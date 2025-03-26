Is The Protein Craze Just Diet Culture... or Valid? Deciphering Protein Needs As An Intuitive Eater

Hey Rebel! There’s so much pressure to eat more and more protein, but is it really necessary? In today’s episode, I’m unpacking how diet culture has hijacked protein messaging, what you actually need to know about protein as an intuitive eater, and why stressing over grams and macro tracking does more harm than good. In this episode, we discuss: How diet culture has turned protein into an unhealthy weight loss tool The truth about protein needs (and why carbs matter more than you think) How to approach protein without tracking or micromanaging your intake Practical ways to include protein while honoring satisfaction and body cues If you’ve ever felt pressure to eat more protein, track grams, or justify your food choices based on protein content, this episode will help you let go of the stress and trust your body instead. ---- My team of registered dietitians is now accepting insurance for one-on-one nutrition counseling! Spots are limited, so if you’re ready to start your journey toward food freedom, visit dietculturerebel.com/insurance to learn more! Connect with Bonnie on Instagram: @diet.culture.rebel