This book turned Vic into a self-proclaimed mini OBGYN, so today she is joined by the woman behind it: Toni Weschler. Toni is the author of the groundbreaking book Taking Charge of Your Fertility, the guide Vic thinks should be required reading for every woman. In this episode, Victoria sits down with the renowned public health educator and fertility expert to break down menstrual cycles, fertility awareness, and why understanding your body is empowering whether you want kids someday or never. Toni explains how to identify your fertile window, what cervical mucus and other body signals really mean, and why so many of us grow up without the most basic education about our own reproductive health. From natural birth control to trying to conceive to simply understanding your body better, this conversation is a crash course in fertility literacy every person with a period deserves.



Get Women’s Health Resources:

Read: Taking Charge of Your Fertility by Toni Weschler

Read: Cycle Savvy (read online version)

Read: Period Repair Manual: Natural Treatment for Better Hormones and Better Periods

Get the Cyclisity app: cyclisity.com



Shop Booked & Balanced (restocked + an all-new limited edition color “Bloom” and two matching pencil cases!): victoriagarrickbrowne.com



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