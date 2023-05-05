About ADHD for Smart Ass Women with Tracy Otsuka

I have NEVER met an ADHD woman who wasn't truly brilliant at something! * * This podcast with over 4 million downloads is for smart, high-ability ADD/ADHD (diagnosed or suspecting) women who see their symptoms as more positive than negative. If you want to fall in love with your ADHD brain and discover where your brilliance lies, this podcast is for you! * * ADHD for Smart Ass Women is globally ranked in the top one-half percent of all podcasts in the world on any subject. It's streamed in more than 160 countries and is downloaded by more than 150,000 listeners every month. * * I’m Tracy Otsuka your host. I'm a lawyer, not a doctor, a life-long learner and a certified ADHD coach. I’m committed to changing the conversation around ADHD. * * When I was diagnosed eight months after my son, my entire life suddenly made perfect sense but all I heard and read about was everything that my ADHD brain SHOULD be struggling with when in fact I would come to learn that my ADHD is responsible for some of my greatest superpowers. * * One other thing, we constantly hear about all the successful ADHD men, but no one talks about the women. This podcast is here to change that dynamic. ADHD women are my people, and I’m here to acknowledge, support and cheer them on. * * *THE CONTENT IN THIS PODCAST IS NOT INTENDED TO BE A SUBSTITUTE FOR PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL ADVICE, DIAGNOSIS OR TREATMENT AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE MEDICAL OR PROFESSIONAL ADVICE. NEVER DISREGARD PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL ADVICE OR DELAY IN SEEKING IT BECAUSE OF ANYTHING YOU HAVE SEEN OR HEARD FROM TRACY OTSUKA OR THIS PODCAST.