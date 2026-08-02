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499 episodes
- Menopause doesn't just happen to a body, it happens to a relationship. In this episode, Traver Boehm joins Dr. Kelly Casperson to talk about what's actually going on hormonally during perimenopause and menopause, and what that means for the partners trying to understand it from the outside.
Kelly breaks down the real difference between perimenopause and menopause (hint: most people are using these words wrong), what's happening biologically during the transition, and why the emotional and relational fallout is often just as real as the hot flashes. Then the conversation turns to men — what's shifting for them hormonally during this same midlife window, and how couples can actually talk to each other about all of it instead of quietly drifting apart.
This one's for the women in it and the partners trying to show up for them.
In this episode:
Perimenopause vs. menopause, where one ends and the other begins
What hormonal changes are actually doing to mood, sleep, libido, and connection
The emotional and relational ripple effects of menopause that no one prepares you for
Hormonal shifts in men during midlife, and why this isn't just a "her" conversation
How to actually talk to your partner about what's changing
Rebuilding pleasure and intimacy when everything else is in flux
Reminder: none of this is individual medical advice, discuss your own plan with your own clinician.
https://www.manuncivilized.com/
https://www.instagram.com/traverboehm
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🎙️ You Are Not Broken is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen.
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My Website
Interested in my sexual health and hormone clinic? Waitlist is open
Thanks to our sponsor: Addyi, the little pink pill. To find out if Addyi is right for you, go to addyi.com/notbroken and use code NOTBROKEN for a $10 telemedicine appointment.And great news: with commercial insurance coverage Addyi is as little as $20 a month! Visit Addyi.com/notbroken. Eligible patients only. Restrictions apply. See Full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning at addyi.com/pi
Thanks to our sponsor Midi Women's Health. Designed by midlife experts, delivered by experienced clinicians, covered by insurance.Midi is the first virtual care clinic made exclusively for women 40+. Evidence-based treatments. Personalized midlife care. https://www.joinmidi.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- In this episode, Dr. Linda Bosserman shares her expertise on hormone therapy, addressing common misconceptions and highlighting the latest science supporting their safe use in women and men. Tune in to hear practical insights on hormone management, systemic and local applications, and how to advocate for your health.
Key Topics Covered:
The importance of precise language: specifying hormone types, routes, and doses
The safety and efficacy of vaginal estrogen in women with breast cancer
Debunking myths about hormones causing breast cancer: data from large studies
The potential of testosterone in improving neurocognition, libido, and overall health in women
The ongoing fight for FDA approval of female testosterone products
The role of systemic hormones in preventing cardiovascular disease
How to counsel patients on hormone-related recurrence risks
The significance of personalized, evidence-based hormone therapy for optimal aging
Insights from Dr. Bosserman's PhD in sex therapy and its relevance to sexual health
The systemic biases and misinformation perpetuated by media and outdated guidelines
Dr. Bosserman
Menopausal Hormone Therapy after Breast Cancer
Subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who needs it.
🎙️ You Are Not Broken is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen.
Take my Adult Sex Ed Master Class:
My Website
Interested in my sexual health and hormone clinic? Waitlist is open
Thanks to our sponsor: Addyi, the little pink pill. To find out if Addyi is right for you, go to addyi.com/notbroken and use code NOTBROKEN for a $10 telemedicine appointment.And great news: with commercial insurance coverage Addyi is as little as $20 a month! Visit Addyi.com/notbroken. Eligible patients only. Restrictions apply. See Full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning at addyi.com/pi
Thanks to our sponsor Midi Women's Health. Designed by midlife experts, delivered by experienced clinicians, covered by insurance.Midi is the first virtual care clinic made exclusively for women 40+. Evidence-based treatments. Personalized midlife care. https://www.joinmidi.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- We're closing out the season with something different: a multidisciplinary breakdown of episode six of Heated Rivalry. Not a recap. Not a fan theory session. A real conversation about what the show gets right — and what it gets wrong — about male performance anxiety, queer identity, female arousal physiology, and the stories we tell ourselves about our own bodies.
To be clear: this isn't about hockey. It's about what happens when good storytelling accidentally becomes a teaching moment for sexual health.
What We Cover
Performance anxiety isn't in your head — it's in your nerves, arteries, and muscles. Erectile function is vascular and neurological before it's psychological. Medication, alcohol, dehydration, stress — all of it shows up in the body before it shows up in the bedroom. We break down why "just relax" is the least useful advice you can give a man who's struggling, and what's actually happening physiologically when performance doesn't match desire.
Shane's coming out arc, and why identity evolution isn't linear. The show doesn't hand Shane a clean, tidy arc — and that's the point. We talk about how culture, family history, and internalized norms shape the timeline of coming out, and why real identity work rarely looks like the movie version.
Communication is the actual plot device. Underneath the hockey, the drama, the trauma — the show works because the characters eventually say the thing. We talk about why authentic communication is the real special effect in any story about intimacy, on screen or off.
Behind the scenes: setting, production choices, small details you'd miss on a first watch — and yes, a detour into tentacle erotica as a case study in how sexual expression keeps evolving in media, and why that's worth understanding rather than dismissing.
Key Takeaways
Erectile response is biological first, emotional second — treat it that way.
Female arousal physiology doesn't disappear at menopause; it changes, and imaging confirms it.
Coming out stories are shaped by context, not just courage.
Good storytelling about sex requires vulnerability, not perfection.
Expanding your sexual literacy — even through fiction — is part of the work.
You are not broken. Your body isn't broken. And apparently, neither is prestige TV's ability to sneak real sex ed into a hockey drama.
Season two, see you soon.
— Kelly
Subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who needs it.
🎙️ You Are Not Broken is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen.
Take my Adult Sex Ed Master Class:
My Website
Interested in my sexual health and hormone clinic? Waitlist is open
Thanks to our sponsor: Addyi, the little pink pill. To find out if Addyi is right for you, go to addyi.com/notbroken and use code NOTBROKEN for a $10 telemedicine appointment.And great news: with commercial insurance coverage Addyi is as little as $20 a month! Visit Addyi.com/notbroken. Eligible patients only. Restrictions apply. See Full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning at addyi.com/pi
Thanks to our sponsor Midi Women's Health. Designed by midlife experts, delivered by experienced clinicians, covered by insurance.Midi is the first virtual care clinic made exclusively for women 40+. Evidence-based treatments. Personalized midlife care. https://www.joinmidi.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
- Join us for the season's final two episodes as we explore the emotional depths, relationships, and personal growth of the characters in "Heated Rivalry." This episode delves into vulnerability, identity, and love through intimate conversations and memorable scenes, offering both humor and heartache. We cover:
The complexities of coming out and self-acceptance in a tight-knit community
The influence of trauma and social pressures on sexual identity
The portrayal of relationships, love, and chemistry on screen and in real life
Medical insights into sexual health, including ED, menopause, and reproductive choices
The cultural depiction of masculinity, femininity, and societal expectations
In this episode:
Analyzing the pivotal scene where Ilya reveals his inner turmoil about identity and family
The significance of honesty and vulnerability between Shane and Ilya
Insights into how trauma impacts sexual development and relationships
The role of humor and playful banter in serious moments
Behind-the-scenes stories from the filming, including location choices and character dynamics
Discussing medical myths about genitals post-menopause based on MRI studies
Conversations about contraception, fertility, and sexual pleasure in both fiction and real life
Exploring the cultural intersections in the characters’ backgrounds, including Russian, Canadian, and American influences
Subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who needs it.
🎙️ You Are Not Broken is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen.
Take my Adult Sex Ed Master Class:
My Website
Interested in my sexual health and hormone clinic? Waitlist is open
Thanks to our sponsor: Addyi, the little pink pill. To find out if Addyi is right for you, go to addyi.com/notbroken and use code NOTBROKEN for a $10 telemedicine appointment.And great news: with commercial insurance coverage Addyi is as little as $20 a month! Visit Addyi.com/notbroken. Eligible patients only. Restrictions apply. See Full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning at addyi.com/pi
Thanks to our sponsor Midi Women's Health. Designed by midlife experts, delivered by experienced clinicians, covered by insurance.Midi is the first virtual care clinic made exclusively for women 40+. Evidence-based treatments. Personalized midlife care. https://www.joinmidi.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
378. Heated Rivalry episode 4 - Frotting, Ferrets, and Ferris Wheels — Wait, Wrong Show. Just Frotting.07/05/2026 | 39 mins.Episode 4: Rose and Rosé — The Maturation of Men
Heated Rivalry Series | You Are Not Broken
We're four episodes deep into "Heated Rivalry," and this is the one where the boys finally have to grow up.
Episode 4 is a time jump — years compressed into a montage — and it's doing double duty. It's showing us Shane and Ilyia maturing into men who can actually be in a relationship, not just have sex in one. And it's showing us Rose figuring out who she is alongside them. Growth isn't linear for any of these characters, and honestly, that's the whole point.
This episode has jokes, it has ginger ale, it has a Jean Paul Gaultier shirt doing more emotional labor than most people's therapists. And underneath all of it, we're talking about what it actually looks like when men — queer or straight — mature into partners instead of performers.
In this episode, we cover:
🥂 The montage that does the heavy lifting — Years pass in minutes, and the show trusts you to read growth in glances instead of dialogue. We break down what that fast-forward is actually telling us about who these characters are becoming.
🥤 Ginger ale as a stand-in for honesty — A small, recurring detail that keeps showing up at exactly the moments authenticity matters. We talk about why the little symbols are doing more work than the big speeches.
🪜 Stairs as a metaphor for hiding — Where characters stand, physically, tells you where they stand emotionally. Comfort zones, identity, who's ready to be seen and who isn't yet.
🛏️ Lube, and the sex we don't usually see — We get specific about sexual practice and preference, because vague euphemism doesn't teach anybody anything. This is where the show earns its reputation for actually doing the work most media skips.
❤️ Gay male intimacy that exists outside the bedroom — Emotional depth, tenderness, and connection depicted as fully as the physical. We talk about why that matters for representation and why it's still rare.
👨👩👧 Family, maturity, and the weight of expectation — What it costs to grow up under the pressure of what your family, your sport, or your culture expects "a man" to look like.
🎬 Fashion, music, and cinematography as storytelling — Including a Jean Paul Gaultier shirt that says more about a character's confidence than a page of script could.
📱 Real-life echoes — Outed athletes, fan engagement, and how a fictional hockey romance keeps bumping into very real headlines about sexuality in professional sports.
Maturity isn't about getting older. It's about getting honest — with yourself, with the people you love, and about the shape your desire actually takes. That's the throughline of this episode, and it's the throughline of everything we do here.
You are not broken. Growing into who you actually are — sexually, emotionally, all of it — takes time. This episode is proof it's worth the wait.
Subscribe, leave a review, and share this episode with someone who needs it.
🎙️ You Are Not Broken is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you listen.
Take my Adult Sex Ed Master Class:
My Website
Interested in my sexual health and hormone clinic? Waitlist is open
Thanks to our sponsor: Addyi, the little pink pill. To find out if Addyi is right for you, go to addyi.com/notbroken and use code NOTBROKEN for a $10 telemedicine appointment.And great news: with commercial insurance coverage Addyi is as little as $20 a month! Visit Addyi.com/notbroken. Eligible patients only. Restrictions apply. See Full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning at addyi.com/pi
Thanks to our sponsor Midi Women's Health. Designed by midlife experts, delivered by experienced clinicians, covered by insurance.Midi is the first virtual care clinic made exclusively for women 40+. Evidence-based treatments. Personalized midlife care. https://www.joinmidi.com
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About You Are Not Broken
Welcome to the podcast that rewrites everything you thought you knew about sex, hormones, and midlife. I help women—and the people who love them—reconnect with their bodies, their minds, and their partners through science, mindset, and a whole lot of humor. Whether you’re navigating perimenopause, rediscovering desire, or just curious what’s possible, this show will remind you: you are not broken. (No medical advice here, just truth bombs and good conversation.)Podcast website
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