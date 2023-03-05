Former Division I volleyball player and TED Talk speaker, Victoria Garrick, is a mental health and body-image advocate who sits down with all sorts of inspirati... More
Working Out After College Sports + Learning to love movement again
"Am I still an athlete even if I'm not on a team anymore?" In this week's episode, Victoria dishes on her journey to embrace working out and movement after college sports. After a post-grad workout hiatus, Victoria's spent the last four years totally revamping her relationship with fitness! From redefining what counts as a workout to her clever "3-a-week" consistency strategy, Victoria opens up about shifting her mindset on movement. Now, she focuses on enhancing her life, rather than changing her looks—kicking the toxic societal pressures to the curb. BIG thanks to Nike Women for sponsoring this episode. So head on over to Nike.com today to discover all the ways that Nike helps you feel your all. Whether you're fresh out of college athletics or just ditching society's unrealistic fitness standards, this value-packed episode is a must-listen! Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
5/3/2023
26:34
Alicia McCarvell: Stop Shaming Your Body And Start Living
This week Victoria is joined by Alicia McCarvell, content creator and body positive advocate with nearly 6 million followers on TikTok. Her videos sharing her relationship, fashion, and self-love journey have helped her amass 180 million likes and be a go-to voice for all women learning to love and accept their bodies. Alicia details her tumultuous relationship with her body and food, and the transformative events that led her towards the path of healing. The two also get honest about feeling sexy with your partner even when your body changes, plus why you shouldn't let your body get in the way of you living your best life! This episode doesn't hold back! You'll laugh, you'll cry, and share it with the group chat! Sponsored by EveryPlate: Get $1.49 per meal by going to EveryPlate.com/podcast and entering code realpod149. LMNT: My fav! The headache-buster. Visit www.drinkLMNT.com/realpod BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month of therapy at betterhelp.com/realpod Athletic Greens: I drink AG1 every single day. Visit athleticgreens.com/realpod Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/26/2023
1:00:30
ALL THINGS TAYLOR SWIFT
*ERAS TOUR SPOILERS* As Victoria gears up for a cruel summer and waits for August so she can experience the Eras Tour, why not sit down and Swiftie out about all things Blondie?! Joined by Real Pod’s producer and certified Swiftie herself, Christiana Morgenroth, the two discuss all things T-Swift, Eras, conspiracy theories, and MORE! They're also sharing their Swiftie origin stories, Victoria's first question when Taylor comes on the pod (we’re manifesting it - It's gonna happen!), diving into and analyzing the Eras setlist, and some fiery hot takes that you'll never expect! If you don't start this episode as a Swiftie, you're gonna end as one! Follow Christiana Instagram @itspersonalnow TikTok @movie.brat Sponsored by Way app: Visit eatmyway.com to receive 30% off your subscription and a one-week free trial! LMNT: My fav! The headache-buster. Visit www.drinkLMNT.com/realpod BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month of therapy at betterhelp.com/realpod Athletic Greens: I drink AG1 every single day. Visit athleticgreens.com/realpod Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/12/2023
54:58
Lizzo Dancer Sydney Bell on Body Acceptance for Big Grrrls and Moving On From Heartbreak
Join Victoria in this week's episode as she sits down with the incredible Sydney Bell, a professional dancer, influencer, and model who brings serious main character energy to every room she enters. Sydney's journey to success is nothing short of inspiring. With over 500k followers across social media, she has become a powerful voice for body positivity and dance, and has taken her career to new heights, including being a participant in the first season of Lizzo's "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls" and modeling for major campaigns and brands. In this episode, Sydney shares her personal struggles with disordered eating, her journey to healing after a breakup, and what it was really like to share the stage with Lizzo! This episode will have you excited and ready to pursue your dreams, prioritize self-love, and start living your best life! Sponsored by Way app: Visit eatmyway.com to receive 30% off your subscription and a one-week free trial! Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
4/5/2023
37:09
recapping my trips to Paris & Hawaii! (traveling with mom, vacay meltdowns, & brutal sunburns lol)
Victoria is sharing all things Paris! What it was like traveling with her Mom, Lainie the legend, how she approached intuitive eating on vacation, spilling the tea about buying her new Dior Saddlebag, and more! She also opens up about her recent work-related stress breakdown that happened on the beaches of Hawaii and the habits she's implementing to recenter when things get overwhelming. Grab your headphones and get ready to feel like you’re on the other side of the phone hearing about your BFF’s vacation! Sponsored by LMNT: My fav! The headache-buster. Visit www.drinkLMNT.com/realpod BetterHelp: Get 10% off your first month of therapy at betterhelp.com/realpod Vionic: MUST HAVE. Use code REALPOD at checkout for free shipping at www.vionicshoes.com Athletic Greens: I drink AG1 every single day. Visit athleticgreens.com/realpod Produced by Dear Media This episode may contain paid endorsements and advertisements for products and services. Individuals on the show may have a direct, or indirect financial interest in products, or services referred to in this episode.
Former Division I volleyball player and TED Talk speaker, Victoria Garrick, is a mental health and body-image advocate who sits down with all sorts of inspirational and awesome guests to bring you the REALEST conversations around success, failure, life, and challenge. New episodes every Wednesday!
