Sleep Wave: Sleep Meditation & Sleepy Stories

Sleep Echoes: The Rainy Day | Premium Sleep Meditation

To unlock this episode subscribe via Apple Podcasts or using this link https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ 🌊 In tonight's Premium Sleep Meditation with Karissa, we're going to dive into another Sleep Echo, in which a carefully designed story is repeated to help you fall asleep easily. To make the magic work, you can begin by listening to this whilst falling asleep at bedtime. Then, if you wake in the night you can enter right into the story in your mind, without even turning on a light. No more laying awake with racing thoughts! This time, we’ll be getting sleepy in a cosy apartment in London, as it rains outside. Join Sleep Wave Premium ✨ in just two taps! Enjoy 2 bonus episodes a month plus all episodes ad-free and show your support to Karissa. https://sleepwave.supercast.com/ Love the Sleep Wave Podcast? Please hit follow & leave a review ⭐️ How are we doing with Sleep Wave? Click here to let us know 🙌 Let's get social! Follow us on Instagram 💜 How does Sleep Wave work? 💤 This show is for any one who struggles to fall asleep, or wakes up in the night. 😴 Powerful Sleep Meditations and Relaxing Bedtime Stories help you fall asleep easily. 😌 Episodes begin with calming intros to take you away from any anxious thoughts and prepare you for your wind down. Subscribe today, and next time you're ready to get sleepy, jump into bed, press play, and get sleepy, fast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices