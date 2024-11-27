Tony Mantor: Why Not Me the World

Junaid Hussain's Advocacy for Autism Awareness and Acceptance
Send us a textImagine discovering that the challenges your child faces are, in fact, a reflection of your own. Junaid Hussain, a family medicine physician, shares his deeply personal journey of navigating autism and ADHD within his family, a path that began with his son's diagnosis at the age of eight and led to his own self-discovery. You'll hear about the profound changes and adaptations they've made, such as homeschooling and medication, to better support their son's emotional regulation and impulsivity. Junaid’s story is not just about overcoming obstacles but also about embracing the unique journey of acceptance and understanding that comes with raising a neurodivergent child.We also shed light on the broader societal landscape of autism awareness, starting from the initial hurdles families encounter before a diagnosis is established. Junaid discusses how speech and language therapists play a crucial role in helping families understand autism-related behaviors. Moreover, we address the urgent need for empathy and awareness not only in society but also within the medical community. Junaid's experiences have fueled his advocacy for improved autism understanding across diverse communities, stressing the importance of media and education in fostering a more empathetic society.Finally, we offer guidance for those grappling with autism and ADHD diagnoses, whether early in life or later stages. The potential overlap between autism and ADHD is explored, emphasizing the value of professional guidance and resources, including insights from experts like Professor Tony Atwood. We highlight the importance of self-care for parents to ensure they are well-equipped to support their children effectively. This episode is a testament to the power of sharing personal stories, inspiring hope, and building a connected community where everyone feels supported and understood.https://tonymantor.comhttps://Facebook.com/tonymantorhttps://instagram.com/tonymantorhttps://twitter.com/tonymantorhttps://youtube.com/tonymantormusicintro/outro music bed written by T. WildWhy Not Me the World music published by Mantor Music (BMI)
--------
29:10
Embracing Differences: A Global Movement for Autism and Mental Health
Send us a textHave you ever felt isolated in your mental health journey, yearning for a community that truly understands? Tune into "Why Not Me? The World Podcast" with your host, Tony Mantor, broadcasting from the vibrant heart of Nashville, Tennessee. This episode is not just a collection of stories; it's a heartfelt movement towards global acceptance and understanding of autism and other mental health challenges like bipolar disorder, ADHD, and PTSD. Our inspiring guests open up about their personal experiences, delivering narratives that will make you laugh, shed a tear, and most importantly, remind you that you're not alone. Our latest installment marks the beginning of an exciting series dedicated to mental health awareness across the globe, fueled by the overwhelming feedback from our dedicated listeners. Tony invites you to be part of this transformative journey, either by listening in or by sharing your own story. The conversations we host aim to connect people everywhere, fostering a supportive community that thrives on shared experiences. So, spread the word and join us as we uplift and inspire one another with powerful tales of resilience and hope.https://tonymantor.comhttps://Facebook.com/tonymantorhttps://instagram.com/tonymantorhttps://twitter.com/tonymantorhttps://youtube.com/tonymantormusicintro/outro music bed written by T. WildWhy Not Me the World music published by Mantor Music (BMI)
--------
2:48
BONUS EPISODE : East Forest's Journey from Anxiety to Musical Healing
Send us a textWhat if music could be your path to healing and inner peace? Dive into an inspiring conversation with East Forest, a pioneer in meditation and transformative music. Discover how his personal battle with anxiety and depression led him to create soul-soothing compositions that have become a beacon of hope for many. His journey from crafting music for personal solace to becoming a guiding light in meditative and shamanic practices worldwide is nothing short of remarkable. East Forest’s evolution from piano and electronic elements to a rich tapestry of flutes, Tibetan bowls, and emotive vocal expressions is a testament to the power of music in fostering resilience and peace.Explore the fascinating world of musical creation and its ripple effects across cultures and audiences. We uncover the magic behind East Forest's dual approach to music: blending meticulously planned studio work with spontaneous compositions from plant medicine ceremonies. His collaborations with artists like Keith Sweaty and Peter Broadbrook have birthed albums like "Karen" and "Burn," which resonate universally. Hear touching stories, such as how a paramedic used the "Music for Mushrooms" album to provide comfort during a psychedelic crisis, showcasing music's transformative power in the most critical situations.Join us as we traverse the dynamic realms of live performances and groundbreaking