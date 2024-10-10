Detox Your Life: Uncovering the Truth About Everyday Toxins with Dr. Vivian Chen

In this episode, Dr. Anthony Youn, America's holistic plastic surgeon, discusses the impact of environmental toxins on health with Dr. Vivian Chen, a physician and non-toxic living expert. Dr. Chen shares her personal journey from traditional medicine to focusing on environmental toxins after her daughter's health issues. They explore the dangers of PFAS in cookware, differences in food regulations between the U.S. and EU, and the importance of informed choices regarding food and household products. Practical tips for reducing toxin exposure, such as using safer cookware and incorporating detoxifying foods, are provided. Links and Resources: Dr. Vivian Chen Instagram Plateful Health Plateful Health Substack Where can you find more information about how to autojuvenate your skin to a younger you? Check out my new book, Younger For Life! It’s available at https://autojuvenation.com, and if you buy it now, you will receive over $100 in FREE gifts, including a $30 gift certificate for my online store younbeauty.com! Check out Dr. Youn’s skincare products and nutritional supplements - younbeauty.com Download his FREE eGuide: "What to Eat to Look Younger" - dryoun.com/eat-look-younger Follow Dr. Youn on Instagram - @tonyyounmd Follow Dr. Youn on YouTube - youtube.com/tonyyounmd Follow Dr. Youn on TikTok - @doctoryoun Follow Dr. Youn on Facebook - @dryoun