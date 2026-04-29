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363 episodes
- After seven years, we’re saying goodbye to Real Pod as you know it. In this emotional final episode, Victoria reflects on the journey from recording scrappy early interviews in her home to building a 10M+ download podcast that became a true safe space for honest, vulnerable conversations. She opens up about outgrowing the version of herself who started the show, the quiet realization that the “roaring fire” had faded, and why choosing to pivot is both scary and necessary. Vic shares the biggest lessons Real Pod taught her, from the power of putting yourself out there to the reminder that no one has life figured out. Finally, Victoria expresses deep gratitude to you: the community who made it all possible. This isn’t the end, it’s a turning point. Tune in for a heartfelt sendoff and a glimpse into what’s next!
// SPONSORS //
Rhoback: Use code “REALPOD” on Rhoback.com for a generous 20% off your first order through the end of this week!
Quince: Go to quince.com/realpod to get free shipping and 365-day returns.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
What Your Cycle Is Really Telling You About Your Health, Fertility & Ovulation (That Most Women Don’t Know) with Toni Weschler04/22/2026 | 58 mins.This book turned Vic into a self-proclaimed mini OBGYN, so today she is joined by the woman behind it: Toni Weschler. Toni is the author of the groundbreaking book Taking Charge of Your Fertility, the guide Vic thinks should be required reading for every woman. In this episode, Victoria sits down with the renowned public health educator and fertility expert to break down menstrual cycles, fertility awareness, and why understanding your body is empowering whether you want kids someday or never. Toni explains how to identify your fertile window, what cervical mucus and other body signals really mean, and why so many of us grow up without the most basic education about our own reproductive health. From natural birth control to trying to conceive to simply understanding your body better, this conversation is a crash course in fertility literacy every person with a period deserves.
Get Women’s Health Resources:
Read: Taking Charge of Your Fertility by Toni Weschler
Read: Cycle Savvy (read online version)
Read: Period Repair Manual: Natural Treatment for Better Hormones and Better Periods
Get the Cyclisity app: cyclisity.com
Shop Booked & Balanced (restocked + an all-new limited edition color “Bloom” and two matching pencil cases!): victoriagarrickbrowne.com
// SPONSORS //
LMNT: LMNT is offering a free sample pack with any purchase, that’s 8 single serving packets FREE with any LMNT order. This is a great way to try all 8 flavors or share LMNT with a friend. Get yours at DrinkLMNT.com/realpod.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Van Trip Recap with Vic & Max! Our Itinerary, Trip Highlights & Biggest Takeaways04/15/2026 | 46 mins.Vic and Max are back from their 2.5 week sprinter van trip, and this recap is about way more than campgrounds and road snacks. Victoria shares what the trip taught her about letting go of control, trusting detours, and creating space to actually hear her inner voice again. She opens up about the journaling prompt that led to a major breakthrough, why the unplanned parts of the trip ended up being the most magical, and how the whole experience felt like the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another. Plus, Vic and Max reflect on getting older, navigating life transitions, and why this trip gave them both a deeper sense of clarity about what they want next. Tune in for a thoughtful, funny, and unexpectedly emotional road trip recap!
Related Episode:
Vic & Max Are Living in a Sprinter Van for a 2.5 Week Road Trip!
// SPONSORS //
BetterHelp: Visit betterhelp.com/realpod today to get 10% off your first month.
Premier Protein: Find your favorite flavor at premierprotein.com or at Amazon, Walmart, and other major retailers.
Quince: Go to quince.com/realpod to get free shipping and 365-day returns.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Survivor Winner Savannah Louie on Navigating Food Struggles After the Show & What Filming Is Really Like04/08/2026 | 46 mins.Savannah Louie, the winner of Survivor 49 and season 50 competitor, joins Victoria to unpack what it really takes to make it through one of the most intense experiences on television. As fellow super fans, Victoria and Savannah dive into the reality of playing the game, from strategy and Tribal Council decisions to what it’s actually like having cameras on you 24/7 while filming. Savannah also opens up for the first time about something viewers rarely hear about: how the extreme conditions of the show affected her body image and relationship with food after the game. She shares her experience rebuilding trust with herself through intuitive eating and what that healing process looked like beyond Survivor. Tune in for a candid conversation about the psychology of the game, life after reality TV, and the personal challenges that come with one of the most intense shows on television!
Follow Savannah on Instagram: @sahhvz
// SPONSORS //
LMNT: LMNT is offering a free sample pack with any purchase, that’s 8 single serving packets FREE with any LMNT order. This is a great way to try all 8 flavors or share LMNT with a friend. Get yours at DrinkLMNT.com/realpod.
Premier Protein: Find your favorite flavor at premierprotein.com or at Amazon, Walmart, and other major retailers.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Plastic Surgery Exposed: Embracing the “Natural” Trend, The Risks of Injectables & Celebrity Transformations with Dr. Christian Subbio04/01/2026 | 45 mins.Plastic surgeon, Dr. Christian Subbio, is back for a thought-provoking conversation about the real cost of plastic surgery and the unrealistic beauty standards we see on social media. Victoria and Dr. Subbio get into the truth behind celebrity transformations involving Kris Jenner, Bradley Cooper, Bella Hadid, and more, while unpacking the biggest beauty trends right now: reversed procedures, what people get wrong about injectables, and the shift back to a more natural look. He also shares his biggest piece of advice for young women curious about plastic surgery and the deeper truth underneath it all: changing your face or body will not automatically fix insecurity. Tune in for a nuanced conversation on self-acceptance, transparency in the beauty industry, and what to know before pursuing plastic surgery.
Related Episode:
Celebrity Plastic Surgery Secrets Revealed, The Rise Of The “BBL,” & How The Beauty Standard is Unattainable Even Under The Knife with Dr. Christian Subbio
Connect with Dr. Subbio:
Website: drsubbio.com
Instagram: @dr.subbio
// SPONSORS //
Quince: Go to quince.com/realpod to get free shipping and 365-day returns.
BetterHelp: Visit betterhelp.com/realpod today to get 10% off your first month.
Premier Protein: Find your favorite flavor at premierprotein.com or at Amazon, Walmart, and other major retailers.
Pique Tea: Unlock 20% off and establish your powerful sustained well-being at piquelife.com/realpod.
Please note that this episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct or indirect financial interest in products or services referred to in this episode.
Produced by Dear Media.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About Real Pod
Victoria Garrick Browne hosts an unfiltered and eye-opening podcast that dives into the heart-to-heart conversations we’re all craving. Known for her refreshing vulnerability and relatable candor, the Forbes 30 Under 30 entrepreneur and TEDxTalk speaker has inspired millions to embrace their authentic selves and feel confident doing it. Are you ready to look at yourself, your relationships, and your life in a new way? Tune into Real Pod! Follow @realpod on Instagram for more.Produced by Dear MediaPodcast website
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