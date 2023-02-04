Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to You Are Not Broken in the App
Listen to You Are Not Broken in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHealth & Fitness
You Are Not Broken

You Are Not Broken

Podcast You Are Not Broken
Podcast You Are Not Broken

You Are Not Broken

KJ Casperson, MD
add
Empowering women (and the partners who love them) to live their best sex lives. Combining the power of mind-work, body-science and relationships, I joyously sma... More
Health & FitnessSexuality
Empowering women (and the partners who love them) to live their best sex lives. Combining the power of mind-work, body-science and relationships, I joyously sma... More

Available Episodes

5 of 209
  • 209. “The Cervix is Dumb” and I Disagree – April Live
    “The Cervix is Dumb” and I Disagree – April Live   Giovannetti O, Tomalty D, Gilmore S, Pattison A, Komisaruk B, Goldstein S, Hannan J, Goldstein I, Pukall C, Adams MA. The contribution of the cervix to sexual response: an online survey study. J Sex Med. 2023 Jan 14;20(1):49-56. doi: 10.1093/jsxmed/qdac010   Cochrane review on Cranberry for UTI https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD001321.pub6/full   Kisspeptin is a protein that is essential for reproductive hormone secretion and fertility Male kisspeptin study https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36735255/   Sexual Tipping Point https://www.researchgate.net/publication/24001856_The_Sexual_Tipping_PointR_A_MindBody_Model_for_Sexual_Medicine   Oral versus Vaginal DHEA Vaginal DHEA is awesome – it is a prescription DHEA oral is a supplement – over the counter   - DHEA oral safety - lack of efficacy good enough reason to not take it?   Dehydroepiandrosterone replacement in women with adrenal insufficiency N Engl J Med 1999 Sep 30;341(14):1013-20.  doi: 10.1056/NEJM199909303411401. 50mg oral for 4 months – decreased HDL and total Cholesterol Conclusions: Dehydroepiandrosterone improves well-being and sexuality in women with adrenal insufficiency. Double-blind treatment of major depression with dehydroepiandrosterone Am J Psychiatry 1999 Apr;156(4):646-9. doi: 10.1176/ajp.156.4.646. Conclusions: These results suggest that DHEA treatment may have significant antidepressant effects in some patients with major depression. Further, larger-scale trials are warranted.   Did you get the You Are Not Broken Book Yet? https://amzn.to/3p18DfK   Join my membership to get these episodes ASAP when they are created and without advertisement and even listen live to the interviews and episodes. www.kellycaspersonmd.com/membership
    4/30/2023
    20:34
  • 208. Better Sex Through Lifestyle Changes – Diet, Sleep, Hormones, Exercise – The Galveston Lifestyle
    The Third time Dr. Haver is on my podcast! The role of sleep, diet, exercise and body image on sex is real. Dr. Haver’s story – she shares her journey of stress, grief and menopause and how “workout more and eat less” wasn’t working for her.   How female body composition changes in peri and menopause   Diets may change hot flashes   Can you measure inflammation?   Fatty liver – goes up in menopause – treatable with diet changes   Anti-inflammatory diet resource: arthritis.org   Supplements for peri/menopause -       Fiber, mag, vit D, omega 3 - - ? DIM ? DHEA   Role of continuous glucose monitors The loss of estrogen increases gut permeability – role of gut microbiome in bone heath –   Tiktok: drmaryclaire IG: https://www.instagram.com/thegalvestondiet Website: https://galvestondiet.com/   The Galveston Diet Book: https://amzn.to/433AsGZ   Did you get the You Are Not Broken Book Yet? https://amzn.to/3p18DfK   Join my membership to get these episodes ASAP when they are created and without advertisement and even listen live to the interviews and episodes. www.kellycaspersonmd.com/membership   Better Sex Through Lifestyle Changes – Diet, Sleep, Hormones, Exercise – The Galveston Lifestyle   Try not to eat like shit. The role of sleep, diet, exercise and body image on sex is real. Dr. Haver’s story – she shares her journey of stress, grief and menopause and how “workout more and eat less” wasn’t working for her.   How female body composition changes in peri and menopause   Diets may change hot flashes   Can you measure inflammation?   Fatty liver – goes up in menopause – treatable with diet changes   Anti-inflammatory diet resource: arthritis.org   Supplements for peri/menopause -       Fiber, mag, vit D, omega 3 - - ? DIM ? DHEA   Role of continuous glucose monitors The loss of estrogen increases gut permeability – role of gut microbiome in bone heath –   Tiktok: drmaryclaire IG: https://www.instagram.com/thegalvestondiet Website: https://galvestondiet.com/   The Galveston Diet Book: https://amzn.to/433AsGZ   Did you get the You Are Not Broken Book Yet? https://amzn.to/3p18DfK   Join my membership to get these episodes ASAP when they are created and without advertisement and even listen live to the interviews and episodes. www.kellycaspersonmd.com/membership  
    4/23/2023
    42:16
  • 207. Emergency Department Care of the Menopausal Female
