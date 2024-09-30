Let's Try This Again with B. Simone

You’re Lit: Step Into Your Purpose with Confidence

If you’re reading this, it’s not by accident. This episode is your reminder that you’re lit, you’re called for a purpose ON purpose , and you have everything you need to walk boldly into your calling.This episode is for anyone who feels stuck, unsure, or feel like they’ve dimmed their light. It’s time to get back to who you are, embrace your God-given gifts, and trust that vision you’ve been sitting on for too long.We’re not stepping into 2025 doubting ourselves anymore. We’re stepping in with boldness, confidence, and a purpose-driven mindset. You’re lit. You’ve got this. And I’m here to remind you that the world is waiting for what you have to offer.So grab a pen, write down your gifts, and join a community of women that are on the same journey as you by joining the LTTA newsletter. Let’s start walking in the greatness you were made for. Cheers to being lit, now and always!KEEP UP WITH US:WEBSITE: http://www.Letstrythisagain.com INSTAGRAM - @LetstrythisagainINSTAGRAM- @LttaappTIKTOK- @LetstrythisagainpodcastFACEBOOK - THEBSIMONE2—----------------------------------LTTA APP: I’m so excited to release my very own app!! Ya’ll I’ve been building this thing from scratch, and it for sure hasn't been easy but I know it’s worth it for our community. You’ll get exclusive LTTA produced content rooted in community , mental health & wellness. You’ll have access to never before seen BTS, interviews, journals prompts, merch drops, live events and so much more!!! To stay updated about the app launch visit https://www.letstrythisagain.com/ scroll down, and subscribe to the newsletter for first access.—----------------------------------Shop Good American now and use Promo Code LTTA for $50 OFF your first pair at http://www.goodamerican.com/ltta—----------------------------------Edited and Produced by Idea to Launch ProductionsWebsite: https://www.ideatolaunchpodcastproductions.com/ IG: https://www.instagram.com/ideatolaunch/ See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.