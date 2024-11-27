Tony Mantor: Why Not Me the World

Junaid Hussain's Advocacy for Autism Awareness and Acceptance

Send us a textImagine discovering that the challenges your child faces are, in fact, a reflection of your own. Junaid Hussain, a family medicine physician, shares his deeply personal journey of navigating autism and ADHD within his family, a path that began with his son's diagnosis at the age of eight and led to his own self-discovery. You'll hear about the profound changes and adaptations they've made, such as homeschooling and medication, to better support their son's emotional regulation and impulsivity. Junaid’s story is not just about overcoming obstacles but also about embracing the unique journey of acceptance and understanding that comes with raising a neurodivergent child.We also shed light on the broader societal landscape of autism awareness, starting from the initial hurdles families encounter before a diagnosis is established. Junaid discusses how speech and language therapists play a crucial role in helping families understand autism-related behaviors. Moreover, we address the urgent need for empathy and awareness not only in society but also within the medical community. Junaid's experiences have fueled his advocacy for improved autism understanding across diverse communities, stressing the importance of media and education in fostering a more empathetic society.Finally, we offer guidance for those grappling with autism and ADHD diagnoses, whether early in life or later stages. The potential overlap between autism and ADHD is explored, emphasizing the value of professional guidance and resources, including insights from experts like Professor Tony Atwood. We highlight the importance of self-care for parents to ensure they are well-equipped to support their children effectively. This episode is a testament to the power of sharing personal stories, inspiring hope, and building a connected community where everyone feels supported and understood.https://tonymantor.comhttps://Facebook.com/tonymantorhttps://instagram.com/tonymantorhttps://twitter.com/tonymantorhttps://youtube.com/tonymantormusicintro/outro music bed written by T. WildWhy Not Me the World music published by Mantor Music (BMI)