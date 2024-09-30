Wellness Her Way with Gracie Norton

Rewiring Wellness with Korey Rowe: Mindset, Nutrition, Building Lean Muscle, & Improving Mobility
Episode 56: This week on Wellness Her Way, I had the honor of sitting down with the incredible Korey Rowe. You might know him for his inspiring approach to fitness and longevity, but this conversation goes so much deeper. We talked about everything from rewiring your palate to crave whole, nutrient-dense foods, to building a resilient mindset that helps you show up as your best self.Korey shared his insights on how mobility is a game-changer for strength and longevity (spoiler: it's more than just stretching!), why sleep and recovery are the secret sauce to progress, and how to rethink "cheat meals" as planned indulgences (yes, with zero guilt!).We also got real about overcoming fear, staying disciplined, and making wellness work for busy lives—including his approach to balancing fitness, faith, and family.If you're ready to create a sustainable wellness routine and step into 2025 stronger, healthier, and more aligned, this episode is for you. Tune in now and let's grow together! ✨🎙️ Listen now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or wherever you stream.Connect with Korey: HERE
Setting Intention for the New Year, Channeling Main Character Energy, Trusting the Timing of Your Life, and Manifesting Your Dreams with Les Alfred
Episode 55: This week on Wellness Her Way, I had the absolute pleasure of chatting with the lovely Les Alfred. You might know her as @balancedles, host of the Balanced Black Girl Podcast)! We dove deep into investing in ourselves—from physical movement that boosts our confidence to mental practices like somatic therapy and journaling. Les shared her journey of manifesting her dream life, becoming a full-time podcaster, and how she learned to trust the timing of her life. We also got into the importance of setting boundaries (hello, main character energy!), finding hobbies that bring us joy, and some of her favorite beauty tips. If you're ready to set intentions, manifest your dreams, and put action behind them, this episode is for you! Tune in now and let's grow together.
From Desperation to Healing: Taylor Dukes on Functional Medicine, Gut Health, Brain Cancer, and Nervous System Regulation
Episode 54: In this episode, I sit down with functional medicine nurse practitioner, Taylor Dukes. She shares her journey, including the shocking moment she discovered she had a brain tumor and the path she took to shrink the tumor in half. From feeling burnt-out and unheard to finally embracing functional medicine, Taylor shares eye-opening tips on gut health, hormone balance, and practical changes that actually work. If you're a beginner and you're interested in learning more about healing through functional medicine, finding healthy swaps, or ditching bandaid solutions, this is the episode for you. Let's break down the overwhelm, listen to what our bodies truly need, and get inspired by Taylor's resilience.CONNECT WITH TAYLOR: HERE
Solo Chat! Winter Arc Planning: How To Make Maintainable Changes that Create Long Term Results
Episode 53: Hi guys!!! It's just us today!! In today's episode we are doing Winter Arc Planning Together. WInter Arc is basically using the colder months of the year to take inventory on the things that are adding value to your life, create maintainable changes, and try new habits/ products so that we are dialed in for the New Year! If you are feeling like you've tried everything and you're not seeing or feeling results, this is the episode for you. Instead of waiting for the New Year to get started, I'm providing you with a toolbox of habits and wellness practices to choose from in order to kickstart your wellness journey. We kick off the conversation by going through my weekly report, we'll break down our winter arc planning together, and then go through the products and supplements that may help you as you are implementing these changes. I hope you love this episode! PRODUCTS MENTIONED: Night Nectar Theraface WandToothbrush Tongue Scraper Ziip Halo Overnight Sheet Mask Beauty By Earth Tanner PaleoValley Beef Bone Broth Just Thrive ProbioticKroma Wellness Beef Bone Broth Powder Lymphatic Tea Strips Skinny Confidential Ice RollerKT Tape Ice Roller Mouth Tape Bedding Big ASS Calendar Five Minute Journal Dumbbells Ankle Weights Alo RunnersNike Pegasus
Siff Haider’s Guide to Holistic Healing: Bloat, Wellness Practices, Nervous System Regulation, and Beauty Tips
Episode 52: Today, I'm sitting down with Siff Haider, co-founder of Arrae, a 100% natural targeted supplement brand created to help women feel their best, so they can be their best. Siff opens up about her personal journey, from battling constant illness and bloating to discovering the power of holistic healing. She shares the life-changing moment that pushed her to explore natural remedies beyond the conventional path of antibiotics and painkillers.Siff's story is a testament to resilience. She talks candidly about her and her husband juggling full-time jobs while launching their wellness business from their home, navigating the hustle period, and embracing the challenges as gifts. Siff dives deep into topics like the importance of stress management, nervous system regulation, and why she makes Sundays her "parasympathetic day."We also cover practical wellness tips, from increasing protein intake and weightlifting to her go-to sleep hacks for better energy. Plus, Siff reveals her favorite clean beauty brands, as well as her in-depth hair care routine. Tune in to discover how Siff's abundance mentality has shaped her life, and how you, too can live a more balanced and abundant life!Keep up with Siff by following her accounts below:Siff Haider https://instagram.com/siffhaider/?hl=enDream Bigger Podcast https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-dream-bigger-podcast/[email protected] https://www.instagram.com/arrae.co/?hl=enShop Arrae https://www.arrae.com/Bret Contreras Booty By Brett Link: https://bootybybret.com/?gad_source=1
