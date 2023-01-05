Adultification, How Medical Misinformation Is Harmful And The Appropriation Of Black Culture With Author Brianna Holt

Hey, hey! In this episode, join me as I engage in a meaningful conversation with Brianna Holt, author, writer, and reporter, on her debut book titled IN OUR SHOES: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not-So "Post-Racial" America. Together, we explore the pervasive stereotypes and systemic challenges that Black women face on a daily basis, and empower ourselves to stand in our power.Holt's book offers a roadmap for expanding empathy, understanding, and allyship, as we dive deep into critical topics such as:• The "adultification" of Black girls, which has been linked to violence against them;• The danger of medical misinformation, which often results in Black women being ignored, disrespected, and even fatally harmed;• The prevalence of appropriation, where non-Black individuals treat Black art, music, and style as trends to try on, while Black individuals are criticized for the same things that are part of their cultural identity.Join us as we unpack these important issues and learn from Holt's insights and solutions.You can purchase her book here* -> In Our Shoes: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not-So "Post-Racial" AmericaYou can learn more about Brianna here:Her websiteHer Instagram*As an Amazon affiliate I earn a small percentage every time a purchase is made from my link. Thank you for your support!Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy