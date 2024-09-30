Powered by RND
SHE MD is a weekly video podcast hosted by world-renowned OBGYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, "Dr. A," and women's advocate and influencer, Mary Alice Haney. Their candi...
  • Florence Pugh on PCOS, Endometriosis, Egg Freezing, and Navigating Body Image in Hollywood
    In this episode, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh opens up about her personal journey with polycystic ovararian syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis, conditions diagnosed by Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi. Florence shares how these diagnoses have impacted her life, her perspective on health and fertility, and the importance of early detection. She also discusses the challenges of navigating reproductive health, emphasizing the need for better education and her advocacy for body positivity.Together, we explore critical topics like egg freezing, body image, and the importance of self-advocacy in managing reproductive health. Join us as we work toward transforming the world of women’s health.For more resources, visit our website: https://www.shemdpodcast.comFollow us across social media: @SheMDpodcastSponsors: Find SmartMouth at CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart of visit www.smartmouth.com/shemd to snag a special discount on your next SmartMouth purchase. Your mouth will thank you!Arya: Use Code SHEMD 15% off your subscription today!Visit Medik8.us for 20% off your first order with code SHEMD at checkout.You can try Freed for free right now by going to getfreed.ai. Listeners can use the SHEMD code for $50 off their first month.Visit clearstem.com/she-md and use code SHEMD at checkout for 20% off your first purchase.If you want to take ownership of your health, it starts with AG1. Try AG1 and get a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D3K2 AND 5 free AG1 Travel Packs with your first purchase at drinkAG1.com/shemd.IN THIS EPISODE:[03:53] Florence shares how she was diagnosed with PCOS[17:32] Body image and the challenges of maintaining a positive self-view[21:10]Being dismissed by physicians who don't understand PCOS symptoms[33:32] Body positivity in a world of image pressures[39:30] Florence’s approach to health and wellnessKEY TAKEAWAYS:Regular Health Check-Ups: Schedule regular visits with a gynecologist, even if you feel healthy. Early detection of conditions like PCOS and endometriosis can significantly impact your long-term health and fertility.Educate Yourself and Monitor Your Symptoms: Learn about PCOS and endometriosis, especially if you experience symptoms like irregular periods, acne, or unexplained weight fluctuations. Understanding these conditions can help you manage them better. Keep track of any changes in your menstrual cycle, pain levels, or other symptoms. This information can be crucial for your healthcare provider to make accurate diagnoses.Consider Egg Freezing: If diagnosed with PCOS or endometriosis, discuss the possibility of egg freezing with your doctor, especially if you plan to have children later in life. Although PCOS patients often have a high egg count, egg quality typically decreases after 30, making early discussion around egg freezing essential.Be Your Own Advocate and Spread Awareness: If you feel dismissed by a healthcare provider, seek a second opinion. Trust your instincts and ensure your concerns are taken seriously. Share your knowledge and experiences with others. Raising awareness can help more women get diagnosed and treated early.Embrace Body Positivity: Celebrate your body and its uniqueness. Confidence in your own skin can inspire others and promote a healthier self-image.GUEST BIO: Florence Pugh is a British actress. She made her professional acting debut in The Falling (2014) and went on to appear in Little Women (2019) — for which she received an Academy Award nomination — Midsommar (2019) and Fighting with My Family (2019). She is also known for playing Yelena Belova in Blackwidow (2021) and on Disney+'s Hawkeye (2021) and she portrays Jean Tatlock in Oppenheimer.GET IN TOUCH WITH SHE MD: We just launched https://ovii.com/SHE MD - WebsiteSHE MD - YouTubeSHE MD - WebsiteDr. Thais Aliabadi - LinkedInMary Alice Haney - LinkedInSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    44:29
  • What to Eat to Live Cancer-Free with Elissa Goodman