    Emergency Department Care of the Menopausal Female   Dr. Pam Dyne is a Professor of Clinical Emergency Medicine at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine   Common things midlife women go to the ED for – irregular bleeding and prolapse Heart attacks present differently in women than in men. How to work up abnormal vaginal bleeding – questions to ask. Do ED docs know how to do a pelvic exam? Indications for a pelvic exam and optimal positioning Recurrent UTIs, and estrogen possibly 1st line rx so something to keep in mind Asymptomatic bacteruria - if doc says you have a UTI but you have no UTI sx, question whether abx indicated, pending the urine culture             - change in cognition in elderly human – don’t just treat for a UTI? Elder abuse – what is it – when to suspect it? Cardiac symptoms in perimenopause Heart attacks present differently in women than in men. “Sometimes a doctor’s job is to tell you what it isn’t” – workups that don’t show anything dangerous. How to use a tennis ball to do myofascial release for muscle pain The devastating effects of a hip fracture.   www.instagram.com/drpdyne Pelleton: singerpam   Did you get the You Are Not Broken Book Yet? https://amzn.to/3p18DfK   Join my membership to get these episodes ASAP when they are created and without advertisement and even listen live to the interviews and episodes. www.kellycaspersonmd.com/membership
    4/16/2023
    29:32
  • 206. Increasing Penile Length, How Long Sex Lasts, and Urology YouTube Rockstar Rena Malik, MD
    Increasing Penile Length, How Long Sex Lasts, and Urology YouTube Rockstar Rena Malik, MD    Dr. Malik is an associate professor of surgery in the Division of Urology and director of Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine. She has published more than 60 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters.   She has 1.48 Million YouTube subscribers We go over her most popular videos – most of these questions are “am I normal” questions.   27M views – Scientifically proven ways to increase penile length Why are men so obsessed with penis size and do women care?   11M views – How long does sex last on average?   10 M views - What exactly is the G spot?   9.4 M views – Can you masturbate too much?   8.9 M views – Can you increase your semen volume?   5.8 M views – Can ejaculating more frequently reduce risk for prostate cancer?   5.7 M views – How to increase testosterone naturally   5.2 M views – Explaining the difference between showers and growers   4.3 M views – Does prostate massage have any health benefits?   3.5 M views – Does science support “no nut November”?   Dr. Malik's Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV66hp0qxx2Xq273N0bo7uQ https://www.instagram.com/renamalikmd https://www.tiktok.com/@renamalikmd   Did you get the You Are Not Broken Book Yet? https://amzn.to/3p18DfK   Join my membership to get these episodes ASAP when they are created and without advertisement and even listen live to the interviews and episodes. www.kellycaspersonmd.com/membership
    4/9/2023
    31:32
  • 205. Hormone Therapy Position Statement of The North American Menopause Society
    Here is the 2022 NAMS Hormone Therapy Position Statement! https://www.menopause.org/docs/default-source/professional/nams-2022-hormone-therapy-position-statement.pdf 1) For women aged younger than sixty years or who are within ten years of menopause onset and have no contra indications the benefit risk ratio is favorable for treatment of bother some vasomotor symptoms and prevention of bone loss for women who initiate hormone therapy more than ten years from menopause onset. 2) We discuss safety 3) We discuss decreased mortality in women 50-60 in the WHI trial. 4) We discuss the absolute risk reduction for: all cause mortality, fracture, diabetes, and breast cancer in women aged younger than sixty years 5) Their statement on compounded and pelleted hormones 6) Vasomotor symptoms are assoicated with diminished sleep quality and reduced quality of life 7) Hormones for genitourinary syndrome of menopause 8) We discuss cognition and weight gain 9) The critical window or "healthy cell" hypothesis Did you get the You Are Not Broken Book Yet? https://amzn.to/3p18DfK   Join my membership to get these episodes ASAP when they are created and without advertisement and even listen live to the interviews and episodes. www.kellycaspersonmd.com/membership
    4/2/2023
    52:00

More Health & Fitness podcasts

About You Are Not Broken

Empowering women (and the partners who love them) to live their best sex lives. Combining the power of mind-work, body-science and relationships, I joyously smash the societal barriers that are keeping us from living our best intimate lives. Whether you are young or past menopause, single or in a long-term relationship, it is never too late or too early to realize YOU ARE NOT BROKEN. With humor, candor and ease, I break down the stories that we have been told about being sexual beings, to help us play, and normalize our intimacy. Nothing in this podcast is personal medical advice, of course.
Podcast website

Listen to You Are Not Broken, Staying Super With SimplySuperDave and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

You Are Not Broken

You Are Not Broken

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

You Are Not Broken: Podcasts in Family