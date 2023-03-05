Lizzo Dancer Sydney Bell on Body Acceptance for Big Grrrls and Moving On From Heartbreak

Join Victoria in this week's episode as she sits down with the incredible Sydney Bell, a professional dancer, influencer, and model who brings serious main character energy to every room she enters. Sydney's journey to success is nothing short of inspiring. With over 500k followers across social media, she has become a powerful voice for body positivity and dance, and has taken her career to new heights, including being a participant in the first season of Lizzo's "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" and modeling for major campaigns and brands. In this episode, Sydney shares her personal struggles with disordered eating, her journey to healing after a breakup, and what it was really like to share the stage with Lizzo! This episode will have you excited and ready to pursue your dreams, prioritize self-love, and start living your best life! Sponsored by Way app: Visit eatmyway.com to receive 30% off your subscription and a one-week free trial! Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.