    On this episode of the SHE MD podcast, hosts Dr. Thais Aliabadi and Mary Alice Haney welcome special guest Elissa Goodman, author of Cancer Hacks. Elissa shares her journey with cancer and explores why stress has become a significant contributor to cancer rates. Tune in as they discuss the impact of whole foods and eliminating inflammatory foods, bad oils, sugar, and dairy to improve health. Elissa also walks us through her daily wellness routine, covering the benefits of getting veggies in your morning drink, intermittent fasting, hydration, and five essential tips for staying healthy.Sponsors: Start Ritual or add Essential for Women Prenatal to your subscription today. That's ritual.com/SHEMD for 25% off. Head to https://moonjuice.com/ and use code SHEMD at checkout for 20% off.You can try Freed for free right now by going to getfreed.ai. Listeners can use the SHEMD code for $50 off their first month. If you think that you or a loved one could be struggling with a eating disorder, Equip can help you achieve lasting recovery. Visit Equip.health/shemd to learn more. Get 15% off Boka toothpastes on Amazon or boka.com with code BOKASHEMD15Don't miss out on the most relaxing sleep ever with Magnesium Breakthrough. For an exclusive offer, go to bioptimizers.com/SHEMD and use promo code SHEMD during checkout to save 10 percent. And if you subscribe, not only will you get amazing discounts and free gifts, you will make sure your monthly supply is guaranteed. IN THIS EPISODE, HERE IS WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT: [3:35] Elissa explains why stress contributes to cancer and shares her cancer journey[23:20] Discussion about eating whole foods, eliminating inflammatory foods, bad oils, sugar, and dairy from your diet and eating organic[30:25] Suggestions on how to start your morning, cleansing, intermittent fasting, and fasting[49:15] Elissa walks us through her day[1:03:00] Elissa gives five tips to be a healthy womanKEY TAKEAWAYS: Prioritize Sleep and Hydration: Aim for 8-10 hours of sleep each night and drink at least 94 ounces of water daily. Consider using hydrating powders with essential minerals to enhance absorption.Manage Stress: Incorporate daily meditation or mindfulness practices to alleviate stress and improve mental well-being. Utilize meditation apps for guided support.Limit Processed Foods and Sugars: Avoid inflammatory foods, including those with bad seed oils and high sugar content. Opt for healthier oils like olive or avocado oil.Intermittent Fasting: Implement intermittent fasting by eating within an 8-hour window to promote cellular repair and metabolic health.Regular Health Monitoring: Schedule annual comprehensive blood work to track key health markers, including vitamin D levels and inflammatory markers, to maintain optimal health.Episode Resources: Cancer Hacks: A Holistic Guide Elissa Goodman - LinkedInGET IN TOUCH WITH SHE MD: SHE MD - WebsiteGUEST BIOGRAPHY: Personal health and educating others on their health and wellness have been passions of mine for many years. I have had issues with my health for my entire life, from cancer to autoimmune issues and cancer and Hashimoto’s in my 30s. Beyond my health, I have also struggled while watching various loved ones suffer from health-related issues, including my husband Marc, who lost his battle with cancer in his mid-40s. I decided to take my health into my own hands and became an Integrative Holistic Nutritionist. Fast forward several years, and I have helped thousands of clients manage their health issues and created my own delivered EG Kitchen Cleanse in Los Angeles. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    1:12:20
  • Tay Lautner's Mental Health Journey and What Long Term Birth Control Users Need to Know
    In this episode of SHE MD, we are joined by special guest Tay Lautner, co-host of the podcast The Squeeze alongside her husband, actor Taylor Lautner. Tay opens up about her mental health journey, sharing her experiences with anxiety, PTSD, and dissociation. Today, they explore the role of COVID-19 and social media in fueling the loneliness epidemic and discuss treatment options for trauma. Tay also sheds light on her foundation, The Lemons Foundation, her breast cancer scare, and the importance of understanding post-birth-control syndrome. Plus, hear the heartwarming story of how Tay and Taylor first met. This episode offers invaluable insights on mental health and the power of community in healing.For more resources, visit our website: SheMDpodcast.comFollow us across social media: @SheMDpodcastSponsors:Go to https://novoslabs.com/shemd and add the code “shemd” at checkout for 10% off of your first month’s NOVOS Core subscription.Today my listeners receive 20% off any Aqua Tru purifier! Go to AQUATRU.com and use code SHEMD at checkout. Visit clearstem.com/she-md and use code SHEMD at checkout for 20% off your first purchase. Go to cozyearth.com/shemd and use code SHEMD for an exclusive 40% discount.Visit Arya.fyi and use code SHEMD for 15% off your subscription today!Timeline is offering 10% off your first order of Mitopure. Go to timeline.com/SHEMD. IN THIS EPISODE: [3:34] Tay reveals her experiences with mental health situations[22:20] Tay reveals her PTSD journey and describes what dissociating was like[29:21] Tay discusses her foundation, The Lemons Foundation, and her breast cancer scare and a