film projects with East Forest. Learn about the artistic preparation for an upcoming concert in Nashville and the significance of unique venues in inspiring creativity. We delve into his new film "Music for Mushrooms," which intertwines themes of mental health and psychedelic therapy, offering a sense of community and collective healing. As the film tours the country, aligning with World Mental Health Day, we wrap up with East Forest's future aspirations and opportunities for audiences to engage with his ongoing journey through art and healing.https://tonymantor.comhttps://Facebook.com/tonymantorhttps://instagram.com/tonymantorhttps://twitter.com/tonymantorhttps://youtube.com/tonymantormusicintro/outro music bed written by T. WildWhy Not Me the World music published by Mantor Music (BMI)
--------
28:12
Kadin McElwain: Conquering Autism Through Family Support, Advocacy, and Digital Storytelling – An Inspiring Journey of Personal Growth and Resilience
Send us a textWhat happens when you refuse to let a diagnosis define your future? Join us for a powerful conversation with Caden McElwain as he shares his journey from being diagnosed with autism at two years old to thriving academically and pursuing a degree in public relations. Listen as Caden recounts the unwavering support from his parents, his transition from specialized to mainstream education, and the resilience he displayed despite facing bullying and academic stress. Hear about his ambitions to advocate for the autistic community and his goal to work at a nonprofit organization focused on autism.Explore the impact of a strong family support system in Caden's life, from therapy sessions to overcoming anxieties about learning to drive. We delve into the significance of understanding and patience in helping people with autism grow and succeed. Discover Caden's expanding reach through social media, where he shares his journey, written work, and sports column. Don't miss this episode of "Why Not Me," filled with personal growth, resilience, and the importance of sharing inspirational stories. Tune in and be inspired by Caden’s extraordinary journey.https://tonymantor.comhttps://Facebook.com/tonymantorhttps://instagram.com/tonymantorhttps://twitter.com/tonymantorhttps://youtube.com/tonymantormusicintro/outro music bed written by T. WildWhy Not Me the World music published by Mantor Music (BMI)
--------
25:50
Christina Collura: A Mother's Vision: From Personal Project to Worldwide Impact
Send us a textJoin us for a fascinating conversation with Christina Collura, a passionate teacher, entrepreneur, and autism advocate. Discover how Christina's journey began with a simple yet powerful idea—creating a customized name puzzle for her son Luca, who was diagnosed with autism at age three. This innovative tool, featuring indented chalkboard spaces, transformed Luca's ability to recognize and write his name in just four weeks. Christina's story is one of creativity and determination, as she integrates these tools into her kindergarten classroom, helping students with diverse learning needs. Her focus on celebrating strengths and fostering a kind and inclusive environment offers valuable insights for preventing bullying and supporting children like Luca as they transition to new school settings.Our episode further explores the remarkable growth of Christina's brand, Creative Beginning, which has evolved from a personal project into a global force for autism advocacy. By expanding into international markets and collaborating with nonprofits, Creative Beginning not only provides innovative tools for children but also raises awareness about autism. We delve into how building connections and sharing powerful narratives can create a supportive network for kids with special needs worldwide. Tune in to hear how Christina's story exemplifies the impact of storytelling and inspires us all to spread the word about our podcast, "Why Not Me," and the incredible guests who grace our show.https://tonymantor.comhttps://Facebook.com/tonymantorhttps://instagram.com/tonymantorhttps://twitter.com/tonymantorhttps://youtube.com/tonymantormusicintro/outro music bed written by T. WildWhy Not Me the World music published by Mantor Music (BMI)
Autism is a complex neurodevelopmental condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It is characterized by difficulties in social interaction, communication, and repetitive behaviors. Although autism is becoming more widely recognized, there is still a lack of understanding and awareness surrounding the condition. As a result, many individuals and families affected by autism struggle to find the support and resources they need. Why Not Me The World podcast aims to bridge that gap by providing valuable information and insights into autism, fostering empathy and understanding, and promoting acceptance and inclusion. Nashville based Music Producer Tony Mantor explores the remarkable impact his guests make by empowering their voices in spreading awareness about autism and helping break down the barriers of understanding. Join Mantor and his guests as they delve into the world of autism and explore topics such as diagnosis, treatment, research, and personal stories. Together, we can create a more informed and compassionate society for individuals with autism.