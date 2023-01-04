Dan Savage, America's only advice columnist, answers your sex questions and yaps about politics. To record a question for Dan to be answered in a later podcast,... More
Available Episodes
5 of 52
Savage Lovecast Episode 862
A gay man living in the south is having a heckuva time trying to find a trans man to hook up with. Also he doesn’t want to come across as a chaser…
Hear the unpleasant tale of the careless, selfish dom who boxed his lover on the ears twice (after being told not to) and took some non-consensual pics as well. You hate to see it.
On the Magnum, Dan brings on non-binary the comedian Mae Martin. They talk about “the gender thing” - gender fluidity, top surgery, the difference between sex and gender, neo-pronouns and the freedom to pursue who you are. Martin is a delight, as is their comedy special on Netflix.
And, a woman and her boyfriend want him locked up in a chastity cage. But how can she keep his “beautiful dick” safe?
[email protected] 206-302-2064
Foria Wellness
Foria is an all natural health & sexual wellness company with product lines using the power of plant actives & CBD to effectively enhance intimacy, sexual pleasure, daily wellbeing, and relief from discomfort. Get 20% off your first order by visiting ForiaWellness.com/Savage
4/25/2023
46:42
Savage Lovecast Episode 861
Is it feasible to start your pro-Domme career at age 43? This married woman with kids wants to get back in the life.
A lesbian is married to a woman with a Catholic upbringing and actively religious family. They live in a country where they have to pay dues to the church. When her wife goes to Catholic ceremonies like baptisms and funerals, the caller feels white hot fury. Should she let her wife go with the conservative flow, or fight it? Dan’s answer…may shock you.
On the Magnum, Dan chats with comedian and writer Zach Zimmerman about threesomes as gay privilege,
sleeping (or flirting) with your landlord and whether posthumous outing is ok.
Also, you Magnum subs will learn a little something VERY personal about Dan Savage.
[email protected] 206-302-2064
This episode is brought to you by Squarespace. They make it easy to build a website or blog. Give it a whirl at Squarespace.com/Savage and if you want to buy it, use the code Savage for a 10% off your first purchase.
This episode is brought to you by Helix Sleep-the best mattress for your individualized comfort. Right now, get $20% off ALL mattress orders at HelixSleep.com/SAVAGE.
4/18/2023
57:27
Savage Lovecast Episode 860
A theme emerges! Sadly, the theme is seeing your dad’s dick. Would you be able to pick out your dad’s dick in a dick line-up? No, you would not.
A woman’s brother is about to do time for pedophilia. Compounding the tragedies here, the caller has lost all sense of her own sexuality due to her brother’s crimes. How can she get back to herself?
On the Magnum, Dan chats with artist, writer and gay activist Leo Herrera on gay men using words like “pussy” and “mangina” to refer to their butts. They also get into how the concept of “breeding” came to be used as a sexual term.
And, a straight man wonders why he feels so much better after having partnered sex, as opposed to masturbation.
[email protected] 206-302-2064
Get your M n’ Ms: www.PlanCpills.org
This episode is brought to you by Dipsea: an app full of hundreds of short, sexy audio stories designed by women for women. Get an extended 30 day free trial when you go to dipseastories.com/savage.
This episode is brought to you by Talkspace- online therapy that makes it easy to get extra mental health support. For $100 off your first month, go to Talkspace.com and use the offer code Savage.
4/11/2023
53:47
Savage Lovecast Episode 859
Have you ever been to a terribly complicated orgy? This one promises to be epic. Hear about the game they invented called “Spin the Bottom.”
A trans woman has started feeling claustrophobic when she goes down on either her male or female partner. Oral is her favorite! What gives?
On the Magnum and the Micro, Dan welcomes professor and sex researcher Dr. Lori Botto to talk about the nature of asexuality. Is it mutable? Can you be in a relationship if you’re ace?
On the Magnum, Mistress Matisse is back to help answer some general sex worker questions: a woman is planning a three-way with a sex worker. Should she warn the sex worker that she’s a big ole squirter? A man with sex work in his past isn’t sure how to roll this history out to potential partners. And, how can you achieve poppin’ nips like the strippers have? Matisse handles it all with eloquence and grace.
[email protected] 206-302-2064
Foria is an all natural health & sexual wellness company with product lines using the power of plant actives & CBD to effectively enhance intimacy, sexual pleasure, daily wellbeing, and relief from discomfort. Get 20% off your first order by visiting ForiaWellness.com/Savage
This episode is brought to you by Helix Sleep-the best mattress for your individualized comfort. Right now, get $20% off ALL mattress orders at HelixSleep.com/SAVAGE.
Dan Savage, America's only advice columnist, answers your sex questions and yaps about politics. To record a question for Dan to be answered in a later podcast, call 206-302-2064. For a much longer version of the show, with no ads, visit savage.love and get yourself a subscription.