discussion of Post-Birth-Control syndrome[45.10] What long term birth control users need to know[48:20] How Tay and Tay first metRESOURCES:Lemons By Tay - WebsiteThe Squeeze - PodcastTay Lautner - InstagramLemons By Tay Foundation - WebsiteGUEST BIOGRAPHY: Tay Lautner is a mental health speaker and activist that is dedicated to ending the stigma around mental health by providing her community research, education, and support through her nonprofit The Lemons Foundation. The Lemons Foundation was founded in 2022 after Tay’s love for mental health became personal. Tay worked as a registered nurse through the height of the COVID pandemic which resulted in her having to leave her job due to developing depression, anxiety, and severe PTSD. Her passion for mental health inspired her to start a podcast with her husband, Taylor Lautner, called The Squeeze. The Squeeze has been dominating the Mental Health category across all platforms and is continuously one of the top ranked podcasts on the charts. The Squeeze has previously been seen on Call Her Daddy, Jimmy Fallon, Kelly Clarkson, The Today Show, CBS Mornings and more! Tay is so thrilled with all that The Lemons Foundation has done and will continue to do in the years to come. Here’s to ending the stigma! See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    53:51
  • Beauty Counter's Gregg Renfrew and her daughter, Phebe's journey with PCOS: Navigating Diagnosis, and the Path to Wellness
    Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is often overlooked, leading to delayed or missed diagnoses. In this week’s episode, Gregg Renfrew and her daughter Phebe, join us to talk about Phebe’s inspiring five-year journey from experiencing symptoms to finally receiving a diagnosis. We explore the complexities of PCOS, including its links to insulin resistance, eating disorders, and endometriosis, while emphasizing the importance of recognizing symptoms early. Phebe and Gregg also discuss the crucial role of self-advocacy in healthcare and disease prevention.Additionally, Gregg Renfew, Founder & CEO of Beautycounter, talks about her mission aimed at eliminating harmful chemicals from personal care and cosmetic products. Sponsors: Knowing your family's history of cancer is the first step to understanding your own cancer risk and may qualify you for the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore hereditary cancer test. It's easy, accurate and covered by most insurers. Learn more at https://myriad.ws/getmyriskRedefine learning with play! Get 50% off your first month on ANY crate line at KIWICO.com, promo code SHEMD. Get proactive with your vaginal care and maintain your balance with VS-01 from Seed. Go to Seed.com/SHEMD and use code 25SHEMD to get 25% off. Visit equelle.com and use code SHEMD20 at checkout for 20% off your first month with your first subscription. And the best part: their 90-day money back guarantee so you've got nothing to lose! Go to dermstore.com/SHEMD and use code SHEMD for 15% off select items, Brand exclusion apply. Get 15% off Boka toothpastes on Amazon or boka.com with code BOKASHEMD15Go to Qualia.com/SHEMD for up to 50% off and use code SHEMD at checkout for an additional 15% off. IN THIS EPISODE: [1:02] Phebe Hancock shares her PCOS story[10:44] Phebe enters a treatment center[18:26] How to diagnose PCOS[30:05] Phebe gets the proper diagnosis and emotionally shares her recovery[38:00] Gregg provides an update on Beauty Counter KEY TAKEAWAYS To Diagnose PCOS You Need Two Out Of Three: Irregular cycles, finding abnormalities looking at ovaries on an ultrasound, elevated testosterone symptoms or elevated testosterone in the blood.Common Symptoms To Look For: Women are often moody, struggle with depression and usually have a family history of diabetes or insulin resistance; they tend to gain weight even though they are eating healthy and exercising, and could have endometriosis.PCOS and Eating Disorders: Women who have PCOS have insulin resistance, and can result in an eating disorder. However, not all girls with an eating disorder have PCOS.What to Watch Out For When Dealing With Each Symptom One At a Time: Many doctors treat a patient's symptoms one at a time, never getting to the root of the problem.Be Your Own Health Advocate: By actively participating in your health decisions, asking questions, and seeking second opinions when necessary, you ensure that your well-being is prioritized and that you receive the best possible care. Gregg Renfrew, Founder & CEO of BeautycounterGregg Renfrew is the Founder & CEO of Beautycounter, and the true pioneer of the clean beauty movement for more than a decade. Since founding Beautycounter in 2011, she's charted an innovative path for clean beauty and created a seismic shift in the industry.Gregg continues to set the highest standards for safety as she pushes the industry forward, testifying in front of Congress to advance legislative reform