209. “The Cervix is Dumb” and I Disagree – April Live
“The
Cervix is Dumb” and I Disagree – April Live
Giovannetti O, Tomalty D, Gilmore S, Pattison A, Komisaruk B,
Goldstein S, Hannan J, Goldstein I, Pukall C, Adams MA. The contribution of the
cervix to sexual response: an online survey study. J Sex Med. 2023 Jan
14;20(1):49-56. doi: 10.1093/jsxmed/qdac010
Cochrane review on Cranberry for UTI
https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD001321.pub6/full
Kisspeptin is a protein that
is essential for reproductive hormone secretion and fertility
Male kisspeptin study
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36735255/
Sexual
Tipping Point
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/24001856_The_Sexual_Tipping_PointR_A_MindBody_Model_for_Sexual_Medicine
Oral
versus Vaginal DHEA
Vaginal
DHEA is awesome – it is a prescription
DHEA oral
is a supplement – over the counter
-
DHEA oral safety - lack of efficacy good enough reason to not take it?
Dehydroepiandrosterone
replacement in women with adrenal insufficiency N Engl J Med 1999 Sep
30;341(14):1013-20. doi:
10.1056/NEJM199909303411401. 50mg oral for 4
months – decreased HDL and total Cholesterol
Conclusions: Dehydroepiandrosterone
improves well-being and sexuality in women with adrenal insufficiency.
Double-blind
treatment of major depression with dehydroepiandrosterone Am J Psychiatry 1999
Apr;156(4):646-9. doi: 10.1176/ajp.156.4.646.
Conclusions: These
results suggest that DHEA treatment may have significant antidepressant effects
in some patients with major depression. Further, larger-scale trials are
warranted.
4/30/2023
20:34
208. Better Sex Through Lifestyle Changes – Diet, Sleep, Hormones, Exercise – The Galveston Lifestyle
The Third time Dr. Haver is on my podcast!
The role of sleep, diet, exercise and body image on sex is
real.
Dr. Haver’s story – she shares her journey of stress, grief
and menopause and how “workout more and eat less” wasn’t working for her.
How female body composition changes in peri and menopause
Diets may change hot flashes
Can you measure inflammation?
Fatty liver – goes up in menopause – treatable with diet
changes
Anti-inflammatory diet resource: arthritis.org
Supplements for peri/menopause
-
Fiber, mag, vit D, omega 3 - - ? DIM ? DHEA
Role of continuous glucose monitors
The loss of estrogen increases gut permeability – role of
gut microbiome in bone heath –
Tiktok: drmaryclaire
IG: https://www.instagram.com/thegalvestondiet
Website: https://galvestondiet.com/
The Galveston Diet Book: https://amzn.to/433AsGZ
4/23/2023
42:16
207. Emergency Department Care of the Menopausal Female
Emergency Department Care of the Menopausal Female
Dr. Pam Dyne is a Professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine at UCLA
David Geffen School of Medicine
Common things midlife women go to the ED for – irregular bleeding
and prolapse
Heart attacks present differently in women than in men.
How to work up abnormal vaginal bleeding – questions to ask.
Do ED docs know how to do a pelvic exam?
Indications for a pelvic exam and optimal positioning
Recurrent UTIs, and estrogen possibly 1st line rx so something
to keep in mind
Asymptomatic bacteruria - if doc says you have a UTI but
you have no UTI sx, question whether abx indicated, pending the urine culture
- change in
cognition in elderly human – don’t just treat for a UTI?
Elder abuse – what is it – when to suspect it?
Cardiac symptoms in perimenopause
Heart attacks present differently in women than in men.
“Sometimes a doctor’s job is to tell you what it isn’t” – workups
that don’t show anything dangerous.
How to use a tennis ball to do myofascial release for muscle pain
The devastating effects of a hip fracture.
www.instagram.com/drpdyne
Pelleton: singerpam
4/16/2023
29:32
206. Increasing Penile Length, How Long Sex Lasts, and Urology YouTube Rockstar Rena Malik, MD
Increasing Penile Length, How Long Sex Lasts, and Urology YouTube
Rockstar Rena Malik, MD
Dr. Malik is an associate professor of surgery in the Division of
Urology and director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at
the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She has published more than 60
peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.
She has 1.48 Million YouTube subscribers
We go over her most popular videos – most of these questions are
“am I normal” questions.
27M views – Scientifically proven ways to increase penile length
Why are men so obsessed with penis size and do women care?
11M views – How long does sex last on average?
10 M views - What exactly is the G spot?
9.4 M views – Can you masturbate too much?
8.9 M views – Can you increase your semen volume?
5.8 M views – Can ejaculating more frequently reduce risk for
prostate cancer?
5.7 M views – How to increase testosterone naturally
5.2 M views – Explaining the difference between showers and
growers
4.3 M views – Does prostate massage have any health benefits?
3.5 M views – Does science support “no nut November”?
Dr. Malik's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV66hp0qxx2Xq273N0bo7uQ
https://www.instagram.com/renamalikmd
https://www.tiktok.com/@renamalikmd
4/9/2023
31:32
205. Hormone Therapy Position Statement of The North American Menopause Society
Here is the 2022 NAMS Hormone Therapy Position Statement!
https://www.menopause.org/docs/default-source/professional/nams-2022-hormone-therapy-position-statement.pdf
1) For women aged younger than sixty years or who are within ten years of menopause onset and have no contra indications the benefit risk ratio is favorable for treatment of bother some vasomotor symptoms and prevention of bone loss for women who initiate hormone therapy more than ten years from menopause onset.
2) We discuss safety
3) We discuss decreased mortality in women 50-60 in the WHI trial.
4) We discuss the absolute risk reduction for: all cause mortality, fracture, diabetes, and breast cancer in women aged younger than sixty years
5) Their statement on compounded and pelleted hormones
6) Vasomotor symptoms are assoicated with diminished sleep quality and reduced quality of life
7) Hormones for genitourinary syndrome of menopause
8) We discuss cognition and weight gain
9) The critical window or "healthy cell" hypothesis
Empowering women (and the partners who love them) to live their best sex lives. Combining the power of mind-work, body-science and relationships, I joyously smash the societal barriers that are keeping us from living our best intimate lives.
Whether you are young or past menopause, single or in a long-term relationship, it is never too late or too early to realize YOU ARE NOT BROKEN. With humor, candor and ease, I break down the stories that we have been told about being sexual beings, to help us play, and normalize our intimacy. Nothing in this podcast is personal medical advice, of course.