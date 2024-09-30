Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsHealth & WellnessSleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories
Listen to Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories in the App
Listen to Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories

Podcast Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories
Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories
Relax and fall asleep with Guided Sleep Meditation and Sleepy Stories, hosted by me Karissa Vacker, an award-winning voice and meditation guide. We'll bring you...
More
Health & WellnessMental Health

Available Episodes

5 of 216
  • Cultivating Positive Attitudes Around Sleep | Guided Meditation
    In tonight's Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're working on shifting our expectations around bedtime, so we can sleep better. Our minds are wildly powerful. If you’re having trouble sleeping, as you lay down tonight you are probably going to expect another sleepless night. But if you can shift your expectation, even if it initially feels untrue, you may find that that tiny perspective shift will open up new possibilities.  Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️ How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌 Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜 How does Sleep Wave work? 💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night. 😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily. 😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down. Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    48:58
  • Into The Heights | Calming Guided Sleep Meditation
    In tonight's Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're going to Rio de Janeiro, to climb up through Brazilian jungle, before hang gliding across Rio, looking down on the city and the lush hills, rising from blue sea.  Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️ How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌 Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜 How does Sleep Wave work? 💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night. 😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily. 😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down. Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    39:21
  • Sleep Echoes: The Rainy Day | Premium Sleep Meditation
    To unlock this episode subscribe via Apple Podcasts or using this link https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ 🌊 In tonight's Premium Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're going to dive into another Sleep Echo, in which a carefully designed story is repeated to help you fall asleep easily. To make the magic work, you can begin by listening to this whilst falling asleep at bedtime. Then, if you wake in the night you can enter right into the story in your mind, without even turning on a light. No more laying awake with racing thoughts! This time, we’ll be getting sleepy in a cosy apartment in London, as it rains outside. Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️ How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌 Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜 How does Sleep Wave work? 💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night. 😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily. 😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down. Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    3:30
  • Overcoming Resistance for Better Habits | Guided Sleep Meditation
    In tonight's Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're working on that part of us that resists. That resists change, that resists making healthy choices, and that resists sleep. We're learning to let go of negative thoughts and feelings, and be open to better habits, in sleep, and in life.  Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️ How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌 https://sleepiest.typeform.com/to/emNefJpY Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜 How does Sleep Wave work? 💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night. 😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily. 😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down. Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    45:19
  • Sleep Echoes: The Beach | Getting Back to Sleep
    In tonight's Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're going to dive into a Sleep Echo - a new a new style of episode in which a carefully designed story is repeated to help you fall asleep easily. To make the magic work, you can begin by listening to this whilst falling asleep at bedtime. Then, if you wake in the night you can enter right into the story in your mind, without even turning on a light. No more laying awake with racing thoughts! Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️ How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌 Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜 How does Sleep Wave work? 💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night. 😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily. 😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down. Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    31:59

More Health & Wellness podcasts

Trending Health & Wellness podcasts

About Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories

Relax and fall asleep with Guided Sleep Meditation and Sleepy Stories, hosted by me Karissa Vacker, an award-winning voice and meditation guide. We'll bring you an original Sleep Meditation and Sleepy Story every week. Become a Premium member of Sleep Wave for access to over 100 bonus episodes and ad free listening via: https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ We are sponsored by Indeed. Go to Indeed.com/Sleepwave for £100 sponsored credit.
Podcast website

Listen to Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories, Pursuit of Wellness and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 12:40:10 AM