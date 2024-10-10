Gut Health, Fitness, and Aging Like a Boss: Dr. Amy Shah's Secrets Revealed!
In this episode, Dr. Anthony Youn, America's holistic plastic surgeon, hosts Dr. Amy Shah, a board-certified physician specializing in nutrition, allergy, and immunology. They discuss how women over 35 can thrive during the perimenopausal stage through effective nutrition and lifestyle changes. Dr. Shah shares her "3033 rule" for protein intake and emphasizes the importance of fiber and probiotics for gut health. They also cover exercise guidelines, including Dr. Shaw's "4321 rule," and the benefits of mindful eating and fasting. The episode provides actionable advice to help women navigate aging with confidence and vitality.
Ask Me Anything 2! Turkey Neck Treatments, Collagen Stimulators, Retinol Alternatives, Red Light Therapy, and More!
In this episode, Dr. Anthony Youn, "America's holistic plastic surgeon," answers audience questions in an "Ask Me Anything" format. He discusses treatments for spider veins, the appropriate age for Botox, and the effects of Latisse on eyelid fat. Dr. Youn also shares insights on his medical training, non-surgical options for turkey neck, and addressing dark spots. Additionally, he talks about his personal preferences and explains his holistic approach to plastic surgery, which integrates traditional techniques with alternative health practices, emphasizing non-invasive methods before surgery.
Detox Your Life: Uncovering the Truth About Everyday Toxins with Dr. Vivian Chen
In this episode, Dr. Anthony Youn, America's holistic plastic surgeon, discusses the impact of environmental toxins on health with Dr. Vivian Chen, a physician and non-toxic living expert. Dr. Chen shares her personal journey from traditional medicine to focusing on environmental toxins after her daughter's health issues. They explore the dangers of PFAS in cookware, differences in food regulations between the U.S. and EU, and the importance of informed choices regarding food and household products. Practical tips for reducing toxin exposure, such as using safer cookware and incorporating detoxifying foods, are provided.
Hot Topics: Nefertiti Lift, Nanofat Grafting, NoTox, and Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, and Nicole Kidman’s Plastic Surgery!
In this episode of "The Doctor Youn Show," Dr. Anthony Youn, America's holistic plastic surgeon, is joined by dermatologist Dr. Emily Levin for her third appearance. They discuss the latest trends in cosmetic medicine, including the Nefertiti Lift, NoTox, and NanoFat Grafting. The conversation also explores the impact of celebrity culture on perceptions of plastic surgery, with a focus on recent revelations by Ariana Grande about her cosmetic procedures. The episode blends professional insights with personal anecdotes, offering a comprehensive look at the evolving landscape of cosmetic treatments and the challenges practitioners face.
Common Skin Care Mistakes You Must Avoid!
In this episode, Dr. Anthony Youn, America's Holistic Plastic Surgeon, addresses common skincare mistakes that can harm skin health and accelerate aging. He emphasizes the importance of proper exfoliation, caution with hydroquinone, and the necessity of sunscreen. Dr. Youn advises against using makeup wipes and bar soap on the face, recommending gentler alternatives like micellar water and specialized cleansers. He also highlights the benefits of simplifying skincare routines, especially for those with irritation or inflammation. Throughout the episode, Dr. Youn shares professional insights to help listeners enhance their skincare regimens effectively.
You don't need to go under the knife to look and feel younger! In The Doctor Youn Show, host and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn joins prominent cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists, celebrity health experts, and New York Times best-selling authors, to discuss the health topics that matter most to you. They reveal the newest ways to turn back the clock, the latest findings in weight loss and health, and profound insights into living a better life. Join him and his friends for an unfiltered look at health and beauty as only America’s Holistic Plastic Surgeon™ can deliver. Join Dr. Youn and guests like Dr. Pimple Popper, JJ Virgin, Dr. Miami, Dr. Rod Rohrich and Dr. Bone Broth Kellyann Petrucci for an exciting and inside look at the world of plastic surgery, health and more.