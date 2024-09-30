Wellness Her Way with Gracie Norton

Setting Intention for the New Year, Channeling Main Character Energy, Trusting the Timing of Your Life, and Manifesting Your Dreams with Les Alfred

Episode 55: This week on Wellness Her Way, I had the absolute pleasure of chatting with the lovely Les Alfred. You might know her as @balancedles, host of the Balanced Black Girl Podcast)! We dove deep into investing in ourselves—from physical movement that boosts our confidence to mental practices like somatic therapy and journaling. Les shared her journey of manifesting her dream life, becoming a full-time podcaster, and how she learned to trust the timing of her life. We also got into the importance of setting boundaries (hello, main character energy!), finding hobbies that bring us joy, and some of her favorite beauty tips. If you're ready to set intentions, manifest your dreams, and put action behind them, this episode is for you! Tune in now and let's grow together.