Can You Rewire Your Brain and Train Yourself to Be More Resilient? With Dr. Elizabeth Stanley.

Today's guest is Dr. Elizabeth Stanley, author of the book, Widen the Window, Training Your Brain and Body to Thrive During Stress. Elizabeth believes that no matter how much you struggle with stress and trauma from your past, you CAN train yourself to be more resilient. During the course of her pioneering research into coping with adversity, prolonged stress exposure, and trauma, Dr. Stanley has worked with neuroscientists and stress researchers to test her game-changing resilience training program among U.S. military troops. She was inspired to do this work because of trauma in her early childhood and then again when she entered the military as a young adult. She believes that the more we can access agency over our own situation, and rewire our mind and body, the more we can widen the window within which our "thinking brain" and our "survival brain" work together cooperatively. By building our resilience in this way, we can train ourselves to make wise decisions and access choice—even during times of incredible stress, uncertainty, and change. The book and this interview are for anyone that has lived on the continuum of stress to trauma. Resource: Elizabeth-Stanley.com