so that everyone has access to safer products. She's also inspiring a community of thousands of women to demand more for themselves by championing women’s entrepreneurship. And she's launched more than 100 safer award-winning products, ultimately building an omnichannel business that's proven that clean beauty isn't a trend, it's here to stay.The company has been widely celebrated, receiving numerous awards including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29 Innovators List, and many more.Gregg is a recurring speaker at top business schools including Wharton (University of Pennsylvania), Tuck (Dartmouth), Stanford, and Columbia, as well as at Vanity Fair’s Founders Fair, Fortune’s Most Powerful Women, and Fast Company’s Innovation Festival.Gregg lives in Los Angeles with her husband and three children.Phebe Gregg Hancock is a graduate of Cate School and is currently studying International Relations and Sustainable Development at University of St. Andrews. An avid athlete her whole life, Phebe was recognized as Southern California MVP of Lacrosse in 2022. Phebe is an advocate for women and immigration issues volunteering for several years in Central America and now for women’s health after recently discovering PCOS as the underlying condition for many of her struggles during her teens. She is a passionate musician and enjoys singing on stage and in the shower. Guest Resources: Gregg Renfrew - InstagramGregg Renfrew - LinkedInBeautycounter.com RESOURCES:SHE MD - WebsiteSHE MD - YouTubeSHE MD - WebsiteDr. Thais Aliabadi - LinkedInMary Alice Haney - LinkedInSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    53:25
  • Know Your Breast Cancer Risk with Jessica Ordonez: Genetics, BRCA, and the MyRisk® with RiskScore® Tests
    Jessica Ordonez, certified genetic counselor and Medical Science Liaison at Myriad Genetics explains genetics' role in breast cancer and how the MyRisk® with RiskScore® tests can help you better understand your 5-year and lifetime risk. You’ll learn what you need to know about different kinds of genetic factors, including the impact of changes in genes like BRCA1, BRCA2, CHEK2, and others. Uncover the fallacy that you aren’t at risk if you don’t have “the BRCA gene.” We’ll also discuss how a genetic counselor can guide you if your results show a high lifetime risk. If you have a family history of cancer or are simply curious about your genetic health, this episode offers insights into genetic testing, risk factors, and empowering yourself with knowledge.For more resources, visit our website: SheMDpodcast.comFollow us across social media: @SheMDpodcastSponsor:Knowing your family's history of cancer is the first step to understanding your own cancer risk and may qualify you for the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore hereditary cancer test. It's easy, accurate and covered by most insurers. Learn more at GetMyRisk.com, https://myriad.ws/getmyriskIN THIS EPISODE: [1:06] Jessica describes the role of a genetic counselor and a medical science liaison[2:51] Discussion of genetic markers and BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes[13:41] The difference between gene mutations and variants of uncertain significance[23:16] Explanation of the CHEK2 gene[27:11] How would a genetic counselor counsel a woman whose genetic test comes back with a high lifetime riskRESOURCES:Myriad Genetics InstagramGet MyRisk WebsiteGUEST BIOGRAPHY: Jessica Ordonez is a certified genetic counselor and Medical Science Liaison at Myriad Genetics. She holds diplomate status with the American Board of Genetic Counseling and is an active member of the National Society of Genetic Counselors and the Florida Association of Genetic Counselors.Jessica completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Michigan, earning a Bachelor’s in Cell & Molecular Biology and Spanish Literature and a Master’s in Genetic Counseling. With over a decade of experience as a clinical genetic counselor, she has provided care in pediatric, adult, and cancer genetics clinics within academic and private hospital settings, focusing on Spanish-speaking patients.As a Medical Science Liaison, Jessica educates clinicians across Florida on hereditary cancer and reproductive genetics. She is involved in several company projects at Myriad, specifically leading a needs assessment for patient-facing Spanish resources to enhance inclusiveness and equity in care.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
About SHE MD

SHE MD is a weekly video podcast hosted by world-renowned OBGYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi, “Dr. A,” and women's advocate and influencer, Mary Alice Haney. Their candid conversations with celebrity guests and today's leading experts about women's health topics, such as menopause, endometriosis, PCOS, and fertility empower their audience with the knowledge and tools to become their own health advocates.
