. Haver's story – she shares her journey of stress, grief and menopause and how "workout more and eat less" wasn't working for her. How female body composition changes in peri and menopause Diets may change hot flashes Can you measure inflammation? Fatty liver – goes up in menopause – treatable with diet changes Anti-inflammatory diet resource: arthritis.org Supplements for peri/menopause - Fiber, mag, vit D, omega 3 - - ? DIM ? DHEA Role of continuous glucose monitors The loss of estrogen increases gut permeability – role of gut microbiome in bone heath – Tiktok: drmaryclaire IG: https://www.instagram.com/thegalvestondiet Website: https://galvestondiet.com/ The Galveston Diet Book: https://amzn.to/433AsGZ Did you get the You Are Not Broken Book Yet? https://amzn.to/3p18DfK Join my membership to get these episodes ASAP when they are created and without advertisement and even listen live to the interviews and episodes. www.kellycaspersonmd.com/membership