Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories

Cultivating Positive Attitudes Around Sleep | Guided Meditation
In tonight's Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're working on shifting our expectations around bedtime, so we can sleep better. Our minds are wildly powerful. If you’re having trouble sleeping, as you lay down tonight you are probably going to expect another sleepless night. But if you can shift your expectation, even if it initially feels untrue, you may find that that tiny perspective shift will open up new possibilities.
Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/
Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️
How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌
Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜
How does Sleep Wave work?
💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night.
😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily.
😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down.
Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
48:58
Into The Heights | Calming Guided Sleep Meditation
In tonight's Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're going to Rio de Janeiro, to climb up through Brazilian jungle, before hang gliding across Rio, looking down on the city and the lush hills, rising from blue sea.
Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/
Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️
How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌
Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜
How does Sleep Wave work?
💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night.
😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily.
😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down.
Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
39:21
Sleep Echoes: The Rainy Day | Premium Sleep Meditation
To unlock this episode subscribe via Apple Podcasts or using this link https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ 🌊
In tonight's Premium Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're going to dive into another Sleep Echo, in which a carefully designed story is repeated to help you fall asleep easily. To make the magic work, you can begin by listening to this whilst falling asleep at bedtime. Then, if you wake in the night you can enter right into the story in your mind, without even turning on a light. No more laying awake with racing thoughts! This time, we’ll be getting sleepy in a cosy apartment in London, as it rains outside.
Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/
Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️
How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌
Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜
How does Sleep Wave work?
💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night.
😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily.
😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down.
Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
3:30
Overcoming Resistance for Better Habits | Guided Sleep Meditation
In tonight's Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're working on that part of us that resists. That resists change, that resists making healthy choices, and that resists sleep. We're learning to let go of negative thoughts and feelings, and be open to better habits, in sleep, and in life.
Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/
Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️
How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌 https://sleepiest.typeform.com/to/emNefJpY
Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜
How does Sleep Wave work?
💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night.
😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily.
😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down.
Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
45:19
Sleep Echoes: The Beach | Getting Back to Sleep
In tonight's Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're going to dive into a Sleep Echo - a new a new style of episode in which a carefully designed story is repeated to help you fall asleep easily. To make the magic work, you can begin by listening to this whilst falling asleep at bedtime. Then, if you wake in the night you can enter right into the story in your mind, without even turning on a light. No more laying awake with racing thoughts!
Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/
Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️
How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌
Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜
How does Sleep Wave work?
💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night.
😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily.
😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down.
Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
About Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories
Relax and fall asleep with Guided Sleep Meditation and Sleepy Stories, hosted by me Karissa Vacker, an award-winning voice and meditation guide. We'll bring you an original Sleep Meditation and Sleepy Story every week. Become a Premium member of Sleep Wave for access to over 100 bonus episodes and ad free listening via: https://sleepwave.supercast.com/
We are sponsored by Indeed. Go to Indeed.com/Sleepwave for £100 sponsored credit.