Let's Try This Again with B. Simone

You’re Lit: Step Into Your Purpose with Confidence
If you're reading this, it's not by accident. This episode is your reminder that you're lit, you're called for a purpose ON purpose , and you have everything you need to walk boldly into your calling.This episode is for anyone who feels stuck, unsure, or feel like they've dimmed their light. It's time to get back to who you are, embrace your God-given gifts, and trust that vision you've been sitting on for too long.We're not stepping into 2025 doubting ourselves anymore. We're stepping in with boldness, confidence, and a purpose-driven mindset. You're lit. You've got this. And I'm here to remind you that the world is waiting for what you have to offer.So grab a pen, write down your gifts, and join a community of women that are on the same journey as you by joining the LTTA newsletter. Let's start walking in the greatness you were made for. Cheers to being lit, now and always!
45:28
From Couch Surfing to Power: Keisha’s Unbelievable Journey
Hey, LTTA family.It's your girl, B. Simone, and on this episode of Let's Try This Again I'm joined by my longtime friend, the hilarious authentic and talented… LightSkinKeisha. We talk about her journey from viral Vine videos to killing it as a rapper, actress, wife, and new mom. We also dive into knowing when to bet on yourself, and why it's okay to let go of people who don't support your growth. Keisha shares what it felt like to hit rock bottom, and how God + a no-nonsense attitude keeps her grounded.If you've ever felt stuck or scared to take a leap of faith, this one's for you. Plus, we're cutting up as usual—cuss words and all (sorry, y'all, we're working on it)! Tune in for laughs, lessons, and a little motivation to chase your dreams.Let's try this again, and again, and again… ✨
1:07:43
Is Validation My Drug?
Hey, LTTA family.This week, I had an epiphany in therapy…I'm codependent! I always thought, "That's not me," but turns out, it's a little more complicated than I realized. In this episode, I'm sharing my journey of recognizing those patterns, where they might have come from, and how I'm trying to break free. But honestly, I'm still figuring it out. So, I'm asking you to join me in this—are you the fixer? The one leaning on others? Or maybe somewhere in between?Luckily I'm continuing to strengthen my discernment and I must say, I've been super proud of the growth I've made in this area of my life.How are you doing?
29:30
Family Matters
What was your mom's childhood like? What's your father's birth story? Did your parents know their grandparents? Where did they get their first job?This is your sign TO ASK YOUR FAMILY QUESTIONS while you still have the opportunity! It might shock you to know how similar you might be to family members you might've never met, or the closeness you may feel after learning a bit more about a distant family memberIt's been nice to heal my inner child and enjoy spending time with my family again. However, when you grow in one area, it doesn't always mean you grow in another. Towards the end of episode I share a story that snatched me into old habits that I'm working very hard to outgrow.
31:38
Are You Jealous of My Success? Feat. Jaz & Monica
I love a full circle moment! They're a nice reminder that I am exactly where I need to be, the investments I have made are worth it, and that it is all going to work out in the end. Today, I'm joined by business manager and consultant Jaz and curly hair specialist, Monica and we talk about the fear and uncertainty associated with an investment (07:00). We also talk about why it's important to be protective of your big dreams around small dreamers or worse yet, DREAM KILLERS (25:00), and what keeps us rooted in an idea that we haven't yet seen the fruit from. My friends remind me about a manifestation I spoke into my life 15 years ago that I totally forgot about (38:00), and we end the episode with a game that Jaz and I call "The Manifestation Game". I'm challenging you all to play the game with your friends and to leave your manifestations in the comments so I can play with yall! 45:00)
Hey Guys! I’m B. Simone. Most of you know me as a stand-up comedian, actress, and entrepreneur. But now I want you to join me as I virtually document & take you on my healing journey. This podcast is to encourage others to be resilient and find joy in the midst of pain. I will highlight the importance of not letting pain and disappointment taint you or make you bitter, but instead, propel you forward into life’s beautiful second chances. LTTA is about resilience, finding purpose & healing. Growth is necessary, but don’t forget to enjoy life while doing it. We’ll talk about Reaching the most fulfilling life, not just financially but spiritually, physically, and emotionally. Life is all about infinite chances. Don’t quit now… just try again!