Is The Protein Craze Just Diet Culture... or Valid? Deciphering Protein Needs As An Intuitive Eater
Hey Rebel! There’s so much pressure to eat more and more protein, but is it really necessary? In today’s episode, I’m unpacking how diet culture has hijacked protein messaging, what you actually need to know about protein as an intuitive eater, and why stressing over grams and macro tracking does more harm than good. In this episode, we discuss: How diet culture has turned protein into an unhealthy weight loss tool The truth about protein needs (and why carbs matter more than you think) How to approach protein without tracking or micromanaging your intake Practical ways to include protein while honoring satisfaction and body cues If you’ve ever felt pressure to eat more protein, track grams, or justify your food choices based on protein content, this episode will help you let go of the stress and trust your body instead. ---- My team of registered dietitians is now accepting insurance for one-on-one nutrition counseling! Spots are limited, so if you’re ready to start your journey toward food freedom, visit dietculturerebel.com/insurance to learn more! Connect with Bonnie on Instagram: @diet.culture.rebel
--------
33:08
How to Help Kids (& Your Inner Child) Build a Healthy Relationship with Food (with Megan of @feedinglittles)
Hey Rebel! Our relationship with food starts in childhood, shaped by the messages we absorb early on. In this episode, I’m joined by Megan McNamee of Feeding Littles, a registered dietitian who helps parents raise intuitive eaters while also exploring how our own upbringing impacts our food choices today. In this episode, we cover: How childhood food messages shape adult eating habits The one thing Megan sees in childhood that negatively impacts food freedom How to stop putting sugar on a pedestal—for kids and yourself Ways to support kids’ natural ability to self-regulate hunger and fullness How to talk about body diversity and avoid passing down diet culture Whether you're a parent or simply reflecting on your own food journey, this episode will help you reconnect with intuitive eating and break free from harmful food beliefs. ----- Connect with Megan: http://feedinglittles.com/ My team of registered dietitians is now accepting insurance for one-on-one nutrition counseling! Spots are limited, so if you’re ready to start your journey toward food freedom, visit dietculturerebel.com/insurance to learn more! Connect with Bonnie on Instagram: @diet.culture.rebel
--------
53:15
Addiction, Eating Disorders, and Recovery with Therapist Amanda White
Hey Rebel. Today, we're looking at the link between substance use and eating disorders. I’m joined by Amanda White, a licensed therapist, author, and the owner of Therapy for Women, a group practice specializing in mental health, eating disorders, and addiction. Amanda is in recovery from both an eating disorder and substance use, and she openly shares her journey to help others feel less alone. In this episode, we discuss: Amanda’s personal journey with food struggles, disordered eating, and addiction The connection between eating disorders and substance use, and their differences in the path to recovery Why Amanda identifies as in recovery rather than recovered How healing leads to deeper connections, presence, and a richer life Amanda also shares how her recovery has shaped the way she raises her daughter in a home that supports a positive relationship with food—something many of us didn’t grow up with. Listen in and I know you'll enjoy this impactful, nuanced conversation! Check out amanda: https://therapyforwomencenter.com/ https://www.instagram.com/therapyforwomencenter ----- My team of registered dietitians is now accepting insurance for one-on-one nutrition counseling! Spots are limited, so if you’re ready to start your journey toward food freedom, visit dietculturerebel.com/insurance to learn more! Connect with Bonnie on Instagram: @diet.culture.rebel
--------
48:50
Exercise Without Guilt & Fuel Your Body the Right Way [feat Sports Dietitians Reilly & Jenna]
Hey Rebel. Exercise can feel complicated, especially when diet culture has shaped how we think about it. If you’ve ever felt pressure to work out to earn your food, struggled with guilt around movement, or felt like exercise was more of an obligation than something enjoyable, this episode is for you. I’m joined by sports dietitians Riley and Jenna, who help athletes and active individuals fuel properly, improve performance, and heal from a disordered relationship with exercise. They’ve lived these struggles firsthand and bring their personal experiences to this conversation. In this episode, we discuss: Why exercise can feel like a struggle when stuck in a cycle of stress and food guilt Red flags that signal an unhealthy relationship with movement Myths about exercise, sports nutrition, and supplements that actually help Questions to ask yourself to assess your relationship with movement This episode will help shift your mindset and build a healthier, more balanced relationship with movement where you fuel your body to perform well and ENJOY the process. https://reillybeatty.com/sports-dietitian/ ---- My team of registered dietitians is now accepting insurance for one-on-one nutrition counseling! Spots are limited, so if you’re ready to start your journey toward food freedom, visit dietculturerebel.com/insurance to learn more! Connect with Bonnie on Instagram: @diet.culture.rebel
--------
38:07
The undeniable link between dieting and eating disorders
Hey Rebel. It’s Eating Disorder Awareness Week — but this episode is for everyone. Diet culture doesn’t take a break, and the truth is, dieting and eating disorders are deeply connected. Most eating disorders start with seemingly small, “harmless” choices, like eating less to control weight — choices often praised by others. In today’s episode, we’re diving into: How dieting fuels disordered eating. Why food worry can harm your health. The power of intuitive eating in healing your relationship with food. How to challenge diet culture and support yourself and others. You don’t need to have an eating disorder to benefit from this conversation — if you've ever felt guilt, shame, or anxiety around food, this is for you. The Intuitive Eating Book ----- My team of registered dietitians accepts insurance for one-on-one nutrition counseling! Spots are limited, so if you’re ready to start your journey toward food freedom, visit dietculturerebel.com/insurance to learn more! Connect with Bonnie on Instagram: @diet.culture.rebel