Can You Rewire Your Brain and Train Yourself to Be More Resilient? With Dr. Elizabeth Stanley.
Today’s guest is Dr. Elizabeth Stanley, author of the book, Widen the Window, Training Your Brain and Body to Thrive During Stress. Elizabeth believes that no matter how much you struggle with stress and trauma from your past, you CAN train yourself to be more resilient.
During the course of her pioneering research into coping with adversity, prolonged stress exposure, and trauma, Dr. Stanley has worked with neuroscientists and stress researchers to test her game-changing resilience training program among U.S. military troops. She was inspired to do this work because of trauma in her early childhood and then again when she entered the military as a young adult.
She believes that the more we can access agency over our own situation, and rewire our mind and body, the more we can widen the window within which our “thinking brain” and our “survival brain” work together cooperatively. By building our resilience in this way, we can train ourselves to make wise decisions and access choice—even during times of incredible stress, uncertainty, and change.
The book and this interview are for anyone that has lived on the continuum of stress to trauma.
Resource: Elizabeth-Stanley.com
As always, we’re Untangle, the podcast from Muse, the brain sensing headband dedicated to unlocking your brains potential AND Meditation Studio the five star app.
Unlock 30 days of Meditation Studio for free at choosemuse.com/meditationstudio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
46:47
A Women's Guide To Getting A Good Night Sleep. With Dr. Shelby Harris.
It's Sleep Week on Untangle and I’m thrilled to encore this episode with Dr. Shelby Harris.
Shelby is a Clinical Psychologist, Board Certified in Behavioural Sleep Disorders, and is a leading expert in the field of Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM). Behavioral Sleep Medicine (BSM) is a branch of clinical sleep medicine and health psychology that focuses on identifying the cognitive and behavioral factors that contribute to sleep disorders. Behavioral sleep medicine is a fairly new area of practice and has been recognized as a sub-specialty since 2003. Although commonly thought of for only insomnia, these treatments encompass many different areas of sleep disorders.
The book we discussed in this episode is called The Women’s Guide to Overcoming Insomnia — Get a Good Night Sleep Without Relying on Medication. Shelby covers the nuts and bolts of a good night's sleep, how our hormones affect our sleep, and how we can change certain habits, thoughts, and behaviors so we can stomp out insomnia for good.
As always, we’re Untangle, the podcast from Muse, the brain sensing headband dedicated to unlocking your brains potential AND Meditation Studio the five star app.
Unlock 30 days of Meditation Studio for free at choosemuse.com/meditationstudio.
Resource: drshelbyharris.com
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
45:53
Sleep, Unconsciousness and the Brain. With Dr. Adrian Owen.
Sleep Week on Untangle. Encore episode hosted by Ariel Garten.
Our guest, Dr Adrian Owen, is a Professor at The Brain and Mind Institute, Western University, Canada and the former Canada Excellence Research Chair in Cognitive Neuroscience and Imaging.
As a renowned neuroscientist, he performed the largest sleep and cognition study in the world, and demonstrated what we can do to sleep better and improve our own conscious function.
His research combines neuroimaging (MRI and EEG), with cognitive studies in brain-injured patients and healthy participants.
His lab studies patients who have sustained brain injuries that result in disorders of consciousness. They also study patients with neurodegenerative diseases in order to understand more about the causes and consequences of the memory, perception and reasoning problems that many of them experience.
Finally, he develops web-based tools for the assessment of cognitive function, both in healthy participants and in patients with disorders of the brain.
As always, we’re Untangle, the podcast from Muse, the brain sensing headband dedicated to unlocking your brains potential AND Meditation Studio the five star app.
Unlock 30 days of Meditation Studio for free at choosemuse.com/meditationstudio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
49:08
How to Have Difficult Conversations. The Art and Science. With Kern Beare
Today’s encore episode was from the 2020 election SOS Series, and is titled How to have a difficult conversation. Perhaps relevant now! Our guest, Kern Beare, is the author of the book, Difficult Conversations, the Art and Science of Working Together. He shares strategies to help us have more productive dialogues and to resolve differences when it matters most. Whether in relationship, work, or political conversations, he discusses the importance of dropping our egos, letting go of feeling like we need to be right all the time, deep listening to truly understand the other, and seeing beyond our own stories. Understanding our implicit triggers and underlying ’stories’ can help us to be more self-aware when we’re in the heat of a difficult discussion or, as he says, about to ‘flip our lid.'
Important stuff.
As always, we’re Untangle, the podcast from Muse, the brain sensing headband dedicated to unlocking your brains potential AND Meditation Studio the five star app.
Unlock 30 days of Meditation Studio for free at choosemuse.com/meditationstudio.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
46:16
Meditation Monday. Invite Sleep In. With Bart Van Malik. .
Welcome to a special edition of Untangle, Meditation Mondays. We’re taking this time to share meditations from our sister app, Meditation Studio. We know that life gets messy and, when it does, Meditation is here to help us find a sense of calm and inner peace. Whether you’re facing daily work or relationships stress, unexpected challenges, or just want to improve focus, we hope meditation Monday’s will be your go to for a weekly guided meditation treat. And if you’re craving more…which I always do…the Meditation Studio app offers over 800 expert-guided meditations from over 75 of the world’s top meditation experts.And best of all…get 30 days of Meditation Studio for free at choosemuse.com/meditationstudio.
Resource: Unlock 30 days of Meditation Studio for free at choosemuse.com/meditationstudio
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Learn from the best! Hear insights, experiences and expertise from thought leaders, authors, psychologists, neuroscientists, nutritionists, mindfulness teachers, business pioneers and more. We cover everything related to mental, emotional, physical and brain heath. Whether it's traditional, alternative or holistic...we've got it. Improve your stress level, memory, habits, relationship, focus, leadership style and more. Big conversations to tackle life's biggest challenges. Learn many different strategies to live your best life. Join host Patricia Karpas weekly. Untangle is the podcast from muse, the Brain Sensing Headband dedicated to unlocking your brain's potential and revolutionizing health, and Meditation Studio, the five star app..