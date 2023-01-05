Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join Bre, aka The Self-Care Pusher from Southern California, as she shares life experiences, weighs in on current events, amps up her wellness/health habits and... More
Health & FitnessEducationSelf-Improvement
Health & FitnessEducationSelf-Improvement

  • Adultification, How Medical Misinformation Is Harmful And The Appropriation Of Black Culture With Author Brianna Holt
    Hey, hey! In this episode, join me as I engage in a meaningful conversation with Brianna Holt, author, writer, and reporter, on her debut book titled IN OUR SHOES: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not-So "Post-Racial" America. Together, we explore the pervasive stereotypes and systemic challenges that Black women face on a daily basis, and empower ourselves to stand in our power.Holt's book offers a roadmap for expanding empathy, understanding, and allyship, as we dive deep into critical topics such as:• The "adultification" of Black girls, which has been linked to violence against them;• The danger of medical misinformation, which often results in Black women being ignored, disrespected, and even fatally harmed;• The prevalence of appropriation, where non-Black individuals treat Black art, music, and style as trends to try on, while Black individuals are criticized for the same things that are part of their cultural identity.Join us as we unpack these important issues and learn from Holt's insights and solutions.You can purchase her book here* -> In Our Shoes: On Being a Young Black Woman in Not-So "Post-Racial" AmericaYou can learn more about Brianna here:Her websiteHer Instagram*As an Amazon affiliate I earn a small percentage every time a purchase is made from my link. Thank you for your support!
    5/1/2023
    48:19
  • Struggling To Identify Your Gifts? Here's A HUGE Reason Why.
    Hey, hey!In this episode of the pod, I want to talk to you about how we limit ourselves by not believing we have gifts and talents, and why we tend to do this. If you know that 2023 is your year but you've been scared to move forward with purpose and intention, tap into todays episode.
    4/24/2023
    28:48
  • Healing and Doing The Work: Key Steps For Black Women
    Hey, hey! In this episode I'm sharing my thoughts on what it means/looks like to start "doing the work" including:Addressing where we are in our journeyBeing in community with others vs. going into isolation out of fear or shameLearning to believe you are worthyDon't forget to leave a review where ever you are listening and share if you found this episode helpful. If you want to keep the healing going be sure to find me on Instagram or on Facebook.
    4/17/2023
    38:54
  • You Don't Have To Be The Scared Little Girl Anymore
    Hey, hey! Welcome to the Brown Girl Self-Care Podcast, a show for Black women who are learning to prioritize their humanity while existing in a world that does not.In todays episode I'm sharing a profound thought I recently had that may help you on your healing journey - you don't have to the scared little girl anymore and this is going to be a key part in building in our self-confidence.
    4/10/2023
    45:14
  • Crease the Damn Page, Sis!
    Hey, hey. Welcome to the Brown Girl Self-Care podcast - a show for Black women learning to bloom as we honor our wholeness, healing and humanity while existing in a world that doesn't.Todays episode is one meant to encourage you in your journey. If you've been going through life feeling like you aren't worthy enough to be yourself and leave your mark on the world, this one is definitely for you. Have sound sensitivity? Give these Loop ear plugs a try. ** These are the ones that I mentioned in todays episode and so far they work well to help lessen the sounds of a busy neighborhood during my morning quiet time.** I am an Amazon affiliate which means that if you purchase I will earn a few cents in commission.
    4/3/2023
    36:18

About Brown Girl Self-Care

Join Bre, aka The Self-Care Pusher from Southern California, as she shares life experiences, weighs in on current events, amps up her wellness/health habits and finds clean(ish) products to try all for the sake of taking her physical, spiritual and emotional well-being to the next level and (hopefully) inspiring other women of color to do so as well. It&#39;s time to become obsessed with our self-care!
