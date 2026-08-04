An intersex man had his urethra operated on when he was a toddler. Now he wants to try sounding but his doctors advise against it. He is suspicious of doctors after his non-consensual surgeries. Should he ignore them and pursue his pleasure?



A 66 year-old woman loves to give blow jobs to her lucky husband. But sometimes she gets a bit too enthusiastic and ends up with bruises on her lip. Will people see them and know how she got them?



On the Magnum, have you ever slept with a clown? Meet Barney Muckle, a British kinkster who has turned clowning into an awesome fetish. He and Dan talk about the inherent silliness of sex ("Sex is putting weird things in funny places,") and how we would all do well to take it less seriously. Barney has a dildo that looks like a banana split, and so should you.



Finally, a woman and her girlfriend have decided to take a break from sex. They are both kinky. The caller wonders if they could make this break hot by leaning into a sexy abstinence vibe. Or would they then not be taking a break after all?



Record your question and send it in to Dan.



Q@Savage.Love



206-302-2064



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Dan Savage is a sex-advice columnist, podcaster, author, and creator of the It Gets Better Project. From bondage to bisexuality, cuckolding to crossdressing and with a dose of progressive politics, Dan Savage is a cultural force for sex positivity, when we most need it.