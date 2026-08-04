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1084 episodes
- Her friend's new girlfriend stinks to high heaven. Is this intentional? Is it a kink? What would be the polite way to ask her to wash up?
A woman with super-high libido is trying to convince her husband to have a three-way with another woman. But he doesn't wanna. How can she convince him to do the thing that many straight men would kill for?
On the Magnum, a woman is being drawn in to more and more extreme porn. Now she needs the really intense stuff to get off. Dan discusses this with professor of clinical psychology Dr. Eric Sprankle who has literally written the book on masturbation. ("DIY: The Wonderfully Weird History and Science of Masturbation.") Does the Algorithm influence people's porn tastes? They also talk about blasphemy kinks.
And, a woman and her partner are traveling to Greece. She heard it's legal to hire a sex worker there, but wants to make sure the person they hire isn't being exploited. How?
Q@Savage.Love
206-302-2064
This episode is brought to you by Forkful – Seed oil free, chef cooked meals, delivered to your door. Go to ForkfulMeals.com/Savage and use code SAVAGE to get 50% OFF your first order.
This episode is brought to you by Helix Sleep. Right now, Helix is offering 27% off site wide! Go to HelixSleep.com/Savage. With Helix, better sleep starts now.
This episode is brought to you by VB Health, Doctor-formulated supplements that work . To learn more about Load Boost, Drive Boost and Soaking Wet and to get 10% off, visit VB.Health when you use the code Savage.
- “He had a kiddy pool set up by the time we were there…”
Meet Abe, who finally got to *immerse* himself in the world of gunge.You haven’t heard of gunge, you say? Simply press play.
If you had a sexual experience that called for a LOT of logistics, write about it and send us the details toQ@Savage.Love.
This episode is brought to you by VB Health, Doctor-formulated supplements that work . To learn more about Load Boost, Drive Boost and Soaking Wet and to get 10% off, visit VB.Health when you use the code Savage.
- An intersex man had his urethra operated on when he was a toddler. Now he wants to try sounding but his doctors advise against it. He is suspicious of doctors after his non-consensual surgeries. Should he ignore them and pursue his pleasure?
A 66 year-old woman loves to give blow jobs to her lucky husband. But sometimes she gets a bit too enthusiastic and ends up with bruises on her lip. Will people see them and know how she got them?
On the Magnum, have you ever slept with a clown? Meet Barney Muckle, a British kinkster who has turned clowning into an awesome fetish. He and Dan talk about the inherent silliness of sex ("Sex is putting weird things in funny places,") and how we would all do well to take it less seriously. Barney has a dildo that looks like a banana split, and so should you.
Finally, a woman and her girlfriend have decided to take a break from sex. They are both kinky. The caller wonders if they could make this break hot by leaning into a sexy abstinence vibe. Or would they then not be taking a break after all?
Record your question and send it in to Dan.
Q@Savage.Love
206-302-2064
This episode is brought to you by Squarespace. They make it easy to build a website or blog. Give it a whirl at Squarespace.com/Savage and if you want to buy it, use the code Savage for a 10% off your first purchase.
This episode is brought to you by Quince, high quality essential clothing, at radically low prices. Refresh your everyday with luxury you’ll actually use. Head to Quince.com/SAVAGE for free shipping on your order and 365-day returns.
This episode is brought to you by Feeld- the dating app that so many Lovecast listeners are already using. Try Feeld’s new feature “Reflections” now by visiting feeld.co/reflections or by downloading Feeld on the App Store or Google Play.
Dan Savage is a sex-advice columnist, podcaster, author, and creator of the It Gets Better Project. From bondage to bisexuality, cuckolding to crossdressing and with a dose of progressive politics, Dan Savage is a cultural force for sex positivity, when we most need it.
- Monica is a tried and true, old school Magnum sub. With Dan’s advice in her head, she applied to join a “foot night” where men pay to play…with women’s feet.
Did Monica have a good time?What did she wear?And exactly how much money did she make?
All is revealed.
If you have an experience you enjoyed or endured, write about it, and send it to us at Q@Savage.Love.
This episode is brought to you by VB Health, Doctor-formulated supplements that work . To learn more about Load Boost, Drive Boost and Soaking Wet and to get 10% off, visit VB.Health when you use the code Savage.
- Ouch! A woman has been fisting her boyfriend to both of their delight. But guess what hurts: Her hand! How can she get in there comfortably?
A woman is trying to convince both her conspiracy-minded friend and her wife that ultra rich people are not really eating babies. Because...they aren't...right?
On the Magnum, Dan chats with Stephen Dubner - host of Freakonomics Radio. His new show, Better in Person, explores how conversations flow when people are in the room together. Dan and Stephen talk about the new show, and dig in to assumptions around long term relationships.
And, a woman was already not getting along with her new landlord. And that was *before* he left behind a ball gag in her bathroom drawer...
You said you wanted to get on the show?
Here's how:
Record a question and mail it to Q@Savage.Love
Or
Call 206-302-2064
This episode is brought to you by Helix Sleep. Right now, Helix is offering 27% off site wide! Go to HelixSleep.com/Savage. With Helix, better sleep starts now.
This episode is brought to you by Mack Weldon: timeless, innovative menswear to help you move throughthe day with confidence. Get 20% off your first order of $125 or more, with promo code SAVAGE at MackWeldon.com
This episode is brought to you by VB Health, Doctor-formulated supplements that work . To learn more about Load Boost, Drive Boost and Soaking Wet and to get 10% off, visit VB.Health when you use the code Savage.
Dan Savage is a sex-advice columnist, podcaster, author, and creator of the It Gets Better Project. From fisting to frottage, cuckolding to crossdressing and with a dose of progressive politics, Dan Savage is a cultural force for sex positivity, when we most need it.
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About Savage Lovecast
Dan Savage, America's only advice columnist, answers your sex and relationship questions and yaps about politics. To record a question for Dan to be answered in a later podcast, record your question and send it to Q@Savage.Love, or call 206-302-2064. For a much longer version of the show, with no ads, visit savage.love and get yourself a subscription.Podcast website
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