Listen To Sleep - Quiet Bedtime Stories & Meditations

In this enchanting fairy tale, an unconventional prince and a mindful young royal join forces to free their siblings from a dragon, not through battle but through understanding and acceptance of their true nature. Together, they discover that what makes us different can be our greatest strength. Your support is the cornerstone that allows me to continue crafting tranquil stories and meditations for you. For just $4.99 a month, you'll unlock an oasis of over 450 ad-free Listen To Sleep episodes, including 8 subscriber-only full length sleepy audiobook classics like Winnie the Pooh and Alice in Wonderland. Ready for an even more serene, uninterrupted listening experience? To subscribe, visit https://listentosleep.com/support To join my email group and get a bunch of goodies, go to https://listentosleep.com Sleep well, friends.💜 Erik Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
39:16
Sacred Snow Monkeys - A Japanese Garden Meditation for Deep Sleep
Journey through the quiet transformation of a Japanese garden as rain turns to snow and back again, winding past ancient temple grounds where macaques soak in hot springs and monks tend sacred bells. This mindful meditation guides you through mist-wreathed paths to a peaceful guesthouse, where the sounds of nature and wisdom of centuries ease you into perfect rest.
34:57
A Home in the Hollow
A solitary raccoon and a late-migrating robin find unexpected friendship in an old oak tree, sharing warmth and wisdom as autumn fades to winter. Together they discover that sometimes the best shelter isn't just a place, but the quiet companionship we find along the way.For a limited time you can get my new mindfulness course, The Gentle Trail to Presence, for just $19 at https://gentletrail.com.
46:52
The Desert's Memory
A sleepy tale about two sisters who discover a mysterious stone arch in the desert that transports them into the past. They'll need to gather sacred plants and learn the desert's ancient wisdom to find their way home.
52:11
Cozy Autumn Cabin & Snowfall for Deep Rest - A Guided Sleep Visualization
Drift into relaxation on a peaceful autumn hike through a vibrant New England forest as the sun sets and snow begins to fall. This guided visualization takes you to a cozy cabin by the fire, where you'll settle in, unwind, and slip gently into restful sleep.
About Listen To Sleep - Quiet Bedtime Stories & Meditations
Fall asleep to quiet stories and meditations read from a cozy mountain cabin. For just $4.99/month, supporters get the weekly bedtime stories and meditations ad-free, a day earlier. Access over 400 sleepy episodes, including nature sounds and classic audiobooks like Winnie the Pooh. Join us at https://www.listentosleep.com/support/ for a better night's sleep. 💜 Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.