Beauty Counter's Gregg Renfrew and her daughter, Phebe's journey with PCOS: Navigating Diagnosis, and the Path to Wellness

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is often overlooked, leading to delayed or missed diagnoses. In this week’s episode, Gregg Renfrew and her daughter Phebe, join us to talk about Phebe’s inspiring five-year journey from experiencing symptoms to finally receiving a diagnosis. We explore the complexities of PCOS, including its links to insulin resistance, eating disorders, and endometriosis, while emphasizing the importance of recognizing symptoms early. Phebe and Gregg also discuss the crucial role of self-advocacy in healthcare and disease prevention.Additionally, Gregg Renfew, Founder & CEO of Beautycounter, talks about her mission aimed at eliminating harmful chemicals from personal care and cosmetic products. Sponsors: Knowing your family's history of cancer is the first step to understanding your own cancer risk and may qualify you for the MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test with RiskScore hereditary cancer test. It's easy, accurate and covered by most insurers. IN THIS EPISODE: [1:02] Phebe Hancock shares her PCOS story[10:44] Phebe enters a treatment center[18:26] How to diagnose PCOS[30:05] Phebe gets the proper diagnosis and emotionally shares her recovery[38:00] Gregg provides an update on Beauty Counter KEY TAKEAWAYS To Diagnose PCOS You Need Two Out Of Three: Irregular cycles, finding abnormalities looking at ovaries on an ultrasound, elevated testosterone symptoms or elevated testosterone in the blood.Common Symptoms To Look For: Women are often moody, struggle with depression and usually have a family history of diabetes or insulin resistance; they tend to gain weight even though they are eating healthy and exercising, and could have endometriosis.PCOS and Eating Disorders: Women who have PCOS have insulin resistance, and can result in an eating disorder. However, not all girls with an eating disorder have PCOS.What to Watch Out For When Dealing With Each Symptom One At a Time: Many doctors treat a patient's symptoms one at a time, never getting to the root of the problem.Be Your Own Health Advocate: By actively participating in your health decisions, asking questions, and seeking second opinions when necessary, you ensure that your well-being is prioritized and that you receive the best possible care. Gregg Renfrew, Founder & CEO of BeautycounterGregg Renfrew is the Founder & CEO of Beautycounter, and the true pioneer of the clean beauty movement for more than a decade. Since founding Beautycounter in 2011, she's charted an innovative path for clean beauty and created a seismic shift in the industry.Gregg continues to set the highest standards for safety as she pushes the industry forward, testifying in front of Congress to advance legislative reform so that everyone has access to safer products. She's also inspiring a community of thousands of women to demand more for themselves by championing women’s entrepreneurship. And she's launched more than 100 safer award-winning products, ultimately building an omnichannel business that's proven that clean beauty isn't a trend, it's here to stay.The company has been widely celebrated, receiving numerous awards including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 list, Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, Allure's Best of Beauty, Glamour's Beauty Awards, Refinery29 Innovators List, and many more.Gregg is a recurring speaker at top business schools including Wharton (University of Pennsylvania), Tuck (Dartmouth), Stanford, and Columbia, as well as at Vanity Fair’s Founders Fair, Fortune’s Most Powerful Women, and Fast Company’s Innovation Festival.Gregg lives in Los Angeles with her husband and three children.Phebe Gregg Hancock is a graduate of Cate School and is currently studying International Relations and Sustainable Development at University of St. Andrews. An avid athlete her whole life, Phebe was recognized as Southern California MVP of Lacrosse in 2022. Phebe is an advocate for women and immigration issues volunteering for several years in Central America and now for women's health after recently discovering PCOS as the underlying condition for many of her struggles during her teens. She is a passionate musician and enjoys singing on stage and in the shower. Guest Resources: Gregg Renfrew - InstagramGregg Renfrew - LinkedInBeautycounter.com RESOURCES:SHE MD - WebsiteSHE MD - YouTubeSHE MD - WebsiteDr. Thais Aliabadi - LinkedInMary Alice Haney - LinkedIn